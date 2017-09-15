Best Doctors in Tampa Bay

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

FAMILY FEATURE HEALTH & BEAUTY — 15 September 2017
Best Doctors® List

Tampa Bay Metro’s 16th Annual Guide:
505 Respected Physicians
62 Medical Specialties

 

For 16 years, Tampa Bay METRO has partnered with Best Doctors, Inc. to provide a valuable community resource. The list includes the Bay area’s most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as best in their fields. In a medical crisis or when seeking a second opinion, it certainly helps to have a list of trusted medical professionals available at your fingertips.

Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors, Inc.’s database of physicians, and its companion The Best Doctors in America® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2017-2018 database, which includes over 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 40 medical specialties and 400 subspecialties. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by  telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors Web site.

The Best Doctors in America® List contains 505 doctors in 62 medical specialties, that will be capable of treating you and your family. While the list contains many fine physicians, it is not comprehensive and is intended to be used only as a guide.

 

Best Doctors logo


Addiction Medicine

Mildred Barnett
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Outpatient Clinic
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
9912 Little Rd
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Phone: 727-869-4100

Allergy and Immunology

Thomas B. Casale
USF Health
Division of Allergy and Immunology
12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-4024

Roger Williams Fox
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743

Mark Christian Glaum
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743

Alan Barton Halsey
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care
3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Valrico, FL 33596
Phone: 813-681-6537

Craig Andrew Kalik
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care
3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Valrico, FL 33596
Phone: 813-681-6537

Dennis K. Ledford
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743

Richard F. Lockey
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743

Jack Parrino
5128 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-877-0550

Mandel Reid Sher
11200 Seminole Blvd, Ste 310
Largo, FL 33778
Phone: 727-397-8557

Anesthesiology

Amrat Anand
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Zsolt Balazs
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

John C. Basile
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Enrico M. Camporesi
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Sibat F. Chaudary
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Vincent Guarini
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Christopher Knop
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Sarat B. Lingam
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Devanand Mangar
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Emery Navori
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Willem J. Nel
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Integrative Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation
118 S Oregon Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-2273

Sumedha A. Panchal
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-844-4434

William Quartuccio
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

John (Hans) Schweiger
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Vimal V. Shah
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Reginald B. Simmons
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Hector Vila, Jr.
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
4304 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-545-9924

Luminita Vladutu
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Cong Wang
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Brooke Williams
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Albrecht Wobst
Florida Hospital Zephyrhills
Department of Anesthesiology
7050 Gall Blvd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Phone: 813-788-0411

Cardiovascular Disease

Douglas Ebersole
Watson Clinic Main
1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-680-7490

James Irwin
BayCare Medical Group
4612 N Habana Ave, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9000

Arthur J. Labovitz
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Cardiovascular Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0600

Arlene Lobo
Florida Medical Clinic
3665 Madaca Ln
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-280-7380

Benedict S. Maniscalco
Tampa Heart and Vascular Center
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 800
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-873-0000

Fadi A. Matar
USF Health
Florida Cardiovascular Institute
509 S Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-353-1515

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Jorge E. Marcet
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929

Critical Care Medicine

W. McDowell Anderson
Tampa General Hospital
Rehabilitation Center
6 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-7900

Allan L. Goldman
Tampa General Hospital
Specialty Center at HealthPark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-236-5200

Marian Menezes
Florida Medical Clinic
3000 Medical Park Dr, Ste 190
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-977-7794

Carlos J. Rozas
4620 N Habana Ave, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9362

Mark Rumbak
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-2920

John (Hans) Schweiger
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434

Frank W. Walsh
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Dermatology

Elizabeth Arrington
St. Petersburg Dermatology
1530 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Phone: 727-202-9442

Basil S. Cherpelis
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2920

James B. Connors
Suncoast Medical Clinic
620 10th St N, Ste 3A
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-824-7105

Peter A. Donelan
Florida Hospital Tampa
Department of Dermatology
3000 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-1229

Lowella E. Esperanza
Florida Medical Clinic
38051 Market Sq
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Phone: 813-780-8085

Neil Alan Fenske
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2920

John Robert Hamill, Jr.
Gulf Coast Dermatology
7547 Jacque Rd
Hudson, FL 34667
Phone: 727-862-8561

Daniel James Hogan
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Department of Dermatology
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661

Timothy Francis Kelly
1840 Mease Dr, Ste 406
Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Phone: 727-712-8222

Kathleen Leber
2835 W De Leon St, Unit 201
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-350-0700

Nancy Ling
305 Bryan Rd, Ste 5 and 6
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-689-2054

Richard A. Miller
Bay Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
8220 US Hwy 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
Phone: 727-841-8505

