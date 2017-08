| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Connectivity

AAKASH M. PATEL

Aakash M. Patel is an entrepreneur who is a Republican candidate for Hillsborough County Commission District 1. He has an entrepreneurial mind and is continuously promoting our region through his social media channels. A graduate of FSU with degrees in Political Science & English Literature, he started his business consulting firm, Elevate, Inc. in 2012. His colleagues describe him as “a forward thinking community leader.” In order to give back while staying connected to his community, he serves as an Honorary Commander at MacDill Air Force Base, as well as, Chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

Learn more about Aakash’s vision at www.Patel2018.com.

