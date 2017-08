Hot Men’s Style Trend of the Week

SWIMS – On Trend For The Summer

SWIMS loafers share a love affair with urban style, sun and water. Whether splashing in the surf under a bright blue sky, or dashing through the streets as it falls from the heavens above, SWIMS love of water makes them relevant in our climate; whether on the way to the office or heading to the beach.

SWIMS Penny Loafer Driver

The Penny Loafer Driver features a rich double-thread mesh with a shiny & matte penny piece upper in Blitz Blue, with rubber driver outsole for a premium driver look. $170. Available at Jackie Z Style Co. www.jackiezstyle.com

SWIMS Braided Lace Loafer

SWIMS classic loafer is the go-to choice for the guy that enjoys an elegant look that lasts, whether it be a playful or a conservative color. $165. Available at Jackie Z Style Co. www.jackiezstyle.com

SWIMS Penny Loafers are available at Jackie Z Style Co. | Sundial | 173 2nd Ave. N. | St Petersburg Fl 33701 | www.jackiezstyle.com

