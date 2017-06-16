10 Vegan Ice Cream Recipes That Are Better Than The Real Thing
Being a vegan has never looked better - here's a list of some delicious, dreamy, non-dairy ice cream recipes that everyone will love!
Fig, coconut, blackberry icecream
An ice cream with some eclectic combinations of flavours - this is a recipe that is not super sweet, and just how we would like it. Add honey as per your preference!
Butter maple pecan icecream
Butter, maple and pecan - everything about this just sounds right!
Coffee icecream
Delicious vegan icecream with coconut milk and a strong flavour of coffee - apt for all you coffee loving vegans!
Coconut raspberry icecream
A dreamy creamy icecream that requires only four ingredients!
Pumpkin pie icecream
Not too keen on making a traditional pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving this year? Just make a batch of this ice cream, smooth it into a pre-baked graham cracker crust, and freeze until firm enough to slice. Perfect to make ahead of time, too!
Caramelized banana-peanut butter icecream
Inspired by Elvis Presley's Hot Peanut Butter and Banana sandwich, this delicious, low-fat ice cream can be served straight after churning as soft serve, or set up in the freezer to harden a bit.
Tropical mango icecream
If you're someone who loves tropical flavours and anything to do with mangoes, this recipe is perfect for you!
Mint chocolate icecream cake
If you can have vegan icecream, you can also have vegan icecream cake! This recipe is fudgy, creamy, chocalatey, perfectly minty, mega satisfying and perfect for sharing!
Amaretto peach crumble icecream
Amaretto soaked peach crumble ice cream made with coconut milk - tastes as delicious as it sounds!
Rocky road icecream
A quick and easy rocky road icecream recipe for vegans!
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.