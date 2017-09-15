Best Doctors in Tampa Bay

Best Doctors® List
Tampa Bay Metro’s 16th Annual Guide:
505 Respected Physicians
62 Medical Specialties
For 16 years, Tampa Bay METRO has partnered with Best Doctors, Inc. to provide a valuable community resource. The list includes the Bay area’s most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as best in their fields. In a medical crisis or when seeking a second opinion, it certainly helps to have a list of trusted medical professionals available at your fingertips.
Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors, Inc.’s database of physicians, and its companion The Best Doctors in America® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2017-2018 database, which includes over 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 40 medical specialties and 400 subspecialties. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors Web site.
The Best Doctors in America® List contains 505 doctors in 62 medical specialties, that will be capable of treating you and your family. While the list contains many fine physicians, it is not comprehensive and is intended to be used only as a guide.
Mildred Barnett Allergy and Immunology Thomas B. Casale Roger Williams Fox Mark Christian Glaum Alan Barton Halsey Craig Andrew Kalik Dennis K. Ledford Richard F. Lockey Jack Parrino Mandel Reid Sher Anesthesiology Amrat Anand Zsolt Balazs John C. Basile Enrico M. Camporesi Sibat F. Chaudary Vincent Guarini Christopher Knop Sarat B. Lingam Devanand Mangar Emery Navori Willem J. Nel Sumedha A. Panchal William Quartuccio John (Hans) Schweiger Vimal V. Shah Reginald B. Simmons Hector Vila, Jr. Luminita Vladutu Cong Wang Brooke Williams Albrecht Wobst Cardiovascular Disease Douglas Ebersole James Irwin Arthur J. Labovitz Arlene Lobo Benedict S. Maniscalco Fadi A. Matar Colon and Rectal Surgery Jorge E. Marcet Critical Care Medicine W. McDowell Anderson Allan L. Goldman Marian Menezes Carlos J. Rozas Mark Rumbak John (Hans) Schweiger Frank W. Walsh Dermatology Elizabeth Arrington Basil S. Cherpelis James B. Connors Peter A. Donelan Lowella E. Esperanza Neil Alan Fenske John Robert Hamill, Jr. Daniel James Hogan Timothy Francis Kelly Kathleen Leber Nancy Ling Richard A. Miller Christopher G. Nelson Albert J. Nemeth Philip D. Shenefelt James Spencer Emergency Medicine Mark Glenn Moseley Jennifer Pearson Endocrinology and Metabolism Bryan McIver Family Medicine Colin S. Beach Adam A. Brunson Eric Emmanuel Coris Bruce Edward Day Thomas E. Esposito Corey H. Evans Juan Falla Roy W. Finley Eduardo C. Gonzalez Frederic J. Guerrier Richard J. Ina Gigi Claire Lefebvre David Alan Levine Paul Lewis John V. Murray, Jr. Kalman W. Pila Martha Ann Price Christopher J. Purcell Arnold M. Ramirez Cheryl Reed Richard G. Roetzheim Robert B. Rosequist Jeffrey John Sourbeer Joseph P. Springle Frank Allan Thompson Kevin B. Witt Laurie J. Woodard Kira Katherine Zwygart Gastroenterology Patrick G. Brady Soojong H. Chae Michael D. Harris Jay J. Mamel Luis R. Pena Joel E. Richter Geriatric Medicine June Y. Leland Hae Kyoung Park Geriatric Medicine/Hospice and Palliative Medicine Jonathan Taylor Stewart Hand Surgery Thomas L. Greene Daniel P. Greenwald John M. Rayhack Jeffrey D. Stone Infectious Disease Sally F. Alrabaa Don H. Bercuson Lindell A. Busciglio Margarita Rosa Cancio Beata C. Casanas Sandra Gompf John N. Greene Daniel Haight Douglas Allen Holt Brent W. Laartz Cynthia Mayer Jose Montero Richard Oehler Charurut Somboonwit John Toney Scott S. Ubillos Ana Paula Velez Todd S. Wills Internal Medicine Donald Behnke Bryan Bognar Nathan Brinn Kent R. Corral Mark Allen Davis Jon G. DiPietro Denise K. Edwards Kathleen Moss Grizzard Bruce A. Kahan Jeffrey A. Kooper John D. McCormick Harris H. McIlwain Hugo J. Narvarte Kevin O’Brien Mayra Rivera Elizabeth A. Warner Brian Zilka Susan M. Zimmer Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine Erika Abel Charles M. Edwards Bjorn Holmstrom Deborah A. Humphrey Jose (Joe) L. Lezama, Jr. Cuc Thi Mai Daniel Poetter Alexander Reiss Medical Oncology and Hematology Khaldoun Almhanna Melissa Alsina Claudio Anasetti Lodovico Balducci Rachid Baz Paul A. Chervenick Martine Extermann Hugo F. Fernandez Karen K. Fields Hyo (Heather) S. Han Eric B. Haura Julie A. Kish Rami S. Komrokji Jeffrey E. Lancet Alan F. List Loretta Loftus Javier Pinilla-Ibarz Lubomir Sokol Daniel M. Sullivan Kenneth S. Zuckerman Neurological Surgery Siviero Agazzi Thomas B. Freeman Mark Greenberg Donald A. Smith Fernando L. Vale Harry R. van Loveren Neurology Daniel Bell Selim Ramin Benbadis Mark C. Cascione Edmund Guy Grant, Jr. Robert A. Hauser Erasmo Passaro Juan R. Sanchez-Ramos Gregory C. Scott Stephen M. Sergay Nuclear Medicine Claudia G. Berman Obstetrics and Gynecology Ignacio Armas Beth B. Benson Caryn L. Bray Madelyn Butler Carol S. Cox Laura S. Dill Jennifer Gilby Steven D. Gitomer Sandra (Sandy) Goodman Steven L. Greenberg Mitchel S. Hoffman Shelly W. Holmstrom Lennox Hoyte Jennifer R. Irani Michael W. Jaeger Galen Bruce Jones Mary Lee Josey Kathleen Kilbride Charles J. Lockwood Judette Marie Louis Catherine M. Lynch Frank B. Marsalisi John H. Marston Joan McCarthy Valerie C. Mechanik David Charles Minton Michael Morris Anthony O. Odibo Santo Paniello Sonja L. Perkins Shayne M. Plosker Martina Reiss Christopher Sloan Amy L. Solomon Samuel Tarantino, Jr. James C. Von Thron Irene Wahba Robert M. Wenham Valerie E. Whiteman W. Gregory Wilkerson J. Kell Williams Jerome (Jerry) Yankowitz Timothy R. Yeko Christopher L. Young Ophthalmology Craig Berger Steven M. Cohen Mitchell D. Drucker David A. Eichenbaum Bradley Fouraker Lewis Groden Nancy Kirk William (Bill) P. Mack J. Justin Older Scott E. Pautler Peter Reed Pavan Marc C. Peden Thomas J. Pusateri Ivan J. Suner Stephen A. Updegraff Robert Weinstock Orthopaedic Surgery Richard V. Abdo Thomas L. Bernasek Brett R. Bolhofner Joseph Borrelli, Jr. William G. Carson, Jr. Michael P. Clare Mark A. Frankle Seth I. Gasser Thomas L. Greene Kenneth A. Gustke Dolfi Herscovici, Jr. Anthony F. Infante, Jr. G. Douglas Letson Steven Lyons Mark A. Mighell Roy W. Sanders John M. Small Arthur K. Walling Marc A. Weinstein Arif A. Alidina Loren J. Bartels Kestutis Paul Boyev Gary L. Clayman Lance M. Cohen Christopher J. Danner Sanford R. Dolgin Joseph B. Farrior III Douglas W. Klotch Donald C. Lanza Thomas Vincent McCaffrey Mitchell B. Miller Jonathan M. Morgan Christopher D. Muller Tapan Ashvin Padhya Miguel A. Rivera Alla Solyar Joseph R. Steiniger Mark Tabor Daniel Vincent Pathology Rachel Careccia Jane Messina John Millns Charles V. Perniciaro Bruce M. Wenig Pediatric Allergy and Immunology Alan Barton Halsey Mandel Reid Sher George Garcia Alvarez Robert Dickerson Michael A. Garcia Tricia L. Pockey Linda Jo Rice Pediatric Cardiology Joel T. Hardin James C. Huhta Richard Manuel Martinez Pediatric Critical Care Thomas A. Nakagawa Hector Pabon Nick William Parilla Dan Riggs Albert Saltiel Michelle M. Smith Arabela C. Stock Richard E. Weibley Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems Carol Lilly Eric Q. Tridas Pediatric Endocrinology Terry J. DeClue E. Verena Jorgensen Anne Lenz Henry Rodriguez Allen W. Root Dorothy I. Shulman Pediatric Gastroenterology Daniel T. McClenathan Michael Wilsey Michele P. Winesett Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Gregory A. Hale Michael L. Nieder Damon Reed Pediatric Infectious Disease David Michael Berman Juan Dumois Patricia Emmanuel Carina Rodriguez Pediatric Nephrology Valerie M. Panzarino Pediatric Neurological Surgery Carolyn M. Carey George Jallo Gerald F. Tuite Pediatric Ophthalmology Steven M. Cohen Derek B. Hess J. Bruce Hess Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Jeffrey B. Neustadt Pediatric Otolaryngology Thomas M. Andrews Wade Russell Cressman Karin Hotchkiss Kathleen Wasylik Pediatric Pulmonology Deanna Green Tony Kriseman Pediatric Rheumatology Robert W. Nickeson, Jr. Mandel Reid Sher Pediatric Specialist/Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine Diane M. Straub Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Jeffrey L. Alvaro Michael Bengtson Glenn Catalano Mark A. Cavitt Jillian Glass Kristopher Edward Kaliebe Steven Noah Kanfer Tanya K. Murphy Amaya Ramos Saundra Stock Pediatric Specialist / Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Terri Ashmeade Michael E. Fant Akhil Maheshwari Anthony E. Napolitano, Jr. Roberto A. Sosa Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy Jose A. Ferreira Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General Raymond J. Fernandez Maria A. Gieron-Korthals J. Richard Gunderman Pediatric Surgery Paul M. Colombani David W. Kays Charles Paidas Pediatric Urology Mark E. Kolligian Ethan G. Polsky Pediatrics/General Yanina J. Abaunza Fiallos Melody N. Baade Mark Borden Lori A. Bowers Nathan Brinn Robert A. Buzzeo Christina J. Canody Jose E. Colon Sharon M. Dabrow Denise K. Edwards Gerard R. Hough Robyn Jacobson Karalee Kulek-Luzey Mudra K. Kumar Tanya Liberato Carol Lilly Fred I. Lipschutz Luis Maldonado Hugo J. Narvarte Roopal A. Patel Pamela M. Patranella Emily T. Perkins Christopher D. Reiner Monica Sams Jennifer Cohen Takagishi Ignatius I. Tan Christopher L. Tappan Margarita P. Torres