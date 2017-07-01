Get Kool with The Rowdies

EVENTS EVENTS & GALAS LIFE — 01 July 2017
Kool & the Gang
The Rowdies will host a post-match FREE Kool & the Gang Concert to Ticket Holders.
Head to ST. PETE for soccer AND a concert! This Thursday, July 6, 2017, Al Lang Stadium welcomes the Tampa Bay Rowdies as they take on FC Cincinnati. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. After the match, fans will enjoy a FREE Kool & the Gang concert with top hits including “Celebration,” “Fresh” and “Get Down On It” – the concert is included with the purchase of a match ticket.
Tickets for the Independence Day celebration can be purchased at rowdiessoccer.com or by calling (727) 222-2000.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog
12 Places to View July 4th Fireworks in Tampa BayJuly 03, 2017
Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel OffersJune 21, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot WeekendMay 25, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food FestivalMay 10, 2017
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next LevelApril 28, 2017
Margaritas, Barenaked Ladies and FireworksApril 28, 2017
59th Annual Tampa Bay Heart BallApril 26, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting PartyApril 25, 2017
Pride & Passion: Cirque de MascaradeApril 24, 2017
Start Your Engines!March 10, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s RiverwalkMarch 09, 2017
Valspar Championship Returns To InnisbrookMarch 06, 2017
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 YearsMarch 03, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To TampaFebruary 27, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa TheatreFebruary 22, 2017
Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor CityFebruary 07, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 CelebrationFebruary 06, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!January 24, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!January 19, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
Best Selling Author to Speak in ClearwaterDecember 06, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop StyleDecember 06, 2016
Tis the Season to ShopNovember 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXINovember 01, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
Getting A Groove OnOctober 11, 2016
People: Andrew HallSeptember 15, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy BallSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
EVENT: The Beach TampaAugust 03, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Levante Preview at Maserati of TampaApril 29, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The UndiscoveredApril 20, 2016
Behind the Bar: Justin GrayMarch 30, 2016
Rooftop Eve 2016February 18, 2016
Sneak Peek of Opal Sands Resort on Clearwater BeachFebruary 17, 2016
Come Ye Pirates Of All Ages!January 22, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks OutJanuary 07, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & TailsDecember 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXXDecember 22, 2015
Tampa’s Downtown Ice Rink OpensNovember 20, 2015
David & Christina Laxer Release New CookbookOctober 29, 2015
Naughty or Nice?October 29, 2015
5th Annual Tampa Pig JigOctober 22, 2015
CITY: Fashion + Art + CultureOctober 19, 2015
12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest TampaOctober 01, 2015
Celebrate SinatraSeptember 12, 2015
Social Scene: Martinis for MoffittSeptember 11, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
TECH: Rethinking Social MediaAugust 26, 2015
Grab a Craft Beer at 5 Tampa Bay Area Brew PubsAugust 13, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining
June 08, 2015
A Foodie In Paradise
August 04, 2017
Stylish Splendor in South Beach
August 03, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017
July 31, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.