Immerse yourself in a wine and food festival unlike any other in Tampa on Friday, May 12, 2017 at The Florida Aquarium! At SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival, enjoy wonderful wines and sample fantastic foods while strolling among some of the most amazing animals and plants native to Florida and around the world. Sample over 100 types of wine and select foods from Tampa’s top local restaurants. Proceeds from the annual event support The Florida Aquarium’s youth education programs, animal care fund, and environmental conservation & research initiatives.

Ticket Information:

General Admission:

$75 Aquarium Member

$95 May 10th-12th

$105 At the door on the night of the event.

VIP: $225

Tickets include:

– Early admission into the event (7p.m.)

– Designated VIP area

– Exclusive wines

SeaGrapes Wine & Food Festival

Friday, May 12

To purchase tickets go to: www.flaquarium.org/seagrapes.