Christopher G. Nelson
350 6th Street S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-895-8131

Albert J. Nemeth
Advanced Specialized Laser Center
Bldg C, Ste 2
3165 N McMullen Booth Rd
Clearwater, FL 33761
Phone: 727-799-5273

Philip D. Shenefelt
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-4744

James Spencer
Spencer Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
900 Carillon Pkwy, Ste 404
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Phone: 727-572-1333

Emergency Medicine

Mark Glenn Moseley
Tampa General Hospital
Department of Emergency Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-0322

Jennifer Pearson
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Division of Emergency Medicine
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661

Endocrinology and Metabolism

Bryan McIver
Moffitt Cancer Center
Head and Neck – Endocrine Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8460

Family Medicine

Colin S. Beach
Florida Medical Clinic
15285 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-979-6978

Adam A. Brunson
Carillon Sports and Family Medicine
12225 28th St N, Ste B
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Phone: 727-561-4303

Eric Emmanuel Coris
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Bruce Edward Day
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Lakeside Clinic – Family Medicine
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661

Thomas E. Esposito
Pasadena Family Medical Associates
630 Pasadena Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-345-7100

Corey H. Evans
Baycare Medical Group
1201 5th Ave N, Ste 408
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-894-3733

Juan Falla
BayCare Medical Group
Oldsmar Family Medicine
120 Pine Ave N
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Phone: 813-814-9504

Roy W. Finley
DaVita Medical Group – Bayway
2816 54th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Phone: 727-867-8641

Eduardo C. Gonzalez
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-4235

Frederic J. Guerrier
Roser Park Medical Center
Department of Family Medicine
500 Roser Park Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-4461

Richard J. Ina
Florida Medical Clinic
15260 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-975-1727

Gigi Claire Lefebvre
Lagniappe Medical
6600 30th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Phone: 727-381-4463

David Alan Levine
4957 38th Ave N, Ste B
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Phone: 727-522-8878

Paul Lewis
Turley Family Health Center
807 N Myrtle Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Phone: 727-467-2400

John V. Murray, Jr.
Pasadena Family Medical Associates
630 Pasadena Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-345-7100

Kalman W. Pila
GMS Family Medicine
3000 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 300
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-979-6134

Martha Ann Price
3211 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-879-3334

Christopher J. Purcell
The Diagnostic Clinic
1301 2nd Ave SW, 4th Fl
Largo, FL 33770
Phone: 727-584-7706

Arnold M. Ramirez
Tampa Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
602 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-2406

Cheryl Reed
Pinnacle Health Group
2605 W Swann Ave, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-874-5500

Richard G. Roetzheim
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Robert B. Rosequist
Family Care of Cypress Creek
Bldg 6, Ste 101A
26827 Foggy Creek Rd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Phone: 813-973-7774

Jeffrey John Sourbeer
Turley Family Health Center
807 N Myrtle Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Phone: 727-467-2400

Joseph P. Springle
Bay Area Family Practice
6350 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-381-1144

Frank Allan Thompson
St. Anthony’s Primary Care
900 Carillon Pkwy, Ste 304
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Phone: 727-561-2450

Kevin B. Witt
Bay Area Family Practice
6350 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-381-1144

Laurie J. Woodard
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Kira Katherine Zwygart
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Gastroenterology

Patrick G. Brady
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-4115

Soojong H. Chae
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Michael D. Harris
Florida Hospital Physician Group
The Digestive Care Center
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 500
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7028

Jay J. Mamel
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Luis R. Pena
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459

Joel E. Richter
USF Health
Joy McCann Culverhouse Center for Swallowing Disorders
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3374

Geriatric Medicine

June Y. Leland
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Geriatrics
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-903-3611

Hae Kyoung Park
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Geriatrics
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Geriatric Medicine/Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Jonathan Taylor Stewart
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Bldg 30
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Hand Surgery

Thomas L. Greene
Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 560
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-873-0337

Daniel P. Greenwald
Bayshore Plastic Surgery
1208 E Kennedy Blvd, Ste 221
Tampa, FL 33602
Phone: 813-258-2425

John M. Rayhack
Wrist and Hand Center
4728 N Habana Ave, Ste 204
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-879-7478

Jeffrey D. Stone
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Infectious Disease

Sally F. Alrabaa
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187

Don H. Bercuson
Morton Plant Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
300 Pinellas St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-462-7000

Lindell A. Busciglio
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-251-8444

Margarita Rosa Cancio
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-251-8444

Beata C. Casanas
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187

Sandra Gompf
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

John N. Greene
Moffitt Cancer Center
Division of Infectious Diseases
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673

Daniel Haight
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-687-1100

Douglas Allen Holt
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187

Brent W. Laartz
West Coast Infectious Diseases
1840 Mease Dr, Ste 319
Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Phone: 727-669-6800

Cynthia Mayer
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-251-8444

Jose Montero
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187

Richard Oehler
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Charurut Somboonwit
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187

John Toney
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Scott S. Ubillos
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-251-8444

Ana Paula Velez
Moffitt Cancer Center
Division of Infectious Diseases
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673

Todd S. Wills
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187

Internal Medicine

Donald Behnke
South Bay Internal Medicine
1901 Haverford Ave, Ste 101
Sun City Center, FL 33573
Phone: 813-634-9284

Bryan Bognar
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Internal Medicine
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4530

Nathan Brinn
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Kent R. Corral
4700 N Habana Ave, Ste 700
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-348-0224 Mark Allen Davis

Mark Allen Davis
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Primary Care Charlie Team
13515 Lake Terrace Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-972-2000

Jon G. DiPietro
Florida Medical Clinic
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 500
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-769-4875

Denise K. Edwards
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Healthy Weight Clinic
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Kathleen Moss Grizzard
4108 Henderson Blvd
Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-289-4321

Bruce A. Kahan
Internal Medicine Associates
3661 Madaca Ln
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-7830

Jeffrey A. Kooper
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

John D. McCormick
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Harris H. McIlwain
McIlwain Medical Group
4700 N Habana Ave, Ste 201
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-345-2380

Hugo J. Narvarte
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Internal Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Kevin O’Brien
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Internal Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Mayra Rivera
Florida Medical Clinic
17417 Bridge Hill Ct
Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-972-7900

Elizabeth A. Warner
Tampa General Medical Group
Family Care Center – Kennedy
2501 W Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-844-1385

Brian Zilka
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Susan M. Zimmer
4710 N Habana Ave, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-871-6411

Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

Erika Abel
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397

Charles M. Edwards
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397

Bjorn Holmstrom
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Internal Medicine
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673

Deborah A. Humphrey
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397

Jose (Joe) L. Lezama, Jr.
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Cuc Thi Mai
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397

Daniel Poetter
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Alexander Reiss
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Medical Oncology and Hematology

Khaldoun Almhanna
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459

Melissa Alsina
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751

Claudio Anasetti
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751

Lodovico Balducci
Moffitt Cancer Center
Senior Adult Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6790

Rachid Baz
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Paul A. Chervenick
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1829

Martine Extermann
Moffitt Cancer Center
Senior Adult Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6790

Hugo F. Fernandez
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr.
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751

Karen K. Fields
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673

Hyo (Heather) S. Han
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8410

Eric B. Haura
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Julie A. Kish
Moffitt Cancer Center
Senior Adult Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6790

Rami S. Komrokji
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 12902
Phone: 813-745-8986

Jeffrey E. Lancet
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8986

Alan F. List
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 888-860-2778

Loretta Loftus
Moffitt Cancer Center
Breast Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Javier Pinilla-Ibarz
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8986

Lubomir Sokol
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8986

Daniel M. Sullivan
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Kenneth S. Zuckerman
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8470

Neurological Surgery

Siviero Agazzi
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929

Thomas B. Freeman
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965

Mark Greenberg
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965

Donald A. Smith
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965

Fernando L. Vale
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 7th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965

Harry R. van Loveren
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965

Neurology

Daniel Bell
Central Neurology
2201 Central Ave, Ste 200
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-914-0200

Selim Ramin Benbadis
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurology
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-396-9478

Mark C. Cascione
Tampa Neurology Associates
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-1548

Edmund Guy Grant, Jr.
Florida Medical Clinic
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-8811

Robert A. Hauser
USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute
Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center
4001 Fletcher Ave, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-396-0751

Erasmo Passaro
Florida Center for Neurology
1607 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Phone: 727-329-8833

Juan R. Sanchez-Ramos
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurology
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-9478

Gregory C. Scott
Central Neurology
2201 Central Ave, Ste 200
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-914-0200

Stephen M. Sergay
Tampa Neurology Associates
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-1548

Nuclear Medicine

Claudia G. Berman
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1573

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ignacio Armas
Women’s Care Florida
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates
116 Parsons Park Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-6625

Beth B. Benson
New Beginnings OB/GYN
625 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-0080

Caryn L. Bray
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488

Madelyn Butler
The Woman’s Group
2716 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-875-8032

Carol S. Cox
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Laura S. Dill
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551

Jennifer Gilby
Women’s Care Florida
Absolute Health and Wellness
1600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Phone: 727-323-3838

Steven D. Gitomer
Citrus Park GYN
6516 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, FL 33625
Phone: 813-969-2340