Cynthia W. White Alyssa Zwarych Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine Karen S. Paltoo Antoinette C. Spoto-Cannons Plastic Surgery Dennis S. Agliano Edward H. Farrior Karen E. Wells Psychiatry Jeffrey L. Alvaro Debra Barnett Mildred Barnett Glenn Catalano Maria C. Catalano Mark A. Cavitt Eugene M. Dagon Robert C. Fernandez Praveen K. Gootam Laura Grimsich Jaffrey Hashimie William M. Hervey Matthew Huska Kristopher Edward Kaliebe Steven Noah Kanfer Barbara Lubrano Tanya K. Murphy Sean A. Phillips Pauline S. Powers Meghan Ross Deborah C. Roth Orlando Ruano Bonnie Saks Deborah Sanchez Susan Kay Schultz Edmund C. Settle Michael Finbar Sheehan Heather Simpson Khanna Hardeep Singh Amanda Grant Smith Jonathan Taylor Stewart Anne G. Tyson Julia Winston Pulmonary Medicine W. Michael Alberts W. McDowell Anderson Allan L. Goldman Daniel Lorch, Jr. Marian Menezes Richard S. Powell Carlos J. Rozas Mark Rumbak Daniel Jacob Schwartz Mark Anthony Smith Frank W. Walsh Radiation Oncology Alison Ruth Calkins Harvey M. Greenberg Louis Benjamin Harrison Sarah Hoffe James L. Pearlman Andrea (Andy) Trotti III Radiology John A. Arrington Gregg A. Baran Matthew H. Berlet Glenn Call Junsung Choi Cliff R. Davis Robert Gatenby Rajendra Kedar Carlos R. Martinez Jaime L. Montilla-Soler Frederick Reed Murtagh Krishna Nallamshetty Raul Otero Dexter Stallworth Bruce R. Zwiebel Rheumatology John D. Carter Bernard F. Germain Dennis K. Ledford Harris H. McIlwain Anthony Sebba Joanne Valeriano-Marcet Sleep Medicine W. McDowell Anderson Daniel Jacob Schwartz Surgery Michael H. Albrink Daniel Anaya Victor Bowers Charles E. Cox Christine Laronga Alexander S. Rosemurgy II Larry R. Williams Surgical Oncology Daniel Anaya Charles E. Cox C. Wayne Cruse Brian J. Czerniecki Jason B. Fleming Susan Jane Hoover Christine Laronga Mokenge P. Malafa Douglas S. Reintgen Alexander S. Rosemurgy II Vernon K. Sondak Jonathan Scott Zager Urology Graham F. Greene Howard B. Heidenberg Mohamed A. Helal David J. Hernandez David A. Hochberg Jorge L. Lockhart Frank D. Mastandrea Julio M. Pow-Sang Malcolm Root Vascular Surgery Martin R. Back Brad Larvin Johnson Murray L. Shames Larry R. Williams
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Outpatient Clinic
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
9912 Little Rd
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Phone: 727-869-4100
USF Health
Division of Allergy and Immunology
12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-4024
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care
3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Valrico, FL 33596
Phone: 813-681-6537
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care
3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Valrico, FL 33596
Phone: 813-681-6537
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743
5128 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-877-0550
11200 Seminole Blvd, Ste 310
Largo, FL 33778
Phone: 727-397-8557
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Integrative Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation
118 S Oregon Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-2273
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
4304 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-545-9924
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Florida Hospital Zephyrhills
Department of Anesthesiology
7050 Gall Blvd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Phone: 813-788-0411
Watson Clinic Main
1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-680-7490
BayCare Medical Group
4612 N Habana Ave, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9000
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Cardiovascular Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0600
Florida Medical Clinic
3665 Madaca Ln
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-280-7380
Tampa Heart and Vascular Center
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 800
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-873-0000
USF Health
Florida Cardiovascular Institute
509 S Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-353-1515
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929
Tampa General Hospital
Rehabilitation Center
6 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-7900
Tampa General Hospital
Specialty Center at HealthPark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-236-5200
Florida Medical Clinic
3000 Medical Park Dr, Ste 190
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-977-7794
4620 N Habana Ave, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9362
