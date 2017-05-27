10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

Make Your Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
(Family Features) Entertaining is one thing, but dazzling your guests with an outdoor party sensation is another. Summer can be the best time of year for outdoor parties. From twinkling lights to patterned tablecloths, every detail counts when it comes to impressing family and friends.
It may feel like a lot of pressure to live up to expectations, but your party can be both simple and elegant with a few easy tips.
1. Start early
Early is never early enough when it comes to planning a rock-star summer gathering. Check to see if you have enough utensils, make sure everything is in place and that there is enough food for your guests. Prepare weeks in advance, if possible, to make sure you have all the materials necessary to throw your dream outdoor party.
2. Spice up the invitations
The perfect invitations can do three things. First is tell the basics: what, when and where. They can also tell guests what to bring along with them. Of course, invitations should also be appealing to the eye. This is your time to get a little creative and catch guests’ attention before the big event.
3. Show your style
You want your guests to be as comfortable as possible. Make sure to dress tables and chairs with cushions and tablecloths. Mix it up and show off some of your personal flair with bright colors or fancy patterns. It’s easy to celebrate summer with styles that bring summer vibes to life.
4. Light up the party
Brighten up the big day or night with some candles, lanterns or sparkling lights. In case of wind or weather, try to purchase covered candles to increase the chances the flame will stay lit. Make sure everyone can see the hard work you have put into the party.
5. Less mess meals
No one likes messy meals, especially at a summer party. Put together a menu that isn’t stressful on the cook or stressful on your guests to eat. Dropping sauce on a white summer top is a party no-no.
6. Rain, rain, go away
Always prepare for the worst. If clouds roll in on party day, make sure you’re ready. You can simply move the party indoors at the drop of a hat. Tents can also help keep the party going outdoors in case of precipitation.
7. Brighten it up
It’s finally summer and that usually means flowers everywhere. Pick out an arrangement and make it the focal point of each table. The bright colors can draw your guests in and make them want to appreciate the beautiful nature around them.
8. Make your own games
Give the kids something to do and make it fun. While the adults visit, the little ones need something to keep themselves busy. Whether it’s bubbles or water play in the heat, something to mix it up can help keep them occupied.
9. Jam it out
Keep the music low and cool. There is no need to blast your speakers across the entire yard. Play your favorite jams, but nothing too crazy. The music can really set the mood of the entire party and make or break the atmosphere.
10. Cool it down
The summer heat is blazing and sometimes being outside can be miserable. Make sure your guests stay comfortable, even in the heat. Lay out handheld fans, lots of water and even some towels. Your guests will want to stay hydrated so they can party on.
Find more summer party tips at eLivingToday.com. Find more grilling gadgets and helpful cooking videos and tips for your next summer cookout at macys.com.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE: eLivingToday.com
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog
Outdoor Kitchen DesignApril 29, 2017
The Independents: Locale MarketApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Cask Social KitchenApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean HaiApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor HotelApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Anise Global GastrobarApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & VineApril 25, 2017
The Independents: RouxApril 25, 2017
Delectable Cuisine On The GreenApril 24, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown TampaApril 07, 2017
A Spring-Inspired Easter BrunchApril 06, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the YearMarch 30, 2017
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.March 15, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.March 14, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb RecipesFebruary 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!January 27, 2017
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern GatewayJanuary 16, 2017
Creating A Culinary DestinationJanuary 10, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
Hot Property: Beach Park BeautyJuly 20, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club EstateApril 21, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is CallingMarch 23, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine LinesMarch 09, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!January 29, 2016
Hot Property: Stunning Waterfront BeautyJanuary 14, 2016
FarmTable KitchenDecember 31, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Work Space Design TourNovember 17, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable
May 27, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend
May 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound
May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival
May 10, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander Spa
May 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.