Sandra (Sandy) Goodman
The Reproductive Medicine Group
5245 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 1
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-914-7304

Steven L. Greenberg
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
3268 Cove Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-4555

Mitchel S. Hoffman
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gynecologic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Shelly W. Holmstrom
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Lennox Hoyte
The Pelvic Floor Institute
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 303
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-551-3540

Jennifer R. Irani
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
3268 Cove Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-4555

Michael W. Jaeger
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551

Galen Bruce Jones
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
4150 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-0914

Mary Lee Josey
South Tampa Medical Center Bldg, Ste 350
508 S Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-873-1426

Kathleen Kilbride
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551

Charles J. Lockwood
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare 2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Judette Marie Louis
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Catherine M. Lynch
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Frank B. Marsalisi
700 6th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-893-6198

John H. Marston
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551

Joan McCarthy
South Tampa Gynecology
Harborside Medical Towers, Ste 440
5 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-569-0740

Valerie C. Mechanik
4302 N Habana Ave, Ste 300
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-3890

David Charles Minton
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551

Michael Morris
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488

Anthony O. Odibo
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Santo Paniello
Zephyrhills Obstetrics and Gynecology
36819 Eiland Blvd, Ste 1
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Phone: 813-991-7416

Sonja L. Perkins
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488

Shayne M. Plosker
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Martina Reiss
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551

Christopher Sloan
Florida Perinatal Associates
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 250
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-6909

Amy L. Solomon
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488

Samuel Tarantino, Jr.
The Reproductive Medicine Group
5245 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 1
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-914-7304

James C. Von Thron
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
4150 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-0914

Irene Wahba
The Woman’s Group
1908 Land O’ Lakes Blvd
Lutz, FL 33549
Phone: 813-347-4080

Robert M. Wenham
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gynecologic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8450

Valerie E. Whiteman
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

W. Gregory Wilkerson
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
4150 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-0914

J. Kell Williams
USF Women’s Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-259-8500

Jerome (Jerry) Yankowitz
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500

Timothy R. Yeko
The Reproductive Medicine Group
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 305
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-870-3553

Christopher L. Young
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488

Ophthalmology

Craig Berger
Bay Area Eye Institute
3242 Cove Bend Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-265-6940

Steven M. Cohen
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
579 S Duncan Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-445-9110

Mitchell D. Drucker
USF Eye Institute
13127 USF Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3820

David A. Eichenbaum
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
4344 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Phone: 727-323-0077

Bradley Fouraker
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
403 Vonderburg Dr, Ste 101
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-1122

Lewis Groden
LasikPlus Vision Center
2202 N Westshore Blvd, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-3937

Nancy Kirk
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Off-site Eye Clinic
Bldg F
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-972-7574

William (Bill) P. Mack
3109 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-5437

J. Justin Older
4444 E Fletcher Ave, Ste D
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-3846

Scott E. Pautler
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
2705 W Saint Isabel St
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-879-5795

Peter Reed Pavan
USF Eye Institute
13127 USF Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3820

Marc C. Peden
Retina Associates of Florida
602 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-6373

Thomas J. Pusateri
Florida Eye Center at Florida Medical Clinic
13602 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4444

Ivan J. Suner
Retina Associates of Florida
602 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-6373

Stephen A. Updegraff
Updegraff Vision
Precision LASIK and Cataract Center
1601 38th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-822-4287

Robert Weinstock
The Eye Institute of West Florida
Laser Center
1225 W Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Phone: 727-581-8706

Orthopaedic Surgery

Richard V. Abdo
Orthopaedic Specialties
1011 Jeffords St, Ste C
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-446-5993

Thomas L. Bernasek
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Brett R. Bolhofner
All Florida Orthopaedic Associates
603 7th St S, Ste 450
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Phone: 727-527-5272

Joseph Borrelli, Jr.
Bay Care Medical Group
4211 Van Dyke Rd
Lutz, FL 33558
Phone: 813-264-6490

William G. Carson, Jr.
The Sports Medicine Clinic of Tampa
3006 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-874-3006

Michael P. Clare
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Mark A. Frankle
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9797

Seth I. Gasser
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Thomas L. Greene
Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 560
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-873-0337

Kenneth A. Gustke
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Dolfi Herscovici, Jr.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Anthony F. Infante, Jr.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
959 E Del Webb Blvd
Sun City Center, FL 33573
Phone: 813-633-5232

G. Douglas Letson
Moffitt Cancer Center
Sarcoma Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Steven Lyons
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
909 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-978-9797

Mark A. Mighell
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Roy W. Sanders
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

John M. Small
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Arthur K. Walling
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Marc A. Weinstein
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700