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-2920
Florida Gulf-to-Bay Anesthesiology Associates
1 Tampa General Cir, Ste A-327
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4434
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
St. Petersburg Dermatology
1530 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Phone: 727-202-9442
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2920
Suncoast Medical Clinic
620 10th St N, Ste 3A
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-824-7105
Florida Hospital Tampa
Department of Dermatology
3000 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-1229
Florida Medical Clinic
38051 Market Sq
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Phone: 813-780-8085
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2920
Gulf Coast Dermatology
7547 Jacque Rd
Hudson, FL 34667
Phone: 727-862-8561
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Department of Dermatology
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661
1840 Mease Dr, Ste 406
Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Phone: 727-712-8222
2835 W De Leon St, Unit 201
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-350-0700
305 Bryan Rd, Ste 5 and 6
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-689-2054
Bay Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
8220 US Hwy 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
Phone: 727-841-8505
350 6th Street S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-895-8131
Advanced Specialized Laser Center
Bldg C, Ste 2
3165 N McMullen Booth Rd
Clearwater, FL 33761
Phone: 727-799-5273
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-4744
Spencer Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
900 Carillon Pkwy, Ste 404
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Phone: 727-572-1333
Tampa General Hospital
Department of Emergency Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-0322
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Division of Emergency Medicine
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661
Moffitt Cancer Center
Head and Neck – Endocrine Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8460
Florida Medical Clinic
15285 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-979-6978
Carillon Sports and Family Medicine
12225 28th St N, Ste B
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Phone: 727-561-4303
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Lakeside Clinic – Family Medicine
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661
Pasadena Family Medical Associates
630 Pasadena Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-345-7100
Baycare Medical Group
1201 5th Ave N, Ste 408
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-894-3733
BayCare Medical Group
Oldsmar Family Medicine
120 Pine Ave N
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Phone: 813-814-9504
DaVita Medical Group – Bayway
2816 54th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Phone: 727-867-8641
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-4235
Roser Park Medical Center
Department of Family Medicine
500 Roser Park Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-4461
Florida Medical Clinic
15260 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-975-1727
Lagniappe Medical
6600 30th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Phone: 727-381-4463
4957 38th Ave N, Ste B
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Phone: 727-522-8878
Turley Family Health Center
807 N Myrtle Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Phone: 727-467-2400
Pasadena Family Medical Associates
630 Pasadena Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-345-7100
GMS Family Medicine
3000 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 300
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-979-6134
3211 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-879-3334
The Diagnostic Clinic
1301 2nd Ave SW, 4th Fl
Largo, FL 33770
Phone: 727-584-7706
Tampa Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
602 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-2406
Pinnacle Health Group
2605 W Swann Ave, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-874-5500
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Family Care of Cypress Creek
Bldg 6, Ste 101A
26827 Foggy Creek Rd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Phone: 813-973-7774
Turley Family Health Center
807 N Myrtle Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Phone: 727-467-2400
Bay Area Family Practice
6350 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-381-1144
St. Anthony’s Primary Care
900 Carillon Pkwy, Ste 304
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Phone: 727-561-2450
Bay Area Family Practice
6350 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: 727-381-1144
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Family Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-4115
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Florida Hospital Physician Group
The Digestive Care Center
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 500
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7028
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459
USF Health
Joy McCann Culverhouse Center for Swallowing Disorders
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3374
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Geriatrics
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-903-3611
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Geriatrics
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Bldg 30
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 560
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-873-0337
Bayshore Plastic Surgery
1208 E Kennedy Blvd, Ste 221
Tampa, FL 33602
Phone: 813-258-2425
Wrist and Hand Center
4728 N Habana Ave, Ste 204
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-879-7478
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187
Morton Plant Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
300 Pinellas St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-462-7000
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-251-8444
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-251-8444
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Moffitt Cancer Center
Division of Infectious Diseases
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-687-1100
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187
West Coast Infectious Diseases
1840 Mease Dr, Ste 319
Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Phone: 727-669-6800
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-251-8444
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Division of Infectious Disease
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
4729 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-251-8444
Moffitt Cancer Center
Division of Infectious Diseases
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4187
South Bay Internal Medicine
1901 Haverford Ave, Ste 101
Sun City Center, FL 33573
Phone: 813-634-9284
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Internal Medicine
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4530
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
4700 N Habana Ave, Ste 700
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-348-0224 Mark Allen Davis
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Primary Care Charlie Team
13515 Lake Terrace Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-972-2000
Florida Medical Clinic
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 500
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-769-4875
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Healthy Weight Clinic
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
4108 Henderson Blvd
Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-289-4321
Internal Medicine Associates
3661 Madaca Ln
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-7830
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
McIlwain Medical Group
4700 N Habana Ave, Ste 201
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-345-2380
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Internal Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Internal Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Florida Medical Clinic
17417 Bridge Hill Ct
Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-972-7900
Tampa General Medical Group
Family Care Center – Kennedy
2501 W Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-844-1385
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
4710 N Habana Ave, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-871-6411
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Internal Medicine
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Hospital Medicine
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3397
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Internal Medicine
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751
Moffitt Cancer Center
Senior Adult Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6790
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1829
Moffitt Cancer Center
Senior Adult Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6790
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr.
