Summer of Rum Festival 2017 Ft. Shaggy & Baha Men
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 12 PM – 11 PM
What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend than at the 2017 Summer of Rum Festival! Mr. Boombastic himself, SHAGGY will headline along with 6+ reggae/fusion/island inspired bands! End the night with a BANG with a huge Fireworks show!
Drink a variety of rum drinks from a variety of rum brands. Whether its a Frozen Daiquiri, Pina Colada, Rum Runner, Cuba Libre, Dark & Stormy, or a Rum-a-Rita; the Summer of Rum Festival will have all your favorite summer time drinks!
Oh yea, not to mention the awesome island themed entertainment that will keep you dancing all day!
Get your tickets now and invite all of your friends!
GA Admission gives you access to the Summer of Rum Festival with all day re-entry privileges. Enjoy live entertainment on our main-stage, each our unique rum zones, rum shacks, games, and more while you sip on your rum drinks.
$18 Early | $20 Regular | $25 Door
Cruzan Rum VIP Experience
$95 Early | $115 Advance | $125 Regular
Summer of Rum Festival 2017
Saturday, Sept. 2
12 PM – 11 PM
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
Downtown Tampa
600 N. Ashely Dr., Tampa, Florida 33602
www.summerofrumfest.com
