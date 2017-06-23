EXPERIENCE THE ART OF THE BRICK
in Downtown Tampa
Free to all from June 23 through September 4
802 East Whiting Street
THE ART OF THE BRICK is a global touring exhibition rated by CNN as one of the world’s “Must See Exhibitions.” These are the first art exhibitions to focus exclusively on the use of LEGO® bricks as an art medium and artist Nathan Sawaya has taken it to new heights.
This award-winning artist has multiple unique exhibitions created solely from standard LEGO bricks often with several new sculptures created specifically for each exhibition. Each show has countless colorful LEGO pieces which Sawaya has transformed into whimsical and awe-inspiring creations.
Sawaya’s ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.
About The Artist, Nathan Sawaya
Nathan Sawaya is an award-winning artist who creates awe-inspiring works of art out of some of the most unlikely things. His global touring exhibitions, THE ART OF THE BRICK, feature large-scale sculptures using only toy building blocks: LEGO® bricks to be exact. His work is obsessively and painstakingly crafted and is both beautiful and playful.
Previously a NYC corporate lawyer, Sawaya is the first artist to ever take LEGO into the art world and is the author of two best selling books. His unique exhibition is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on LEGO as an art medium and has broken attendance records around the globe. The creations, constructed from countless individual LEGO pieces, were built from standard bricks beginning as early as 2002.
Sawaya is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, recognizing his artwork and cultural achievements. In 2014, with the belief that “art is not optional,” Sawaya founded The Art Revolution Foundation for the purpose of making art a priority in our schools and our homes. He has been a speaker at Google Zeitgeist, TEDx, Yahoo! and at the Clinton Library.
Nathan Sawaya has earned a top position in the world of contemporary art and has created a new dimension by merging Pop Art and Surrealism in awe inspiring and ground breaking ways. His art consists of playing with the material, color, movement, light and perspective.
For more information about Nathan Sawaya, please visit nathansawaya.com.
Free Admission | No Reservations Necessary
The Art of the Brick is a free event running from June 23 through September 4 at 802 East Whiting Street in Downtown Tampa. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. Parking for The Art of the Brick will be available in the surrounding Downtown Tampa parking lots.
You do not need to register or get a ticket for The Art of the Brick. Just show up to experience the event. You may need to wait in line, which will be located just outside The Art of the Brick exhibition space.
Free to all from June 23 through September 4
802 East Whiting Street in Downtown Tampa
© 2003-2017 Nathan Sawaya, Inc. All trademarks, servicemarks, and copyrights are property of their respective owners. LEGO® and the brick configuration are property of the LEGO Group, which does not sponsor, own, or endorse this site.
© Tampa By Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
