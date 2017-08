| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Event Venues

MARY CARON

Mary Caron lives in her own little world, but that’s okay because everyone knows her there. She is now opening up that world for everyone to see. Her amazing creative talents are uniquely displayed throughout this incredible Venue. In March 2017, Mary opened The Epicenter and put it on the map as a major destination for entertainment venues. Mary transformed this cigar manufacturer’s warehouse to a speakeasy rustic eclectic venue, with more than 7,000 sq. ft. to work with. The Epicenter now hosts all types of celebrations, from weddings to birthdays to anniversary parties. The Epicenter Event Venue is truly unique and one of a kind. At every turn you will find antiques from all over the world. This venue not only displays unique décor for each event, but most pieces are also available for purchase. The party never ends here!

