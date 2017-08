| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Compassion

ANDY MILLER III, CAPTAIN

As a 6th generation Salvation Army Officer, the 37 year old leader understands the sacred nature of the Army. His desire to serve others pushes him to be an outward facing officer as he leads the Army in its mission to “preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.” He is passionate about collaborating with organizations, government officials and donors to move the mission forward.

1603 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33601

813-226-0055

www.salvationarmyflorida.org/tampa

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication