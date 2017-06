The temps are ideal for a trip to the beach, nearby park or backyard pool party this weekend. Metro’s studio shot captured the latest fashion trends in swimwear styles to turn heads this season.

(LEFT-TO-RIGHT) TAYLOR: Luli Fama Like a Flame T Back Bra – $88, Luli Fama Like a Flame Scrunch Panty – $78 – Cerulean Blu, Necklace – Stylists Own;

KATHLEEN: Luli Fama Beautiful Mess Trimmed V Top – $88, Luli Fama Beautiful Mess Strapped Band Reversible Bottom – $88 – Cerulean Blu, Earrings – Stylists Own;

CRYSTAL: Maaji Poolside Bash Top – $67, Maaji Signature Bottom -$68 –­ Cerulean Blu, Necklace – Stylists Own, Bracelets – Stylists Own.



PHOTOGRAPHER: Brian James, Brian James Gallery, www.BrianJamesGallery.com

STYLIST: Linda Zipkin

MAKEUP ARTIST: Monique McLaughlin, Makeup and Hair by Monique, www.makeupandhairbymonique.com

HAIR STYLIST: Jackie Cupples, 727-348-7500

MODELS: Crystal, Taylor, Kathleen, Benz Models & Talent Agency, www.benzmodels.com

