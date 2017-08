| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Culinary Dreams

KRISTIN WITTS MCKINNEY

After 23 years of catering, Kristin owns two Tampa locations of the Your ProKitchen franchise — a culinary incubator for those wanting to start or grow their food business. Your ProKitchen Tampa is a 24 hour shared commercial kitchen, with over 4,500 square feet of space, where those in the food business can cook and prepare, without the huge overhead of their own kitchen. Space is also available for team building, pop up stores, tasting room, and teaching. Kristin assists her clients by offering individual consultations, monthly Servsafe management courses, and marketing expertise through social media.

5224 South Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33611

727-244-5368

tampa@YourProKitchen.com

FB & IG: YourProKitchenTampa

