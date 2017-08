Haute Look of the Week

Enjoy A Summertime Splash of Style

Here are a few summer fashion items that should help you create a fun-in-the-sun adventure. From a great tote to a colorful bracelet to a chic romper or maxi that goes from day to night, METRO has you covered.

Summer Style

The Jetset Diaries Romper will be sleek and stylish for a date night or GNO. $148.

Available at Sara’s Karma Chic Boutique. www.saraskarmachic.com.

Pineapple Tote

Fun and sassy with the universal symbol of hospitality on Macy’s INC International Concepts tote. $63.

Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.

Arm Candy

Dress up any outfit with a piece from the Ermish Bracelet Bar’s Druzy Collection. $24.95 each.

Available at Sara’s Karma Chic Boutique. www.saraskarmachic.com.

