With Hurricane Harvey causing severe weather conditions and catastrophic floods throughout Southeast Texas, Major League Baseball has moved the three-game series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros to Tropicana Field. The Astros will be the home team for all three contests.

All tickets for this series are $10 and are General Admission seating. There will be no pre-assigned seating. Tickets are available online and at the Tropicana Field Gate 1 Box Office (continue to hyperlink). Gates will open one hour before first pitch.