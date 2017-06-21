Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel Offers

GETAWAYS LIFE — 21 June 2017
NYAH, Key West

 

To celebrate the first day of summer, June 21, more than 40 hotels and resorts are offering amazing travel deals that can only be booked exclusively on June 21. From the local Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach to the San Juan Marriott in Puerto Rico, discover the great deals at some amazing resorts. A few of the amazing 24-hour deals include rates from $149 plus 2 sip tickets at W Fort Lauderdale, rates from $161 plus two-for-one spa services at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, rates from $175 from the brand-new The Perry hotel in Key West, and so much more.

For more information visit www.cybersummertravel.com.

 

 

W Ft. Lauderdale

 

 

Sandpearl Resort

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

