A Peaceful or Playful Escape

Naples Grande Beach Resort | By Patricia A. Vorbrich

Set on 23 waterfront acres on Florida’s Paradise Coast, adjoining a 200 acre nature preserve and mangrove estuary reminiscent of Old Florida, Naples Grande Beach Resort features three miles of sugar white sand beach and is just a short stroll or bike ride away from area shops, restaurants and art galleries.

The Naples Grande Beach Resort is an 18 story tower comprised of 474 guest rooms; 395 standard guest rooms and 29 tower suites, offering private balconies with striking views of the Gulf of Mexico. Guests have access to five on-site restaurants and bars, three heated outdoor pools, a full-service luxury spa, 8,000 square foot fitness center and an award winning tennis facility with 15 courts. Recently renovated, the resort features completely transformed guest rooms and suites. The penthouse style Grande Suite commands premium views from atop the Tower offering a luxurious living room, dining room and kitchen conducive to entertaining. The Garden Villa Suites are located adjacent to the tower and feature sleek Asian inspired decor, a living room, bedroom area and a spa-like bath.

Enjoy an acclaimed golf course in Naples, Florida for players of all skill levels at the private Naples Grande Golf Club. Acclaimed golf architect Rees Jones designed a par 72 championship course that proves both interesting and challenging. Each hole at this demanding course promises an exhilarating new experience. With extraordinary elevations and unique water features expertly incorporating the indigenous Florida foliage, this course offers stunning fairways for year-round play. The facilities also include a double-sided tee practice range and three practice greens.

Dining options feature artisanal concepts by Executive Chef Timothy Yoa and Restaurant Chef, Jose Rivera. Open for breakfast and lunch, Aura brings a cutting edge, cosmopolitan dining concept with rotating menus featuring delicious seasonal dishes made with the freshest local and sustainable ingredients, and includes a number of vegetarian dishes. Highlights include Justin’s Famous Creole Benedict, Togarashi Crispy Wings, Baha Fish Tacos and more.

Rhode’s End is located right on the beach and offers beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico, along with shareable dishes like calamari, feta flatbreads, and pita and hummus. Access to the eatery can be by an open air tram ride, or a breathtaking 15 minute walk through a protected Mangrove Estuary. Guests will want to dine at The Catch of the Pelican, specializing in premium steaks, and local seafood like snapper, grouper and sea bass. Herbs used in the food preparation are grown on property at Chef Tim Yoa’s herb garden at the front of the restaurant.

Indulge in relaxation at The Spa at Naples Grande, the place to unwind, de-stress and let go. Separated into four pavilions in a village like setting, guests can indulge in everything from a couples’ massage, to facials, mani/pedis, body treatments and even hair design and makeup. Just a short 2 1/2 hour drive from the Tampa Bay area, The Naples Grande Beach Resort is your weekend getaway for decadent dining, sun, beaches, and relaxation. M

Gallery

click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

The Mangrove Pool Clubhouse Terrace view of the par 72 Championship Golf Course The Catch of the Pelican Aerial view The Mangrove Pool Water Slide Exterior View From Palm Terrace Pool Clubhouse Terrace view of the par 72 Championship Golf Course Resort's expansive private beach Golf course club house bar The Spa at Naples Grande Golf course club house pro shop Golf course club house Gulf Coast Oasis

The Naples Grande Beach Resort

www.naplesgrande.com

855-923-7376

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication