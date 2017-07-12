| As Seen In Tampa Bay Metro Magazine |
The Face of St. Pete’s Real Estate Title Insurance
JOSH BRAMER
Real Estate title insurance expert, Josh Bramer, proudly lives, works and plays in St. Pete. The respected community leader resides in the eclectic neighborhood of Kenwood. As the Manager for Compass Land & Title since 2008, his downtown office on Central Avenue is a huge success with realtors “in the know.” The small boutique firm is an industry leader, providing their signature personal service appreciated by satisfied clients, who only trust their real estate transactions to the respected Compass Land & Title team.
Compass Land & Title, LLC
449 Central Ave. #203
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
727-800-9876
www.compasslandandtitle.com
