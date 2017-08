| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |

The Face of Investment Management and Trust

SUSAN BRENNAN

Susan Brennan is Sabal Trust Tampa’s new managing principal. Sabal Trust is Florida’s largest employee owned trust company and has offices in Tampa, St Petersburg, Sarasota and The Villages. “We are local, highly credentialed, caring and responsive with a proven dividend growth strategy that has served our clients well for over 30 years” says Brennan. We are a fiduciary and because of that, we put our clients first which aligns our mutual interests. Susan extends an invitation to call the Tampa office for a no cost/obligation portfolio review.

Sabal Trust Tampa

4211 West Boy Scout # 190

Tampa, Fl 33607

813-229-2180

www.sabaltrust.com

Faces of Metro Tampa Bay ® 2017 | © 2017 Tampa Bay Metro Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication