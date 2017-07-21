Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

FEATURE LIFE — 21 July 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

Porsche Panamera at Reeves

The newly re-designed second-generation Panamera continues to offer the sleekness of the Porsche brand, but the roominess and comfort of a sedan, with four seats. By re-shaping the rear and lowering the roofline, the car resembles a four-door 911. In addition to the exterior changes, the transmission and interior have also been modified. The four-door, four seater is roomy and comfortable, and has the engine in the front, that will satisfy and deliver the need for speed.

Porsche Panamera at Reeves

The new generation offers five models — the Panamera and Panamera 4, each with 3.0-liter turbocharged V6; the Panamera 4S with 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6; Panamera Turbo with 4.0 twin-turbocharged V8; and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor. The Panamera also features rear axle steering. A sleek new feature includes 4-point LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with 4-point break lights.

Porsche Panamera at Reeves

The interior has been restyled to be centered around the driver, but the passengers enjoy the creature comforts that are all Porsche. The steering wheel has multiple controls and the center console offers direct touch access. When first test driving the Panamera, it was a bit overwhelming with all the touch screen technology. The dash analog tachometer is flanked with two screens and five gauges. The one side shows a large navigation map, so getting directions will be a breeze. The personalization options available on the interior can truly be customized to your taste, from the leather seats to wood or aluminum accents. A really nice feature is the 4-zone automatic climate control so each person can adjust the air or heat. The seats have the option of blowing cool or hot air on your back for added comfort.

 

For unparalleled service and selection, visit Reeves Import Motorcars’ Porsche of Tampa. To schedule a test drive of the Porsche Panamera, visit the showroom at Porsche of Tampa. 103 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 or call 813.933.2811 or visit www.porscheoftampa.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch

A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch

July 26, 2017
12 Places to View July 4th Fireworks in Tampa Bay

12 Places to View July 4th Fireworks in Tampa Bay

July 03, 2017
Get Kool with The Rowdies

Get Kool with The Rowdies

July 01, 2017
THE ART OF THE BRICK

THE ART OF THE BRICK

June 23, 2017
Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel Offers

Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel Offers

June 21, 2017
METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille Renovation

METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille Renovation

June 17, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach Resort

Getaway: Naples Grande Beach Resort

June 08, 2017
Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend

Sizzling Suits For A Hot Weekend

May 25, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound

METRO Style: Beach Bound

May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival

SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival

May 10, 2017
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next Level

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Takes It To The Next Level

April 28, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

April 25, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

April 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

March 30, 2017
METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

March 27, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

March 14, 2017
Valspar Championship Returns To Innisbrook

Valspar Championship Returns To Innisbrook

March 06, 2017
Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 Years

Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 Years

March 03, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

March 01, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

February 22, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

February 16, 2017
Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

February 06, 2017
February is Heart Month

February is Heart Month

February 01, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

January 24, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart Health

HSN is Championing Heart Health

January 09, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

Best Selling Author to Speak in Clearwater

December 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
Tis the Season to Shop

Tis the Season to Shop

November 11, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

September 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
People: Andrew Hall

People: Andrew Hall

September 15, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

August 10, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

July 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

July 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of Style

Summer’s Splash of Style

July 16, 2016
National Mojito Day Cocktails

National Mojito Day Cocktails

July 11, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

July 05, 2016
Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

May 19, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

May 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

May 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

May 03, 2016

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply