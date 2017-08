| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Fashion

JACKIE Z STYLE CO.

“Fashion fades, only style remains the same,” is attributed to Coco Chanel; it is also the mantra this dynamic couple, Jackie Zumba and Brian Kins, owners of Jackie Z Style Company, use in all aspects of their business. Their stylish men’s and women’s boutique located at Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg, has redefined “service-oriented store.” You will find men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry from well known brands like Trina Turk, Joie, Vince, Theory, Moods of Norway, Maceo, Joe’s Jeans, Hudson, Jovani and Bailey 44, along with their own very successful brand of Jackie Z men’s shirts and suits.

Complimentary alterations, delivery and gift wrapping are several of the services offered at Jackie Z.

Jackie Z Style Co.

173 2nd Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL, 33701

727-258-4849

www.jackiezstyle.com

