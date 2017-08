| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Specialty Oils & Balsamics

JARED LEAL

Celebrating a successful one year in business, this young entrepreneur, Jared Leal, continues his quest for healthy and clean eating by stocking his Specialty Gourmet Shop & Tasting Room with the finest items. Located in beautiful Treasure Island, Vine & Grind carries more than 75+ flavors of the world’s finest Certified and authentic Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Infused Olive Oils & Balsamic Vinegars. Discover coffee beans, organic chocolates, Tapenades, stuffed olives, all natural pastas and more. Gift Baskets, Wedding and Corporate Event favors are available. Stop in to support Jared in his business venture.

Vine & Grind

111 107th Ave.

Treasure Island, FL 33706

727-360-2021

www.VineandGrind.com

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication