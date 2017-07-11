The Face of Downtown St. Pete’s Real Estate

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY — 11 July 2017
PEGGY NARUNS

 

Located in the heart of downtown St. Pete, Real Estate Broker/Owner Peggy Naruns of Northstar Realty has been a respected member of the community that she loves for over 20 years. She lives, works and plays here and proudly oversees her successful firm from her headquarters on trendy Beach Drive. The award-winning realtor oversees an experienced and dedicated team of agents that take pride in maintaining a “boutique” firm with a personal service touch. Looking for waterfront, luxury homes? Peggy knows St. Pete.

 

 

Northstar Realty
216 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
727-528-7653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