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8410
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Moffitt Cancer Center
Senior Adult Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6790
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 12902
Phone: 813-745-8986
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8986
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 888-860-2778
Moffitt Cancer Center
Breast Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8986
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8986
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Moffitt Cancer Center
Malignant Hematology Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8470
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 7th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0965
Central Neurology
2201 Central Ave, Ste 200
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-914-0200
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurology
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-396-9478
Tampa Neurology Associates
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-1548
Florida Medical Clinic
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-8811
USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute
Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center
4001 Fletcher Ave, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-396-0751
Florida Center for Neurology
1607 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Phone: 727-329-8833
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Neurology
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-9478
Central Neurology
2201 Central Ave, Ste 200
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-914-0200
Tampa Neurology Associates
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 401
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-1548
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1573
Women’s Care Florida
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates
116 Parsons Park Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-6625
New Beginnings OB/GYN
625 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-0080
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488
The Woman’s Group
2716 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-875-8032
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551
Women’s Care Florida
Absolute Health and Wellness
1600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Phone: 727-323-3838
Citrus Park GYN
6516 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, FL 33625
Phone: 813-969-2340
The Reproductive Medicine Group
5245 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 1
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-914-7304
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
3268 Cove Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-4555
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gynecologic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
The Pelvic Floor Institute
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 303
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-551-3540
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
3268 Cove Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-4555
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
4150 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-0914
South Tampa Medical Center Bldg, Ste 350
508 S Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-873-1426
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare 2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
700 6th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-893-6198
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551
South Tampa Gynecology
Harborside Medical Towers, Ste 440
5 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-569-0740
4302 N Habana Ave, Ste 300
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-3890
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
Zephyrhills Obstetrics and Gynecology
36819 Eiland Blvd, Ste 1
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Phone: 813-991-7416
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
Women’s Care Florida
Partners in ObGyn
2818 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-872-8551
Florida Perinatal Associates
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 250
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-6909
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488
The Reproductive Medicine Group
5245 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 1
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-914-7304
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
4150 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-0914
The Woman’s Group
1908 Land O’ Lakes Blvd
Lutz, FL 33549
Phone: 813-347-4080
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gynecologic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8450
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
Women’s Care Florida
Insignia Care for Women
4150 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-0914
USF Women’s Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-259-8500
USF Women’s Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
2 Tampa General Cir, 4th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8500
The Reproductive Medicine Group
2919 W Swann Ave, Ste 305
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-870-3553
Women’s Care Florida
13601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 160
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4488
Bay Area Eye Institute
3242 Cove Bend Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-265-6940
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
579 S Duncan Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-445-9110
USF Eye Institute
13127 USF Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3820
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
4344 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Phone: 727-323-0077
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
403 Vonderburg Dr, Ste 101
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-1122
LasikPlus Vision Center
2202 N Westshore Blvd, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-3937
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Off-site Eye Clinic
Bldg F
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-972-7574
3109 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-5437
4444 E Fletcher Ave, Ste D
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-3846
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
2705 W Saint Isabel St
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-879-5795
USF Eye Institute
13127 USF Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3820
Retina Associates of Florida
602 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-6373
Florida Eye Center at Florida Medical Clinic
13602 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-4444
Retina Associates of Florida
602 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-6373
Updegraff Vision
Precision LASIK and Cataract Center
1601 38th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-822-4287
The Eye Institute of West Florida
Laser Center
1225 W Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Phone: 727-581-8706
Orthopaedic Specialties
1011 Jeffords St, Ste C
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-446-5993
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
All Florida Orthopaedic Associates
603 7th St S, Ste 450
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Phone: 727-527-5272
Bay Care Medical Group
4211 Van Dyke Rd
Lutz, FL 33558
Phone: 813-264-6490
The Sports Medicine Clinic of Tampa
3006 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-874-3006
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9797
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists
2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Ste 560
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-873-0337
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
959 E Del Webb Blvd
Sun City Center, FL 33573
Phone: 813-633-5232
Moffitt Cancer Center
Sarcoma Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
909 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-978-9797
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute
13020 Telecom Pkwy N
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-978-9700
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
3190 McMullen Booth Rd, Ste 100
Clearwater, FL 33761
Phone: 727-791-1368
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center
Harbourside Medical Tower, Ste 610
5 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-315-4327
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-4683
Clayman Thyroid Cancer Center
2352 Creel Ln
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Phone: 813-940-3130
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
1330 S Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-441-3588
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center
Harbourside Medical Tower, Ste 610
5 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-315-4327
Suncoast ENT Surgical Associates
4655 Keysville Ave
Spring Hill, FL 34608