Otolaryngology

Arif A. Alidina
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
3190 McMullen Booth Rd, Ste 100
Clearwater, FL 33761
Phone: 727-791-1368

Loren J. Bartels
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center
Harbourside Medical Tower, Ste 610
5 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-315-4327

Kestutis Paul Boyev
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-4683

Gary L. Clayman
Clayman Thyroid Cancer Center
2352 Creel Ln
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Phone: 813-940-3130

Lance M. Cohen
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
1330 S Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-441-3588

Christopher J. Danner
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center
Harbourside Medical Tower, Ste 610
5 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-315-4327

Sanford R. Dolgin
Suncoast ENT Surgical Associates
4655 Keysville Ave
Spring Hill, FL 34608
Phone: 352-688-0800

Joseph B. Farrior III
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Otolaryngology
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Douglas W. Klotch
3450 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 260
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-977-1350

Donald C. Lanza
Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
550 94th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Phone: 727-573-0074

Thomas Vincent McCaffrey
Moffitt Cancer Center
Head and Neck – Endocrine Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8460

Mitchell B. Miller
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
8787 Bryan Dairy Rd, Ste 170
Largo, FL 33777
Phone: 727-397-8551

Jonathan M. Morgan
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
Facial Aesthetics Center
1320 S Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-446-3223

Christopher D. Muller
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
646 Virginia St, 3rd Fl
Dunedin, FL 34698
Phone: 727-450-0560

Tapan Ashvin Padhya
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-4683

Miguel A. Rivera
Florida ENT & Allergy
5105 N Armenia Ave
Tampa Bay, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-8045

Alla Solyar
Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
550 94th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Phone: 727-573-0074

Joseph R. Steiniger
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
11031 US Hwy 19, Ste 104
Port Richey, FL 34668
Phone: 727-791-1368

Mark Tabor
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-4683

Daniel Vincent
Florida ENT & Allergy
5105 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-8045

Pathology

Rachel Careccia
Florida Medical Clinic
12500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-712-5702

Jane Messina
Moffitt Cancer Center
Division of Dermatopathology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3744

John Millns
Dermatology Associates of Tampa Bay
6001 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Phone: 813-884-1626

Charles V. Perniciaro
Dermatology Associates of Tampa Bay
6001 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Phone: 813-882-4206

Bruce M. Wenig
Moffitt Cancer Center
Head and Neck – Endocrine Pathology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3001

Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Alan Barton Halsey
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care
3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Valrico, FL 33596
Phone: 813-681-6537

Mandel Reid Sher
11200 Seminole Blvd, Ste 310
Largo, FL 33778
Phone: 727-397-8557 Pediatric Anesthesiology

George Garcia Alvarez
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
302 S Royal Palm Way
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-767-8553

Robert Dickerson
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288

Michael A. Garcia
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
4304 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-545-9924

Tricia L. Pockey
Shriners Hospital for Children – Tampa
Department of Anesthesiology
12502 USF Pine Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-975-7117

Linda Jo Rice
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
4304 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-545-9924

Pediatric Cardiology

Joel T. Hardin
Pediatric Cardiology Associates
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-554-8701

James C. Huhta
Pediatric Cardiology Associates
625 6th Ave S, Ste 120
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-322-4830

Richard Manuel Martinez
Pediatric Cardiology Associates
625 6th Ave S, Ste 120
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-322-4830

Pediatric Critical Care

Thomas A. Nakagawa
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Critical Care Medicine
501 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-2206

Hector Pabon
Brandon Regional Hospital
Department of Pediatrics
119 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-916-1482

Nick William Parilla
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Critical Care Medicine
501 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4343

Dan Riggs
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288

Albert Saltiel
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288

Michelle M. Smith
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Critical Care Medicine
501 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-7739

Arabela C. Stock
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288

Richard E. Weibley
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288

Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems

Carol Lilly
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Eric Q. Tridas
The Tridas Center for Child Development
BB&T Bank Bldg, Ste 375
4144 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-8316

Pediatric Endocrinology

Terry J. DeClue
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Endocrine Associates
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-554-8420

E. Verena Jorgensen
USF Diabetes Center
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-2580

Anne Lenz
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Endocrine Associates
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-554-8420

Henry Rodriguez
USF Diabetes Center
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-2580

Allen W. Root
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 304
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-3636

Dorothy I. Shulman
USF Diabetes Center
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-2580

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Daniel T. McClenathan
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 605
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-822-4300

Michael Wilsey
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 605
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Phone: 767-822-4300

Michele P. Winesett
Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition of Florida
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-4948

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Gregory A. Hale
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 302
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4176

