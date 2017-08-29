Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

A Home Built Upon Trust and Friendship.

FEATURE HOME — 29 August 2017
A Home Built Upon Trust and Friendship.

 

By Mary Lou Janson  |  Photography by Jean Allsopp

 

A beachfront condominium requiring a major makeover, prompted Drew and Kerri Hudgins to first contact the founders of Chancey Design Partnership nearly three decades ago. Acting on the recommendation of a mutual friend, the couple reached out to Walton and Sandra Chancey for guidance on gutting and re-constructing their Treasure Island home.

Immediately upon meeting the architect and interior designer, the Hudgins knew they had found the right firm — and the right folks — for the job. “We clicked. We talked for three hours during that first meeting,” Kerri recalled. Both personal and professional relationships between the families have continued to flourish throughout the years.

Multiple homes owned by the Hudgins have since benefitted from the handiwork of the Chanceys. Design projects range from a lakefront home described as a “funky farmhouse,” to the Hudgins Law Firm in Zephyrhills, where Kerri works as the office manager and Drew, an attorney, specializes in personal injury cases.

That’s not to say it’s strictly business when they get together. The couples have shared worldwide travels, tailgated at their mutual alma mater, Auburn University, admired, and acquired, art by South American painter, Sebastian Spreng, and gathered for birthday, graduation and holiday celebrations.

Familiarity and friendship have been a boon to their business dealings. Gone is the guess work that architects and interior designers typically face when drawing plans and drafting proposals. Instead,the added insight into their clients’ preferences and personalities encouraged creativity and customization.

“Walt and Sandi are so talented,individually as well as together,” said Drew. “And they know us so well that they know exactly what we want.”

The latest residential collaboration closely connected the Hudgins to their roots while serving as a catalyst to bringing them literally, closer to the Chanceys.
A search for a waterfront home on Davis Islands a decade ago, not only brought Drew back to the area where he grew up, but also provided a view of Kerri’s childhood home overlooking Bayshore Boulevard from their new backyard.

The move ensured their son Max would follow in his parents’ paths to the same public schools they attended. And the address placed the Hudgins on the same street as the Chancey family.

When Drew and Kerri eventually decided it was time to demolish and replace that nearly 70-year-old residence, they naturally turned to their longtime friends, and now neighbors, the Chanceys. It was familiar territory for the Chanceys, who previously built five other new houses nearby and renovated four more.

The stunning three-story home finished last fall, is similar to others designed by Walt, that the Hudgins came to know and love, while visiting the Chancey’s former vacation getaway in the Florida Panhandle community of WaterColor.

“We design for our clients, whether they want something traditional or ultra-modern. I designed the first two homes in WaterColor and knew that Drew and Kerri loved that architectural style,” Walt said, describing the Davis Islands property as rooted in English Caribbean architecture, defined by big overhangs, lots of porches and a corrugated metal roof.

Two floors rise above a 2,600-square-foot concrete base featuring eight-foot high ceilings. That extra headroom within the enclosed, ground level floor easily accommodates cars, camping gear and a golf cart, plus provides additional entertainment space for the frequent friends and family gatherings the Hudgins host.
A key characteristic that the former house lacked were abundant, unobstructed waterfront views. By elevating the living space and providing unimpeded vantage points from windows, glass doors, porches and a free-flowing design connecting the kitchen to the dining area, main living room and master bedroom, practically every room overlooks the water.

Sandra knew Drew’s signature phrase, “water, water, water,” was a mantra referring to the power of water to invigorate both mind and body. While Walt optimized waterfront views throughout the interior, Sandra cleverly incorporated Drew’s phrase into the tiled shower wall of the master bathroom. She also integrated new, antique and salvaged elements, like river-recovered Georgia pine, for flooring, finishings and furnishings to reflect the natural beauty of the bayside lot and create a casual, comfortable and cohesive look. Family heirlooms include a hand-carved canoe created by Kerri’s great great uncle in 1908, that is suspended from the ceiling of the family room and a grand piano her father played that is prominently displayed in the foyer. “Because we are an architecture and interior design firm, it was extremely important to respect and follow the architectural vocabulary inside to reflect the outside,” said Sandra, noting that the siding on the exterior also lines the walls of the foyer and complementary colors are used indoors and out.

The emphasis on water is expressed throughout the interior decor in various ways, from the blue-hued bases of table lamps, to the water colors featured in original art that is part of the Hudgins’ private collection. “Water, water, water. That is what the spirit of the house is,” Sandra added.     M

 

 

Gallery

click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

Chancey Design Partnership/Chancey Interior Design
www.chanceydesignpartnership.com

DCS Contracting LLC
www.dcscontractingllc.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

Advertisements

Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.

Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.

October 03, 2017
METROstyle: Boots & Bags

METROstyle: Boots & Bags

September 25, 2017
Best Doctors in Tampa Bay

Best Doctors in Tampa Bay

September 15, 2017
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch

A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch

July 26, 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

July 21, 2017
METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille Renovation

METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille Renovation

June 17, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach Resort

Getaway: Naples Grande Beach Resort

June 08, 2017
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

May 27, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound

METRO Style: Beach Bound

May 18, 2017
Outdoor Kitchen Design

Outdoor Kitchen Design

April 29, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

April 25, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

April 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

March 30, 2017
METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

March 27, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

March 14, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

March 01, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

February 16, 2017
METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway

METROHome Tour: From Beach Getaway to a Modern Gateway

January 16, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

September 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

August 10, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

July 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

July 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
Hot Property: Beach Park Beauty

Hot Property: Beach Park Beauty

July 20, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
Summer’s Splash of Style

Summer’s Splash of Style

July 16, 2016
Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

Metro Pix: Tampa Bay Heart Ball 2016

July 05, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

Weekender: Paddle Into Paradise

July 05, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

METRO ART: Canvassing The Bay

May 18, 2016
HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

HOME TOUR: Tampa Resident Reveals True Colors

May 13, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture Art

May 03, 2016
Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

Hot Property: Westshore Yacht Club Estate

April 21, 2016
DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

DRIVE: Discover The Undiscovered

April 20, 2016
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2016

April 15, 2016
Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

Metro Pix: 2016 White Party

April 08, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

Mexico For Romance and Family Memories

April 04, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

Colors of the Year: A Compliment to Spring in Tampa Bay

March 25, 2016
Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

Hot Property: Serenity is Calling

March 23, 2016
METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

METROHome Tour: Fine Lines

March 09, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

Weekender: B Central To All Things Disney

February 26, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To Tampa

February 22, 2016

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.