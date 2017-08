The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

The newly re-designed second-generation Panamera continues to offer the sleekness of the Porsche brand, but the roominess and comfort of a sedan, with four seats. By re-shaping the rear and lowering the roofline, the car resembles a four-door 911. In addition to the exterior changes, the transmission and interior have also been modified. The four-door, four seater is roomy and comfortable, and has the engine in the front, that will satisfy and deliver the need for speed.

The new generation offers five models — the Panamera and Panamera 4, each with 3.0-liter turbocharged V6; the Panamera 4S with 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6; Panamera Turbo with 4.0 twin-turbocharged V8; and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor. The Panamera also features rear axle steering. A sleek new feature includes 4-point LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with 4-point break lights.

The interior has been restyled to be centered around the driver, but the passengers enjoy the creature comforts that are all Porsche. The steering wheel has multiple controls and the center console offers direct touch access. When first test driving the Panamera, it was a bit overwhelming with all the touch screen technology. The dash analog tachometer is flanked with two screens and five gauges. The one side shows a large navigation map, so getting directions will be a breeze. The personalization options available on the interior can truly be customized to your taste, from the leather seats to wood or aluminum accents. A really nice feature is the 4-zone automatic climate control so each person can adjust the air or heat. The seats have the option of blowing cool or hot air on your back for added comfort.

