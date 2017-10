HURRICANE RELIEF: How You Can Help

In the span of three-weeks, much of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico has been ravaged by major hurricanes. Tampa Bay residents and all Floridians were assaulted by Hurricane Irma and now face days, weeks, perhaps months of cleanup, relocation and rebuilding.

Many relief organizations are pulling triple duty — responding to the whammy of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria in a three-week time frame.

As is the American spirit, its citizens look for ways to lend a helping hand. Here are some organizations where you can direct your dollars, in an effort to feed, clothe, rescue, relocate, and help rebuild:

The Salvation Army has mobilized Harvey and Irma relief teams to provide meals, shelter and emotional and spiritual care, the organization says.

The Red Cross says it has mobilized its second massive hurricane response in two weeks and is providing critical aid for Harvey and Irma victims.

UNICEF USA says it is targeting children impacted by Irma and is on the ground with staff and equipment for water treatment, hygiene and more within the Caribbean.

Metropolitan Ministries Provides Hope After Irma

Metropolitan Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit organization committed to providing hope to poor and homeless families in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties with compassion, practical help and a willingness to make a huge difference.

Help Raise $50,000 In 5 Days For Irma Relief. Your Gift Will Be Doubled. #HopeAfterIrma

