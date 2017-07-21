The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

The newly re-designed second-generation Panamera continues to offer the sleekness of the Porsche brand, but the roominess and comfort of a sedan, with four seats. By re-shaping the rear and lowering the roofline, the car resembles a four-door 911. In addition to the exterior changes, the transmission and interior have also been modified. The four-door, four seater is roomy and comfortable, and has the engine in the front, that will satisfy and deliver the need for speed.
The new generation offers five models — the Panamera and Panamera 4, each with 3.0-liter turbocharged V6; the Panamera 4S with 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6; Panamera Turbo with 4.0 twin-turbocharged V8; and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor. The Panamera also features rear axle steering. A sleek new feature includes 4-point LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with 4-point break lights.
The interior has been restyled to be centered around the driver, but the passengers enjoy the creature comforts that are all Porsche. The steering wheel has multiple controls and the center console offers direct touch access. When first test driving the Panamera, it was a bit overwhelming with all the touch screen technology. The dash analog tachometer is flanked with two screens and five gauges. The one side shows a large navigation map, so getting directions will be a breeze. The personalization options available on the interior can truly be customized to your taste, from the leather seats to wood or aluminum accents. A really nice feature is the 4-zone automatic climate control so each person can adjust the air or heat. The seats have the option of blowing cool or hot air on your back for added comfort.
For unparalleled service and selection, visit Reeves Import Motorcars’ Porsche of Tampa. To schedule a test drive of the Porsche Panamera, visit the showroom at Porsche of Tampa. 103 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 or call 813.933.2811 or visit www.porscheoftampa.com.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
12 Places to View July 4th Fireworks in Tampa BayJuly 03, 2017
Get Kool with The RowdiesJuly 01, 2017
THE ART OF THE BRICKJune 23, 2017
Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel OffersJune 21, 2017
METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille RenovationJune 17, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach ResortJune 08, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot WeekendMay 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach BoundMay 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food FestivalMay 10, 2017
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next LevelApril 28, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting PartyApril 25, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown TampaApril 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the YearMarch 30, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.March 14, 2017
Valspar Championship Returns To InnisbrookMarch 06, 2017
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 YearsMarch 03, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa TheatreFebruary 22, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!January 24, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best Selling Author to Speak in ClearwaterDecember 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Tis the Season to ShopNovember 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
People: Andrew HallSeptember 15, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South TampaAugust 10, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor EntertainingJuly 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer EndsJuly 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of StyleJuly 16, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True ColorsMay 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining
June 08, 2015
A Foodie In Paradise
August 04, 2017
Stylish Splendor in South Beach
August 03, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017
July 31, 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need
July 21, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.