Michael L. Nieder
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751

Damon Reed
Moffitt Cancer Center
Sarcoma Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Pediatric Infectious Disease

David Michael Berman
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 504
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4160

Juan Dumois
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 504
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4160

Patricia Emmanuel
USF Health
Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
17 Davis Blvd, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8800

Carina Rodriguez
USF Health
Children’s Medical Services Clinic
Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
13101 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-259-8800

Pediatric Nephrology

Valerie M. Panzarino
USF Health
USF Children’s Medical Services
Pediatric Nephrology Clinic
13101 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-259-8760

Pediatric Neurological Surgery

Carolyn M. Carey
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Institute for Brain Protection Sciences
601 5th St S, Ste 511
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8181

George Jallo
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Institute for Brain Protection Sciences
601 5th St S, Ste 511
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8181

Gerald F. Tuite
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Institute for Brain Protection Sciences
601 5th St S, Ste 511
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8181

Pediatric Ophthalmology

Steven M. Cohen
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
579 S Duncan Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-445-9110

Derek B. Hess
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Ophthalmology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 601
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4393

J. Bruce Hess
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Ophthalmology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 601
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4393

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

Jeffrey B. Neustadt
Children’s Orthopaedic and Scoliosis Surgery Associates
625 6th Ave S, Ste 450
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-2663

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Thomas M. Andrews
Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 701
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-329-5400

Wade Russell Cressman
Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 701
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-329-5400

Karin Hotchkiss
Tampa Children’s ENT
2814 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-262-1330

Kathleen Wasylik
Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 701
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-329-5400

Pediatric Pulmonology

Deanna Green
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Pulmonology Program
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 708
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4146

Tony Kriseman
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Pulmonology Program
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 708
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4146

Pediatric Rheumatology

Robert W. Nickeson, Jr.
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Rheumatology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 504
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-7438

Mandel Reid Sher
11200 Seminole Blvd, Ste 310
Largo, FL 33778
Phone: 727-397-8557

Pediatric Specialist/Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine

Diane M. Straub
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Adolescent Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Jeffrey L. Alvaro
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477

Michael Bengtson
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Off-site Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100

Glenn Catalano
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7121

Mark A. Cavitt
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477

Jillian Glass
202 S Westland Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-251-1076

Kristopher Edward Kaliebe
USF Health
Silver Child Development Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-2614

Steven Noah Kanfer
806 W De Leon St, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-0224

Tanya K. Murphy
Rothman Center for Pediatric Neuropsychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 460
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8230

Amaya Ramos
Rogers Behavioral Health
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-498-6700

Saundra Stock
USF Psychiatry Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-8900

Pediatric Specialist / Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Terri Ashmeade
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Neonatology
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3437

Michael E. Fant
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Neonatology
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3837

Akhil Maheshwari
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Neonatology
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3437

Anthony E. Napolitano, Jr.
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Neonatology
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-7451

Roberto A. Sosa
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Neonatology
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-7451

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy

Jose A. Ferreira
Pediatric Epilepsy and Neurology Specialists
South Tampa Medical Center Bldg, Ste 140
508 S Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-873-7367

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General

Raymond J. Fernandez
Pediatric Neurology Associates
2508 W Virginia Ave, Ste B
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-878-2191

Maria A. Gieron-Korthals
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pediatric Neurology
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2583

J. Richard Gunderman
West Coast Child Neurology
5106 N Armenia Ave, Ste 5
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-7816

Pediatric Surgery

Paul M. Colombani
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Pediatric Surgery
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 501
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4170

David W. Kays
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Pediatric Surgery
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 501
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4170

Charles Paidas
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pediatric Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-1628

Pediatric Urology

Mark E. Kolligian
Children’s Urology Group
4712 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-874-7500

Ethan G. Polsky
Children’s Urology Group
4712 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-874-7500

Pediatrics/General

Yanina J. Abaunza Fiallos
17541 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Lutz, FL 33548
Phone: 813-964-1800

Melody N. Baade
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
1850 Crossings Blvd, Unit 100
Odessa, FL 33556
Phone: 813-475-7100

Mark Borden
BayCare Medical Group
2506 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-3720

Lori A. Bowers
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
10729 Queens Town Dr
Riverview, FL 33579
Phone: 813-672-3497

Nathan Brinn
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Robert A. Buzzeo
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
1942 Highland Oaks Blvd, Ste B
Lutz, FL 33559
Phone: 813-948-6133

Christina J. Canody
4712 N Armenia Ave, Ste 102
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-5716

Jose E. Colon
BayCare Medical Group
Van Dyke Pediatrics
4683 Van Dyke Rd
Lutz, FL 33558
Phone: 813-968-7171

