The Face of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery

DR. GEOFFREY M. KWITKO

Dr. Kwitko has been treating patients in Tampa for 26 years. He has developed a reputation for treating difficult eyelid, orbital and thyroid eye conditions. He’s the number one choice for cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery by Tampa’s medical community and their families. Dr. Kwitko routinely teaches other surgeons at the prestigious American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting and wrote the chapter on eyelid reconstruction in Smith’s textbook on Oculoplastic Surgery.

Geoffrey M. Kwitko, MD, FACS.

311 South Macdill

Tampa Florida 33609

813-877-8665

www.kwitko.com

