METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017

Pride & Passion

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tampa Museum of Art

Pride and Passion 2017, presented by Wells Fargo, was themed, “Cirque de Mascarade.” Guests were encouraged to dress to impress, as entertainers from the circuses, cabarets and vibrant performance halls, frequented by 19th century artists, intellectuals and writers in Paris, mingled through the sold-out crowd.

Guests enjoyed great entertainment, delicious hors d’oeuvres, open bar and music. The 2017 committee was led by Chair, Nicholas Buchanan, and incoming 2018 Chair, Steven Ballard.

Proceeds benefited the Tampa Museum of Art’s education programs and exhibitions. Tampa Bay METRO was a proud sponsor of Pride & Passion.

Photo Gallery

Photography by FotoBohemia

www.fotobohemia.com