Sharon M. Dabrow
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Denise K. Edwards
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Healthy Weight Clinic
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Gerard R. Hough
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
811 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-685-4553

Robyn Jacobson
Jacobson Pediatrics
3910 Northdale Blvd, Ste 204
Tampa, FL 33624
Phone: 813-570-6971

Karalee Kulek-Luzey
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491

Mudra K. Kumar
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Tanya Liberato
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
10729 Queens Town Dr
Riverview, FL 33579
Phone: 813-672-3497

Carol Lilly
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Fred I. Lipschutz
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
4446 E Fletcher Ave, Ste A
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-6700

Luis Maldonado
Tampa General Hospital
Pediatric Center at Healthpark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-259-8700

Hugo J. Narvarte
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Internal Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Roopal A. Patel
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3638 Madaca Ln
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-6610

Pamela M. Patranella
5th Avenue Pediatrics
2855 5th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-323-2727

Emily T. Perkins
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
4446 E Fletcher Ave, Ste A
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-6700

Christopher D. Reiner
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491

Monica Sams
Rosenthal Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine
3450 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-2313

Jennifer Cohen Takagishi
Tampa General Hospital
Pediatric Center at Healthpark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-236-5114

Ignatius I. Tan
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
1850 Crossings Blvd, Unit 100
Odessa, FL 33556
Phone: 813-475-7100

Christopher L. Tappan
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
5621 Skytop Dr
Lithia, FL 33547
Phone: 813-571-6800

Margarita P. Torres
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491

Cynthia W. White
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491

Alyssa Zwarych
Florida Medical Clinic
2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 205
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Phone: 813-528-4898

Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine

Karen S. Paltoo
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
USF Health Pediatric Hospitalist Services
3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-4000

Antoinette C. Spoto-Cannons
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700

Plastic Surgery

Dennis S. Agliano
Florida ENT & Allergy
5105 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-8045

Edward H. Farrior
Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center
2908 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-3223

Karen E. Wells
508 S Habana Ave, Ste 180
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-353-8809

Psychiatry

Jeffrey L. Alvaro
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477

Debra Barnett
Associates for Behavioral Medicine
14437 University Cove Pl
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-7946

Mildred Barnett
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Outpatient Clinic
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
9912 Little Rd
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Phone: 727-869-4100

Glenn Catalano
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7121

Maria C. Catalano
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-903-3600

Mark A. Cavitt
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477

Eugene M. Dagon
3212 Cove Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-963-7498

Robert C. Fernandez
1001 S MacDill Ave, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-254-5101

Praveen K. Gootam
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Traumatic Brain Injury Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612

Laura Grimsich
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Lakeland Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Department of Psychiatry
4237 S Pipkin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33811
Phone: 863-701-2470

Jaffrey Hashimie
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

William M. Hervey
Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
10770 N 46th St Ste E
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-631-7100

Matthew Huska
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100

Kristopher Edward Kaliebe
USF Health
Silver Child Development Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-2614

Steven Noah Kanfer
806 W De Leon St, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-0224

Barbara Lubrano
Moffitt Cancer Center
Supportive Care Medicine Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4630

Tanya K. Murphy
Rothman Center for Pediatric Neuropsychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 460
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8230

Sean A. Phillips
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Pauline S. Powers
Powers Center of Hope
7401 Temple Terrace Hwy, Ste A
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-985-8888

Meghan Ross
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Women’s Center at the Primary Annex
Mental Health Services
13575 Lake Terrace Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-972-2000

Deborah C. Roth
USF Psychiatry Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave, Ste E
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-8900

Orlando Ruano
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Bldg E
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100

Bonnie Saks
3333 W Kennedy Blvd, Ste 106
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-354-9444

Deborah Sanchez
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7122

Susan Kay Schultz
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Edmund C. Settle
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center
Behavioral and Addiction Medicine
1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-687-1275

Michael Finbar Sheehan
North Tampa Psychiatric Associates
Brookshire Professional Park
16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-7188

Heather Simpson Khanna
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Off-site Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100

Hardeep Singh
North Tampa Psychiatric Associates
Brookshire Professional Park
16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-7188

Amanda Grant Smith
USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute
4001 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-4355

Jonathan Taylor Stewart
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Bldg 30
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Anne G. Tyson
6700 S Florida Ave, Ste 13
Lakeland, FL 33813
Phone: 863-937-9816

Julia Winston
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Pulmonary Medicine

W. Michael Alberts
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 888-860-2778

W. McDowell Anderson
Tampa General Hospital
Rehabilitation Center
6 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-7900

Allan L. Goldman
Tampa General Hospital
Specialty Center at HealthPark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-236-5200

Daniel Lorch, Jr.
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon
910 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-4413

Marian Menezes
Florida Medical Clinic
3000 Medical Park Dr, Ste 190
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-977-7794

Richard S. Powell
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon
910 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-4413

Carlos J. Rozas
4620 N Habana Ave, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9362

Mark Rumbak
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-2920

Daniel Jacob Schwartz
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Sleep Disorders Program
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Mark Anthony Smith
4620 N Habana Ave, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9362

Frank W. Walsh
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Radiation Oncology

Alison Ruth Calkins
Tampa General Hospital
Cancer Center
3 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4308

Harvey M. Greenberg
Florida Hospital Tampa
Division of Radiation Oncology
3100 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7238

Louis Benjamin Harrison
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-7124

Sarah Hoffe
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1432

James L. Pearlman
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Radiation Therapy
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Andrea (Andy) Trotti III
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8424

Radiology

John A. Arrington
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673

Gregg A. Baran
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-251-5822

Matthew H. Berlet
St. Joseph’s Hospital
Department of Radiology
3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-4919

Glenn Call
St. Anthony’s Hospital
Department of Radiology
1200 7th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-825-1188

Junsung Choi
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8425

Cliff R. Davis
Tampa General Hospital
Florida Interventional Specialists
Annex Pavilion, Ste J342
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4570

Robert Gatenby
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 888-663-3488

Rajendra Kedar
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-251-5822

Carlos R. Martinez
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Department of Radiology
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661

Jaime L. Montilla-Soler
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1573

Frederick Reed Murtagh
University Diagnostic Institute
3301 USF Alumni Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-3351

Krishna Nallamshetty
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-253-2721

Raul Otero
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 Universtiy Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-251-5822

Dexter Stallworth
University Diagnostic Institute
3301 USF Alumni Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-3351

Bruce R. Zwiebel
Tampa General Hospital
Florida Interventional Specialists
Annex Pavilion, Ste J342
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4570

Rheumatology

John D. Carter
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Rheumatology
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Bernard F. Germain
Adult and Pediatric Rheumatology
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-978-1500

Dennis K. Ledford
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743

Harris H. McIlwain
McIlwain Medical Group
4700 N Habana Ave, Ste 201
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-345-2380

Anthony Sebba
33920 US Hwy 19 N, Ste 241
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Phone: 727-773-9793

Joanne Valeriano-Marcet
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Rheumatology
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201

Sleep Medicine

W. McDowell Anderson
Tampa General Hospital
Rehabilitation Center
6 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-7900

Daniel Jacob Schwartz
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Sleep Disorders Program
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000

Surgery

Michael H. Albrink
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929

Daniel Anaya
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Victor Bowers
Tampa General Medical Group
Transplant & Specialty Services
409 Bayshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-5544

Charles E. Cox
USF Breast Health Program
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 140
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-793-4272

Christine Laronga
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Alexander S. Rosemurgy II
Florida Hospital Tampa
Department of Surgery
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 500
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7030

Larry R. Williams
995 16th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-894-4738

Surgical Oncology

Daniel Anaya
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Charles E. Cox
USF Breast Health Program
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 140
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-793-4272

C. Wayne Cruse
Moffitt Cancer Center
Cutaneous Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8482

Brian J. Czerniecki
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673

Jason B. Fleming
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459

Susan Jane Hoover
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6769

Christine Laronga
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980

Mokenge P. Malafa
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459

Douglas S. Reintgen
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-2201

Alexander S. Rosemurgy II
Florida Hospital Tampa
Department of Surgery
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 500
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7030

Vernon K. Sondak
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Cutaneous Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8482

Jonathan Scott Zager
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Cutaneous Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8482

Urology

Graham F. Greene
Lakeland Regional Health
Hollis Cancer Center
Division of Urologic Oncology
3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-603-6565

Howard B. Heidenberg
Florida Urology Partners
1209 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-3007

Mohamed A. Helal
Florida Urology Partners
1 Davis Blvd, Ste 604
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-258-9565

David J. Hernandez
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Urology
2 Tampa General Cir, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-2213

David A. Hochberg
Florida Urology Partners
2708 W Saint Isabel St
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-877-7434

Jorge L. Lockhart
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Urology
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-2213

Frank D. Mastandrea
Florida Urology Partners
4710 N Habana Ave, Ste 400
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-8914

Julio M. Pow-Sang
Moffitt Cancer Center
Genitourinary Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8418

Malcolm Root
Florida Urology Partners
1209 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-3007

Vascular Surgery

Martin R. Back
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929

Brad Larvin Johnson
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929

Murray L. Shames
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929

Larry R. Williams
995 16th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-894-4738


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

