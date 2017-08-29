Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Tropicana Field to Host Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Series

test — 29 August 2017
Tropicana Field to Host Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Series

Houston ASTROS baseball GAME MOVED TO TAMPA BAY

 

 

Hurricane Harvey forces Rangers and Astros to play at Tropicana Field

 

Tuesday, August 29 – Thursday, August 31

 

 

With Hurricane Harvey causing severe weather conditions and catastrophic floods throughout Southeast Texas, Major League Baseball has moved the three-game series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros to Tropicana Field. The Astros will be the home team for all three contests.

All tickets for this series are $10 and are General Admission seating. There will be no pre-assigned seating. Tickets are available online and at the Tropicana Field Gate 1 Box Office (continue to hyperlink). Gates will open one hour before first pitch.

Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now

 

Please note, tickets will be located in the lower level, subject to availability, excluding the following seating areas: DEX Imaging Home Plate Club, Ducky’s 162 Landing, Papa John’s Bullpen Box. Parking will be available for $10 per car on the day of the game in lots 1, 2, 6, and 7.

Join Major League Baseball in its efforts to help victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey by visiting YouCaring.com/MLBSupports.

 

 

 

 

#ForHouston

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

Advertisements

Not Your Average Bridal Show

Not Your Average Bridal Show

March 21, 2017
Gasparilla Fashion

Gasparilla Fashion

January 19, 2017
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF WELLNESS

THE FACE OF WELLNESS

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COSMETIC SURGERY

THE FACE OF COSMETIC SURGERY

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW

THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

THE FACE OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

July 07, 2016
THE FACES OF WAXING PERFECTION

THE FACES OF WAXING PERFECTION

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF PROPERTY APPRAISAL

THE FACE OF PROPERTY APPRAISAL

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF NONPROFIT CHANGE

THE FACE OF NONPROFIT CHANGE

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

THE FACE OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF CRIMINAL LAW AND PERSONAL INJURY

THE FACE OF CRIMINAL LAW AND PERSONAL INJURY

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

THE FACE OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

July 07, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION

THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LITIGATION

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FAMILY LAW

THE FACE OF FAMILY LAW

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF SOUTH TAMPA’S CUSTOM CLOTHIER

THE FACE OF SOUTH TAMPA’S CUSTOM CLOTHIER

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE LAW

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE LAW

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF FASHION

THE FACE OF FASHION

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE TITLE INSURANCE

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE TITLE INSURANCE

February 17, 2016
THE FACE OF RELAXATION

THE FACE OF RELAXATION

February 17, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2016: Dining & Spirits

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Arts & Entertainment

Best of Metro 2016: Arts & Entertainment

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Health & Beauty

Best of Metro 2016: Health & Beauty

January 05, 2016
Best of Metro 2016: Style & Decor

Best of Metro 2016: Style & Decor

January 05, 2016
Get a Healthy Glow

Get a Healthy Glow

October 30, 2015
Leslie Minder and Mary Beth Byrd

Leslie Minder and Mary Beth Byrd

October 23, 2015
Megan Bubalo

Megan Bubalo

October 23, 2015
Christina Anton Garcia, Esq.

Christina Anton Garcia, Esq.

October 23, 2015
Theresa Dapasquale

Theresa Dapasquale

October 23, 2015
Brenda Marrero

Brenda Marrero

October 23, 2015
Michelle Turman, M.A.

Michelle Turman, M.A.

October 23, 2015
Kerry Vosler

Kerry Vosler

October 21, 2015
Wendy Pepe

Wendy Pepe

October 21, 2015
Suzanne Perry

Suzanne Perry

October 21, 2015
Paige Crider and Desiree Noisette

Paige Crider and Desiree Noisette

October 20, 2015
Leslie Giglio Betts, PharmD

Leslie Giglio Betts, PharmD

October 20, 2015
Anna Lucia Richardson

Anna Lucia Richardson

October 20, 2015
Jen Bingham

Jen Bingham

October 20, 2015
Lan Pratt, MBA, BSRT (T)

Lan Pratt, MBA, BSRT (T)

October 20, 2015
Hope Peterson

Hope Peterson

October 20, 2015
Chef Rosana Rivera

Chef Rosana Rivera

October 20, 2015
Gina Morales & Debbie Lastoria

Gina Morales & Debbie Lastoria

October 20, 2015
Jessica Rivelli

Jessica Rivelli

October 20, 2015
THE FACE OF CELEBRATIONS & HOSPITALITY

THE FACE OF CELEBRATIONS & HOSPITALITY

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FAMILY & MARITAL LAW

THE FACE OF FAMILY & MARITAL LAW

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF WOMEN’S HEALTH

THE FACE OF WOMEN’S HEALTH

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF CONNECTIVITY

THE FACE OF CONNECTIVITY

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

THE FACE OF INTERIOR DESIGN

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF TAMPA BAY REAL ESTATE

THE FACE OF TAMPA BAY REAL ESTATE

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF BEAUTIFUL SMILES

THE FACE OF BEAUTIFUL SMILES

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF FITNESS

THE FACE OF FITNESS

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE REVITALIZATION

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE REVITALIZATION

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF RELAXATION

THE FACE OF RELAXATION

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF THE 30 MINUTE WORKOUT

THE FACE OF THE 30 MINUTE WORKOUT

September 17, 2015
THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

THE FACE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

September 17, 2015
FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY

FACES OF METRO TAMPA BAY

June 10, 2015

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.