Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

A Foodie In Paradise

FOODIE — 04 August 2017
A Foodie In Paradise

Fish to Fork Amelia Island Plantation

 

 

Fish To Fork Weekend at The Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

By Chad H. Vorbrich

 

What happens when eight of the most talented chefs from around the country converge upon a luxury beach resort, set to compete both as individuals and as teams to see who can serve up the best seafood dish?

Throw in the challenge that they must all venture into the fertile waters of Florida’s First Coast and catch their main ingredient. This set the stage for what proved to be a plethora of culinary experiences packed into 3 nights and 2 days, all set against the coastal beauty that is the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort.

Offering an unmatched “foodie” experience, including true farm-to-table and dock-to-dish specialties, “Fish to Fork” challenged nine award-winning chefs from across the country to showcase their skills. The invited chefs included Joey Ward, Executive Chef at Atlanta’s famous Gunshow restaurant; James Petrakis, Chef/Owner of Orlando’s Ravenous Pig; Russell Jones, Previous Executive Chef at award-winning Jack Rose Dining Saloon and recent Owner/ Founder of Columbia, South Carolina’s Tallulah; Waylon Rivers, Executive Chef at Jacksonville’s Black Sheep Restaurant; Tenney Flynn, based in New Orleans and known as one of the country’s foremost seafood authorities; Brad Kilgore, owner of Miami’s Alter and named “Best New Chef” by Food & Wine in 2016; Shuai Wang, Owner/Operator of the Short Grain food truck in Charleston; Mike Mastrantuono, Executive Chef at Roux in Singerlands, New York.

 

The Challengers

Omni's Executive Chef Daven WardynskiThe Resort’s Executive Chef, Daven Wardynski

 

Events began on Thursday by “Meeting the Competition,” an outdoor dining experience with the assembled Chefs at The Sprouting Project. The Sprouting Project, under the direction of the Resort’s Executive Chef, Daven Wardynski, consists of state-of-the-art aquaponic greenhouse, expansive organic garden, a large collection of beehives, chickens and a barrel room. The Barrel Room offers an assortment of gin, rum, dandelion wine, bourbon and more, alongside palmetto honey made in the apiary and basil grown in the organic garden.

Friday morning welcomed special guests and the Chefs to the docks to embark on a fishing expedition. Charter captained vessels took guests and chefs out to fish the local backwaters, jetties, and the deep waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Fish caught on this day would later be used in dishes created at the “main event.”

Friday afternoon included a “Mixology Experience” back at the resort. The class demonstrated the art of cocktail blending.
Friday night featured a “Coastal Cuisine” dining experience at the resort’s Veranda restaurant. Guest indulged in an intimate dinner with the chefs, and relished in multiple coastal-inspired creations, all perfectly paired with a wine.

Saturday afternoon offered a relaxed and private beach lunch, where guests were served traditional low-country fair with a twist, all the food was charcoal grilled in a stack of barrels. Saturday evening featured the Annual Fish to Fork Main Event. The award-winning chefs competed in an individual and group challenge, where they showcased the versatility and quality of the island’s native ingredients.

During the individual challenge, chefs incorporated the fish they caught to create a signature dish. A surprise ingredient, sea beans, was introduced to the challenge by Executive Chef, Daven Wardynski.

Later in the evening, the team challenge divided competing chefs into groups that then went head to head against a clock to create a winning dish. The chefs were ultimately tested by way of a live vote from the guests

The “Fish to Fork 2017” Challenge Winners:
Chef’s Choice: Chef Joey Ward
Individual Challenge: Chef Joey Ward
Team Challenge: Chefs Shuai Wang, Waylon Rivers, Brad Kilgore and Michael Mastrantuono     M

 

 

Fish to Fork Gallery

click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

 

Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort will host its 5th Annual Fish to Fork, May 17 – 20, 2018.
www.FishToForkWeekend.com
www.omniameliaislandplantation.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog

7 Tips to Master the Grill This Summer

7 Tips to Master the Grill This Summer

July 14, 2017
10 Vegan Ice Cream Recipes That Are Better Than The Real Thing

10 Vegan Ice Cream Recipes That Are Better Than The Real Thing

June 16, 2017
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

May 27, 2017
The Independents: Locale Market

The Independents: Locale Market

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean Hai

The Independents: Ocean Hai

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor Hotel

The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor Hotel

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Anise Global Gastrobar

The Independents: Anise Global Gastrobar

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & Vine

The Independents: Birch & Vine

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Roux

The Independents: Roux

April 25, 2017
Delectable Cuisine On The Green

Delectable Cuisine On The Green

April 24, 2017
A Spring-Inspired Easter Brunch

A Spring-Inspired Easter Brunch

April 06, 2017
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.

Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.

March 15, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

March 14, 2017
Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

February 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb Recipes

Delicious Lamb Recipes

February 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

January 27, 2017
Creating A Culinary Destination

Creating A Culinary Destination

January 10, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

December 24, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

August 04, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
National Mojito Day Cocktails

National Mojito Day Cocktails

July 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

May 25, 2016
Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

May 19, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

May 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZoo

What To Do: Got To WaZoo

May 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

April 25, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

March 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

March 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

January 29, 2016
FarmTable Kitchen

FarmTable Kitchen

December 31, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the Holidays

Sensational Sides for the Holidays

November 20, 2015
Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor

November 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday Season

Great Wines For The Holiday Season

November 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween Cocktails

Sweet Halloween Cocktails

October 30, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

October 05, 2015
Chef Inspires Passion

Chef Inspires Passion

September 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

September 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

September 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

September 11, 2015
Stillwaters Tavern

Stillwaters Tavern

September 09, 2015
Cheers to an Endless Summer

Cheers to an Endless Summer

August 28, 2015
Savory Starters on the Grill

Savory Starters on the Grill

August 22, 2015
Hard Rock Partners with Chef Marc Murphy

Hard Rock Partners with Chef Marc Murphy

August 18, 2015
The Perfect Mid-Week Pick-Me Up

The Perfect Mid-Week Pick-Me Up

August 11, 2015
Dock and Dine

Dock and Dine

August 08, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply