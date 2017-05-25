Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend

25 May 2017
Tampa Bay METRO Style swimsuits for Summer

 

The temps are ideal for a trip to the beach, nearby park or backyard pool party this weekend. Metro’s studio shot captured the latest fashion trends in swimwear styles to turn heads this season.

 

(LEFT-TO-RIGHT) TAYLOR: Luli Fama Like a Flame T Back Bra – $88, Luli Fama Like a Flame Scrunch Panty – $78 – Cerulean Blu, Necklace – Stylists Own;
KATHLEEN: Luli Fama Beautiful Mess Trimmed V Top – $88, Luli Fama Beautiful Mess Strapped Band Reversible Bottom – $88 – Cerulean Blu, Earrings – Stylists Own;
CRYSTAL: Maaji Poolside Bash Top – $67, Maaji Signature Bottom -$68 –­ Cerulean Blu, Necklace – Stylists Own, Bracelets – Stylists Own.

 
PHOTOGRAPHER: Brian James, Brian James Gallery, www.BrianJamesGallery.com
STYLIST: Linda Zipkin
MAKEUP ARTIST: Monique McLaughlin, Makeup and Hair by Monique, www.makeupandhairbymonique.com
HAIR STYLIST: Jackie Cupples, 727-348-7500
MODELS: Crystal, Taylor, Kathleen, Benz Models & Talent Agency, www.benzmodels.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

