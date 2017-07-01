Get Kool with The Rowdies

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

01 July 2017
The Rowdies will host a post-match FREE Kool & the Gang Concert to Ticket Holders.

Head to ST. PETE for soccer AND a concert! This Thursday, July 6, 2017, Al Lang Stadium welcomes the Tampa Bay Rowdies as they take on FC Cincinnati. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. After the match, fans will enjoy a FREE Kool & the Gang concert with top hits including “Celebration,” “Fresh” and “Get Down On It” – the concert is included with the purchase of a match ticket.

Tickets for the Independence Day celebration can be purchased at rowdiessoccer.com or by calling (727) 222-2000.

 

 

 

 

 

