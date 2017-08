| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Health & Fitness

CHAD JOHNSON

Chad Johnson has trained thousands of clients in his 15 plus years as a fitness and martial arts professional. He is passionate about helping people overcome obstacles, achieve their goals and essentially change their lives. Chad believes that the #1 problem with weight loss, or pretty much anything in life, comes down to MINDSET. When you get that right, then the nutrition, exercise and all other priorities will fall in place. To find out more about Chad, what he does and how to work with him, please contact Chad Johnson below via his website or email.

www.definitelynotaverage.com

themrfitness@gmail.com

