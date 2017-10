Damn The Weather: Soothing Cocktail Recipes

If you’ve been paying attention to the weather lately, you’ve probably heard about hurricane Irma. It’s been wreaking havoc on the Caribbean, and now has its evil intentions set on the Florida Keys and Miami, with a projected path to affect the entire state of Florida. This is not a storm to be taken lightly — property and human life are now in imminent peril. Many Tampa Bay residents have fled for safer grounds, while many more will choose to hunker down and ride the storm out. METRO is not encouraging it’s readers to ‘celebrate’ this weather event, merely to incorporate a few good cocktail recipes into the otherwise stressful storm preparation.

Dark ’n Stormy

A Dark ‘n’ Stormy is a highball cocktail made with dark rum and ginger beer served over ice and garnished with a slice of lime. Lime juice is also frequently added.

Main alcohol: Rum

Ingredients: 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters, 2 oz Dark Rum

Preparation: In a highball glass filled with ice, add dark rum and top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedge.

Served: On the rocks; poured over ice

Standard garnish: Lime wedge

Drinkware: Highball glass

The Hurricane

The hurricane is a sweet alcoholic drink made with rum, fruit juice, and syrup or grenadine. It is one of many popular drinks served in New Orleans.

Main alcohol: Rum

Ingredients:

2 oz light rum

2 oz dark rum

2 oz passion fruit juice

1 oz orange juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 Tablespoon simple syrup

1 Tablespoon grenadine

Garnish: orange slice and cherry

Preparation: Shake the rums, passion fruit syrup, and lemon juice with ice, then pour into the glass and serve over ice.

Served: “On the rocks”; poured over ice

Drinkware: Hurricane glass

Damn the Weather

A Damn the Weather is a Prohibition Era cocktail made with Gin, sweet vermouth, orange juice, and a sweetener. It is served shaken and chilled, often with a slice of orange.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 ounce gin

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

1/2 ounce orange juice

1/4 ounce orange curacao

Glassware: Cocktail glass (4½ ounce)

Preparation: Shake together in an iced shaker and strain.

The Pain Killer

Ingredients:

4 oz unsweetened pineapple juice

1 oz orange juice

1 oz coco lopez coconut cream

2 oz 95 proof Pusser’s rum

Preparation: Blend without ice and pour into a tall glass or tiki mug filled with crushed ice. Top with a shake of nutmeg and a pinch of cinnamon. Garnish with pineapple stick, orange wheel, and cinnamon stick.

Please consider joining Tampa Bay METRO in supporting the following organizations:

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog