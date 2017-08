| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Business Law

HARRY TEICHMAN

Understanding each business and the family dynamics of every client has made Harry Teichman trusted counsel for 20 years. These clients include franchise and multi-unit business owners, doctors, startup fundraisers, real estate developers and other professionals. He represents businesses and their owners in formation, daily operations and the structuring of their joint ventures all over the world. This includes advice on corporate structure, including tax planning as well as succession planning for the next generations.

Harry protects his clients’ interests, both present and future. He is a trusted resource for tax, corporate and estate planning clients worldwide.

Older, Lundy & Alvarez

1000 West Cass Street

Tampa, FL 33606

813-254-8998

www.olalaw.com

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication