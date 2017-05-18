Beach Bound Style Guide

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

METRO Style: Beach Bound

FEATURE STYLE — 18 May 2017
The temps are ideal for a trip to the beach or nearby park. METRO found some summer time essentials from totes to shades to enjoy the great outdoors.

 

Made for Shade
Protect the eyes and keep the sun from damaging those baby blues with a pair of Garden Isle Sunglasses by Maui Jim® — designed exclusively for Tommy Bahama. $299.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.

 

Carry All
All the beach essentials will fit nicely inside this Athen straw tote featuring hand-embroidered and faux-leather flowers. $128.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.

 

Towel Dry
Enjoy a trip to the pool with an oversized Turtle Palm Beach Towel by Tommy Bahama. The fun artwork of turtles and palm fronts decorates the towel big enough for two. $58.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.

 

Pretty in Pink
The floral tote by Kate Spade New York Riley adds a burst of color to any spring attire. The matching Tote, Wristlet and Wallet are the perfect trio. Tote – $198, Wallet – $100, Wristlet- $100.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.

 

Step it Out
These colorful floral printed flip flops will bring a smile to your face and comfort to your feet by Tommy Bahama. $28.
Available at Tommy Bahama. www.TommyBahama.com.

 

 

Colorful Drops
Add a pop of color to your beachwear with a colorful pair of Lonna and Lily Stone Drop earrings. $28 each.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

