Stylish Splendor in South Beach

The Marriott Stanton South Beach
By Patricia A. Vorbrich
Headed to South Beach? Check out “SoFi,” the South of Fifth district of Miami Beach. Miami, known for its vibrant nightlife and art scene, especially in South Beach, has an area that offers a change of pace with a more laid back ambiance. SoFi is packed with high end restaurants, bars, boutiques and more; plus, travelers will find the newly renovated Marriott Stanton South Beach Hotel. With a $22 million renovation to all 224 rooms and common areas, the Stanton is located along Ocean Drive with direct beach access, edged by a lush park.
Guests are welcomed by the Art Deco inspired two story lobby. Stylish room upgrades include a spa-like bathroom, platform bed, locally inspired art, multi-use surfaces and an open, expandable closet. Balconies with city or ocean views are offered for a memorable stay, as guests are surrounded by the serene side of South Beach, yet steps away from the city action.
Enjoy the tastes at the hotel’s new Mexican restaurant, Lolo’s Surf Cantina. Experience a Baja inspired Mexican eatery celebrating the welcoming spirit of Mexican cuisine. Whether for a small bite or a beachside treat, the authentically bold Mexican specialties pack an abundance of flavor into every bite. Opened by famous Mexico City chef, Richard Ampudia, known for NYC restaurants, Cafe Habana and La Esquina, among others, guests will want to stop in for a special experience.
Opening this fall, guests of the Stanton will want to dine at the hotel’s newest restaurant, Azabu, featuring Japanese cuisine. Get ready to enjoy true Japanese flavors that will be served as menu specialities when the restaurant opens later this year.
Steak lovers will want to make Red, the Steakhouse, a must stop. Red, named one of the Top Ten Steakhouses in the country, boasts everything from a Raw Bar with oysters, Florida stone crab, to appetizers of Alaskan King Crab Cake, Stuffed Hot Peppers and more. Of course the steaks are what diners come to experience. Mouth watering Porterhouse, Filet Mignon, Rib Eyes and NY Strip, just to name a few, are to be savored from the first bite. Chef/Partner, Peter Vauthy, brings his expertise from L’Academie de Cuisine.
Explore the surrounding area with a visit to Oleta River State Park, a 1,043 acre Florida State Park on Biscayne Bay. Rent kayaks and enjoy the Bay in all its glory. Kayak to a private island for lunch, sun, sand and a swim; or bike through some of the off road trails, ranging from novice to challenging trails.
Into the arts? The Wynwood Art District cannot be missed. It is home to over 70 galleries, museums and collections. Today, Wynwood is recognized globally as a premier destination for art, fashion, innovation and creative enterprise. It is one of the largest and most prominent creative communities in the United States, and where a new generation of creative and entrepreneurs want to live, work, eat, play and learn.
Visit the best of both worlds – the serene Stanton South Beach, all within walking distance to the action of Miami’s South Beach. M
www.stantonsobe.com / 305-536-7700
www.redthesteakhouse.com
www.wynwoodmiami.com
www.floridastateparks.org/park/Oleta-River
Image Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel OffersJune 21, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach ResortJune 08, 2017
Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave ReviewsMarch 16, 2017
Weekender: Escape to LuxuryFebruary 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play TogetherJanuary 06, 2017
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Sun and Sand is GrandJuly 28, 2016
Glamorous Family VacationJuly 13, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
Weekender: The End of the RoadJanuary 20, 2016
Getaway: CuracaoNovember 13, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
Curacao Hosts Three Day North Sea Jazz FestivalAugust 18, 2015
Relax Boca StyleJuly 08, 2015
5 Exotic Getaways That Are A StealJuly 08, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine DiningMay 18, 2015
All Day and All Night FunMarch 18, 2015
Springtime in TallahasseeMarch 12, 2015
Stylish Island Beach EscapeFebruary 15, 2015
St. Augustine Celebrates 450 YearsDecember 29, 2014
Endless ExperiencesOctober 31, 2014
Casual Beachfront EleganceSeptember 10, 2014
Exploring America’s First FrontierSeptember 08, 2014
Paradise (No Passport Required)April 12, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
Sensational Summer Entertaining
June 08, 2015
A Foodie In Paradise
August 04, 2017
Stylish Splendor in South Beach
August 03, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017
July 31, 2017
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch
July 26, 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need
July 21, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.