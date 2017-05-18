Beach Bound Style Guide
The temps are ideal for a trip to the beach or nearby park. METRO found some summer time essentials from totes to shades to enjoy the great outdoors.
Made for Shade
Protect the eyes and keep the sun from damaging those baby blues with a pair of Garden Isle Sunglasses by Maui Jim® — designed exclusively for Tommy Bahama. $299.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.
Carry All
All the beach essentials will fit nicely inside this Athen straw tote featuring hand-embroidered and faux-leather flowers. $128.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.
Towel Dry
Enjoy a trip to the pool with an oversized Turtle Palm Beach Towel by Tommy Bahama. The fun artwork of turtles and palm fronts decorates the towel big enough for two. $58.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.
Pretty in Pink
The floral tote by Kate Spade New York Riley adds a burst of color to any spring attire. The matching Tote, Wristlet and Wallet are the perfect trio. Tote – $198, Wallet – $100, Wristlet- $100.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
Step it Out
These colorful floral printed flip flops will bring a smile to your face and comfort to your feet by Tommy Bahama. $28.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.
Colorful Drops
Add a pop of color to your beachwear with a colorful pair of Lonna and Lily Stone Drop earrings. $28 each.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Neiman Marcus Launches Givenchy BeautyApril 27, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting PartyApril 25, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown TampaApril 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the YearMarch 30, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.March 14, 2017
Grand Opening Celebration of Verve BoutiqueMarch 10, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
Hot Gasparilla FashionsJanuary 19, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
METRO Style: Fashion of the WeekOctober 19, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Metro Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 15, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
Dream SandalApril 19, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White PartyApril 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
Helping Girls In Need Sparkle On Prom NightMarch 23, 2016
METRO Style: What to Wear St. Patrick’s DayMarch 15, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
May 27, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound
May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival
May 10, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa
May 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.