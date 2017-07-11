Haute Look of the Week

Enjoy A Summertime Splash of Style
Here are a few summer fashion items that should help you create a fun-in-the-sun adventure. From a great tote to a colorful bracelet to a chic romper or maxi that goes from day to night, METRO has you covered.
Summer Style
The Jetset Diaries Romper will be sleek and stylish for a date night or GNO. $148.
Available at Sara’s Karma Chic Boutique. www.saraskarmachic.com.
Pineapple Tote
Fun and sassy with the universal symbol of hospitality on Macy’s INC International Concepts tote. $63.
Available at Macy’s. www.macys.com.
Arm Candy
Dress up any outfit with a piece from the Ermish Bracelet Bar’s Druzy Collection. $24.95 each.
Available at Sara’s Karma Chic Boutique. www.saraskarmachic.com.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Hot Men’s Style Trend of the WeekJuly 03, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot WeekendMay 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach BoundMay 18, 2017
Neiman Marcus Launches Givenchy BeautyApril 27, 2017
Grand Opening Celebration of Verve BoutiqueMarch 10, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
Hot Gasparilla FashionsJanuary 19, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METRO Style: Fashion of the WeekOctober 19, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Metro Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 15, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
Dream SandalApril 19, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa BayMarch 25, 2016
Helping Girls In Need Sparkle On Prom NightMarch 23, 2016
METRO Style: What to Wear St. Patrick’s DayMarch 15, 2016
Pirate BootyJanuary 28, 2016
Gasparilla GearJanuary 13, 2016
All About The BootOctober 23, 2015
WHITE HOT LOOK OF THE DAYSeptember 17, 2015
NY FASHION DESIGNER HITS TAMPA BAYSeptember 16, 2015
Fall Fashion TipsSeptember 01, 2015
Inspired By The SunJuly 10, 2015
Sizzling Swimwear TrendsMay 13, 2015
Get Your Green On!March 11, 2015
On Trend With ColorFebruary 16, 2015
Tampa Bay Goes RedFebruary 04, 2015
Hot Dress of the MonthJanuary 12, 2015
Gasparilla StyleJanuary 05, 2015
CITY: Fashion ShowOctober 24, 2014
CITY: Fashion+Art+CultureSeptember 08, 2014
Fall Fashion TrendsSeptember 08, 2014
Hot WalksAugust 21, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining
June 08, 2015
A Foodie In Paradise
August 04, 2017
Stylish Splendor in South Beach
August 03, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017
July 31, 2017
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch
July 26, 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need
July 21, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.