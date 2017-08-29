Hurricane Harvey forces Rangers and Astros to play at Tropicana Field
Tuesday, August 29 – Thursday, August 31
With Hurricane Harvey causing severe weather conditions and catastrophic floods throughout Southeast Texas, Major League Baseball has moved the three-game series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros to Tropicana Field. The Astros will be the home team for all three contests.
All tickets for this series are $10 and are General Admission seating. There will be no pre-assigned seating. Tickets are available online and at the Tropicana Field Gate 1 Box Office (continue to hyperlink). Gates will open one hour before first pitch.
Please note, tickets will be located in the lower level, subject to availability, excluding the following seating areas: DEX Imaging Home Plate Club, Ducky’s 162 Landing, Papa John’s Bullpen Box. Parking will be available for $10 per car on the day of the game in lots 1, 2, 6, and 7.
Join Major League Baseball in its efforts to help victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey by visiting YouCaring.com/MLBSupports.
#ForHouston
