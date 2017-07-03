Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

12 Places to View July 4th Fireworks in Tampa Bay

EVENTS LIFE — 03 July 2017
Light Up Tampa Bay
Tampa’s Channel District celebrates the Fourth of July with live music by Southern Train, entertainment by DJ’s Xplicid and Chris Beastly, food trucks, face painting, fireworks (9 p.m.) and appearances by the Tampa Bay Lightning Girls, Thunderbug and the Tampa Bay Rays Street Team. Free. This is a standing room only event. 2500 wristbands available for the Channelside Waterfront available first come- first serve beginning at 6:00P.M.
Please note: No backpacks, No large bags, No luggage, No coolers, No outside food and beverage, No alcohol, No Seating or chairs, No tents, No blankets, No personal fireworks.
6-10 p.m. July 4

Channelside Bay Plaza, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
(813) 345-5885
www.channelsidebayplaza.com

family fun day fireworks show in tampa

4th Of July Family FunFest
The S.S. AMERICAN VICTORY will host viewing of Tampa’s annual July 4th Fireworks aboard this historic World War II merchant steamship and national landmark, offering the “best view in Tampa” for watching the celebrated fireworks display. The evening events feature musical entertainment from DJ Ian Paul, a special Kids Zone with two face painters from 6:30-8:30pm, games, as well as arts and crafts. PRICE: $13/adults; $7/youths 4-12; $10/active military and veterans. Discount for groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets at ticketweb.com, call 1-866-468-3399, or at the ship.
6:30pm – 9:30pm, July 4.

705 Channelside Dr. Tampa, FL 33602
813-228-8766
www.americanvictory.org

Fourth of July at Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens celebrates July Fourth with a performance by the Actual Bank Robbers (8:30 p.m.), a dance challenge, fireworks display (9:30 p.m.) and extended hours until 10 p.m. Included with admission: $99, $79 ages 3-9, 2 and younger free.
10 a.m.-10 p.m., July 4.

Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa.
Toll-free 1-888-800-5447.
www.seaworldparks.com/en/buschgardens-tampa/events/fourth-of-july/

Red, White & Blue Festival in Tampa, FL

Tampa Red, White and Blue Festival
Celebrate Independence Day with live music on the Riverwalk, Uncle Sam on stilts, face painting, stuffed animal rides, patriotic greyhound petting, most patriotic dressed competition, watermelon eating contest, photo booth, food court, arts and crafts exhibits and fireworks from Channelside. Free.
5-10 p.m., July 4.

Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, 601 Old Water St., Tampa.
(813) 447-8538
www.cityfestivals.org

view of fireworks display from The Canopy at Birchwood

Birchwood Fourth of July
The Canopy rooftop lounge at The Birchwood hosts a Fourth of July party offering a stunning view of St. Petersburg’s fireworks and a barbecue pig roast. $30. Rooftop cabanas are available for rental.
4 p.m., July 4.

The Birchwood, 340 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
(727) 240-3534
www.thebirchwood.com/thecanopy

Fourth of July in Downtown St. Petersburg
This year’s fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m. and can be seen from most of the city’s waterfront parks. Afternoon activities include live music, food trucks, children’s activities, face painting and a live broadcast from Q105’s Flash from 5 to 7 p.m. Weather conditions may bump the start time for fireworks up to 30 minutes, or delay the start time up to one hour. Free.
5-9 p.m. July 4.

Vinoy Park, 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.
(727) 893-7441
www.events.stpete.org/events

St. Pete Beach Fireworks display

Fourth of July St. Pete Beach
The city will host its annual fireworks around 9 p.m., launched from Upham Beach. For safety reasons, parts of Upham Beach will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Free.
9 p.m., July 4.

Upham Beach, Gulf Boulevard and 68th Street, St. Pete Beach.
(727) 363-9245
www.spbrec.com/special-events

Safety Harbor fireworks display

Safety Harbor Fourth of July
Find a good seat at the Marina or the back lawn of the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa and enjoy a day of children’s activities, live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks. Free.
5-10 p.m., July 4 .

Safety Harbor City Marina, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.
(727) 724-1545
www.cityofsafetyharbor.com

Gulfport fireworks display

Gulfport’s Fourth of July
The day starts early with a kids’ fishing derby casting off from the sea wall adjacent to the recreation center at 8 a.m. Plan on sticking around the beach for the sand sculpting contest (10 a.m.-noon). Parents can take the children to unwind in the Kidzone (noon-5 p.m.) with waterslides and balloon art. Clear the street for a parade on Beach Boulevard at 6 p.m., but stick around the area for the fireworks finale at 9 p.m. Free.
8 a.m. – 9 p.m., July 4.

Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
(727) 893-1118
www.mygulfport.us

Yacht Starship fireworks cruise

Fourth of July Fireworks Clearwater Beach Cruise
Set sail for a 2.5-hour cruise featuring an upscale American buffet, open call bar, DJ dancing and a view of the fireworks from Coachman Park. $119.95, $89.95 children.
7 – 10 p.m., July 4.

Yacht Starship Sensation Dock, 25 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater.
(813) 223-7999
www.yachtstarship.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-dinner-cruises

Yacht Starship fireworks cruise

Fourth of July VIP Fireworks Cruise
Celebrate the Fourth of July on the water with a three-hour cruise featuring an upscale American buffet, open premium bar, DJ dancing and a front row view of the fireworks. $139.95, $89.95 children.
6 – 9:30pm., July 4.

Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
(813) 223-7999
www.yachtstarship.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-dinner-cruises

Clearwater Celebrate America

Clearwater Celebrates America
Celebrate this fourth of July with the largest fireworks show in the Tampa Bay area at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater. This free family celebration will feature music, food, drinks, local vendors and family-friendly activites. Performance by The Coachman Park Pops Orchestra featuring The Wilsons, will entertain everyone throughout the night. Gates open at 4 p.m. and music will begin at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin between 9 – 9:30 p.m.  July 4.

301 Drew St., Clearwater, FL 33755
727-562-4700
www.myclearwaterevents.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

