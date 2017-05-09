Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Metro Select Spa: Spa Sudeva

Metro Select Spa: Spa Sudeva
09 May 2017
Metro Select Spa: Spa Sudeva

 

SPA SUDEVA
FOR TOTAL RELAXATION

 

Spa Sudeva is a Day Spa where the East meets West and the old meets new. A place where you can embrace a more natural way of being.

Enter Spa Sudeva and be transported to the Far East with the scent of lemongrass and lavender. Be enveloped by the rich textures, colors and fabrics of their relaxation lounge and treatment rooms. Allow Spa Sudeva to take you on a journey by engaging every sense.

Spa Sudeva offers spa services that are far beyond the ordinary like Holistic Skincare, Healing Therapy Massage, Reiki, and Chakra Balancing. Above just providing spa treatments, the highly trained staff will equip you with valuable tools to enhance your physical and emotional wellbeing.

 

 

2406 South MacDill Avenue
Tampa, FL 33629
813.837.4300
www.SpaSudeva.com

 

 

 

 

 

