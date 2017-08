| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Cosmetic Surgery

DR. JOSEPH J. CASTELLANO

An artist’s eyes, extensive medical training and precise surgical skills are what define Joseph J. Castellano, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.C.S as one of Florida’s top cosmetic surgeons. With a reputation among patients as being kind, skilled and competent, his success is evident in the steady growth of Castellano Cosmetic Surgery Center and from the referrals of his patients. Dr. Castellano offers a range of surgical procedures including breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lifts, liposuction, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers and eyelid surgery.

105 S. MacDill Ave. Suite 203

Tampa, FL 33609

813-872-6093

www.castellanocosmeticsurgery.com

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication