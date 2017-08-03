Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Stylish Splendor in South Beach

GETAWAYS — 03 August 2017
The Marriott Stanton South Beach

By Patricia A. Vorbrich

 

 

Headed to South Beach? Check out “SoFi,” the South of Fifth district of Miami Beach.  Miami, known for its vibrant nightlife and art scene, especially in South Beach, has an area that offers a change of pace with a more laid back ambiance. SoFi is packed with high end restaurants, bars, boutiques and more; plus, travelers will find the newly renovated Marriott Stanton South Beach Hotel. With a $22 million renovation to all 224 rooms and common areas, the Stanton is located along Ocean Drive with direct beach access, edged by a lush park.

Guests are welcomed by the Art Deco inspired two story lobby. Stylish room upgrades include a spa-like bathroom, platform bed, locally inspired art, multi-use surfaces and an open, expandable closet. Balconies with city or ocean views are offered for a memorable stay, as guests are surrounded by the serene side of South Beach, yet steps away from the city action.

Enjoy the tastes at the hotel’s new Mexican restaurant, Lolo’s Surf Cantina.  Experience a Baja inspired Mexican eatery celebrating the welcoming spirit of Mexican cuisine. Whether for a small bite or a beachside treat, the authentically bold Mexican specialties pack an abundance of flavor into every bite. Opened by famous Mexico City chef, Richard Ampudia, known for NYC restaurants, Cafe Habana and La Esquina, among  others, guests will want to stop in for a special experience.

Opening this fall, guests of the Stanton will want to dine at the hotel’s newest restaurant, Azabu, featuring Japanese cuisine. Get ready to enjoy true Japanese flavors that will be served as menu specialities when the restaurant opens later this year.

Steak lovers will want to make Red, the Steakhouse, a must stop. Red, named one of the Top Ten Steakhouses in the country, boasts everything from a Raw Bar with oysters, Florida stone crab, to appetizers of Alaskan King Crab Cake, Stuffed Hot Peppers and more. Of  course the steaks are what diners come to experience. Mouth watering Porterhouse, Filet Mignon, Rib Eyes and NY Strip, just to name a few, are to be savored from the first bite. Chef/Partner, Peter Vauthy, brings his expertise from L’Academie de Cuisine.

Explore the surrounding area with a visit to Oleta River State Park, a 1,043 acre Florida State Park on Biscayne Bay. Rent kayaks and enjoy the Bay in all its glory. Kayak to a private island for lunch, sun, sand and a swim; or bike through some of the off road trails, ranging from novice to challenging trails.

Into the arts?  The Wynwood Art District cannot be missed. It is home to over 70 galleries, museums and collections. Today, Wynwood is recognized globally as a premier destination for art, fashion, innovation and creative enterprise. It is one of the largest and most prominent creative communities in the United States, and where a new generation of creative and entrepreneurs want to live, work, eat, play and learn.

Visit the best of both worlds – the serene Stanton South Beach, all within walking distance to the action of Miami’s South Beach.           M

 

www.stantonsobe.com / 305-536-7700
www.redthesteakhouse.com
www.wynwoodmiami.com
www.floridastateparks.org/park/Oleta-River

 

 

 

