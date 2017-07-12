The Face of Interior Design

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

BIZ FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY — 12 July 2017
Enrique Crespo of Crespo Design

 

 

CRESPO DESIGN GROUP  

 

Unconventional ideas and distinctive style are what define Enrique Crespo as one of the top designers in the area. A native of South Tampa, Enrique attended the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design which has the number one interior design program in the country.

With 18 years of professional experience and projects spanning from New York City to Malibu and the Caribbean, success is evident in his continuously growing and diverse body of work.­

 

 

3119 Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33629
813-831-0949
www.crespodesigngroup.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

