Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel Offers

To celebrate the first day of summer, June 21, more than 40 hotels and resorts are offering amazing travel deals that can only be booked exclusively on June 21. From the local Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach to the San Juan Marriott in Puerto Rico, discover the great deals at some amazing resorts. A few of the amazing 24-hour deals include rates from $149 plus 2 sip tickets at W Fort Lauderdale, rates from $161 plus two-for-one spa services at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, rates from $175 from the brand-new The Perry hotel in Key West, and so much more.
For more information visit www.cybersummertravel.com.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
12 Places to View July 4th Fireworks in Tampa BayJuly 03, 2017
Get Kool with The RowdiesJuly 01, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach ResortJune 08, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot WeekendMay 25, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food FestivalMay 10, 2017
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next LevelApril 28, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting PartyApril 25, 2017
Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave ReviewsMarch 16, 2017
Valspar Championship Returns To InnisbrookMarch 06, 2017
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 YearsMarch 03, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa TheatreFebruary 22, 2017
Weekender: Escape to LuxuryFebruary 09, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!January 24, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play TogetherJanuary 06, 2017
Best Selling Author to Speak in ClearwaterDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Tis the Season to ShopNovember 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
People: Andrew HallSeptember 15, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
Sun and Sand is GrandJuly 28, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Glamorous Family VacationJuly 13, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Levante Preview at Maserati of TampaApril 29, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Behind the Bar: Justin GrayMarch 30, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!January 22, 2016
Weekender: The End of the RoadJanuary 20, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks OutJanuary 07, 2016
Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink OpensNovember 20, 2015
Getaway: CuracaoNovember 13, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New CookbookOctober 29, 2015
Naughty or Nice?October 29, 2015
5th Annual Tampa Pig JigOctober 22, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
Curacao Hosts Three Day North Sea Jazz FestivalAugust 18, 2015
Grab a Craft Beer at 5 Tampa Bay Area Brew PubsAugust 13, 2015
Relax Boca StyleJuly 08, 2015
5 Exotic Getaways That Are A StealJuly 08, 2015
DRIVE: Land Rover Discovery SportJune 24, 2015
Backyard Father’s Day BrunchJune 18, 2015
DRIVE: The Porsche MacanJune 11, 2015
Discover the Festival of LightsMay 20, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine DiningMay 18, 2015
3 Recipes to Shake Up Cinco de MayoMay 04, 2015
Open Your HeartApril 11, 2015
Start Your EnginesMarch 27, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining
June 08, 2015
A Foodie In Paradise
August 04, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017
July 31, 2017
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch
July 26, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.