| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |





The Face of Healthy, Gorgeous Smiles & Regenerative Style

HILARY DALTON, DMD, MS

Thanks to her friendly personality, warm smile, and dental expertise, Dr. Dalton has been consistently nominated for various awards and has earned many loyal patients. With her Master of Science in regeneration, Dr. Dalton is passionate about helping people achieve their rejuvenated oral health. She desires all of her patients to have a Healthy Gorgeous Smile, and has the knowledge and skills to help them get one.

“Over the years, I’ve implemented the most advance technology and the latest non-invasive techniques, no downtime, and pain-free. I focus on painless dental treatments like lasers,” says Dr. Dalton.

“My outstanding team provides excellence in expert care with a soothing, relaxing environment,” cheerleads Dr. Dalton.

4511 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

813-872-8300

www.DaltonDental.net

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication