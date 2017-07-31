METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017

Pride & Passion
When:
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Where:
Tampa Museum of Art
Pride and Passion 2017, presented by Wells Fargo, was themed, “Cirque de Mascarade.” Guests were encouraged to dress to impress, as entertainers from the circuses, cabarets and vibrant performance halls, frequented by 19th century artists, intellectuals and writers in Paris, mingled through the sold-out crowd.
Guests enjoyed great entertainment, delicious hors d’oeuvres, open bar and music. The 2017 committee was led by Chair, Nicholas Buchanan, and incoming 2018 Chair, Steven Ballard.
Proceeds benefited the Tampa Museum of Art’s education programs and exhibitions. Tampa Bay METRO was a proud sponsor of Pride & Passion.
Photo Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
Photography by FotoBohemia
www.fotobohemia.com