Phone: 352-688-0800
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Otolaryngology
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
3450 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 260
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-977-1350
Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
550 94th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Phone: 727-573-0074
Moffitt Cancer Center
Head and Neck – Endocrine Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8460
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
8787 Bryan Dairy Rd, Ste 170
Largo, FL 33777
Phone: 727-397-8551
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
Facial Aesthetics Center
1320 S Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-446-3223
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
646 Virginia St, 3rd Fl
Dunedin, FL 34698
Phone: 727-450-0560
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-4683
Florida ENT & Allergy
5105 N Armenia Ave
Tampa Bay, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-8045
Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
550 94th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Phone: 727-573-0074
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
11031 US Hwy 19, Ste 104
Port Richey, FL 34668
Phone: 727-791-1368
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-4683
Florida ENT & Allergy
5105 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-8045
Florida Medical Clinic
12500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-712-5702
Moffitt Cancer Center
Division of Dermatopathology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-3744
Dermatology Associates of Tampa Bay
6001 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Phone: 813-884-1626
Dermatology Associates of Tampa Bay
6001 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Phone: 813-882-4206
Moffitt Cancer Center
Head and Neck – Endocrine Pathology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3001
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care
3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Valrico, FL 33596
Phone: 813-681-6537
11200 Seminole Blvd, Ste 310
Largo, FL 33778
Phone: 727-397-8557 Pediatric Anesthesiology
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
302 S Royal Palm Way
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-767-8553
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
4304 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-545-9924
Shriners Hospital for Children – Tampa
Department of Anesthesiology
12502 USF Pine Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-975-7117
Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates
4304 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-545-9924
Pediatric Cardiology Associates
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-554-8701
Pediatric Cardiology Associates
625 6th Ave S, Ste 120
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-322-4830
Pediatric Cardiology Associates
625 6th Ave S, Ste 120
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-322-4830
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Critical Care Medicine
501 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-2206
Brandon Regional Hospital
Department of Pediatrics
119 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-916-1482
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Critical Care Medicine
501 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4343
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Critical Care Medicine
501 6th Ave S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-7739
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288
Florida Pediatric Associates
1033 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Ste 108
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-456-3288
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
The Tridas Center for Child Development
BB&T Bank Bldg, Ste 375
4144 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-876-8316
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Endocrine Associates
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-554-8420
USF Diabetes Center
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-2580
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Endocrine Associates
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-554-8420
USF Diabetes Center
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-2580
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 304
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-3636
USF Diabetes Center
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-396-2580
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 605
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-822-4300
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 605
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Phone: 767-822-4300
Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition of Florida
Medical Arts Bldg, 3rd Fl
3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-4948
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 302
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4176
Moffitt Cancer Center
Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8751
Moffitt Cancer Center
Sarcoma Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 504
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4160
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Infectious Disease
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 504
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4160
USF Health
Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
17 Davis Blvd, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8800
USF Health
Children’s Medical Services Clinic
Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
13101 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-259-8800
USF Health
USF Children’s Medical Services
Pediatric Nephrology Clinic
13101 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-259-8760
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Institute for Brain Protection Sciences
601 5th St S, Ste 511
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8181
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Institute for Brain Protection Sciences
601 5th St S, Ste 511
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8181
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Institute for Brain Protection Sciences
601 5th St S, Ste 511
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8181
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida
579 S Duncan Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-445-9110
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Ophthalmology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 601
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4393
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Ophthalmology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 601
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4393
Children’s Orthopaedic and Scoliosis Surgery Associates
625 6th Ave S, Ste 450
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-2663
Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 701
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-329-5400
Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 701
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-329-5400
Tampa Children’s ENT
2814 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-262-1330
Pediatric Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 701
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-329-5400
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Pulmonology Program
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 708
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4146
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Pulmonology Program
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 708
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4146
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Rheumatology
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 504
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-7438
11200 Seminole Blvd, Ste 310
Largo, FL 33778
Phone: 727-397-8557
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Adolescent Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Off-site Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7121
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477
202 S Westland Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-251-1076
USF Health
Silver Child Development Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-2614
806 W De Leon St, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-0224
Rothman Center for Pediatric Neuropsychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 460
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8230
Rogers Behavioral Health
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-498-6700
USF Psychiatry Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-8900
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Neonatology
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3437
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Neonatology
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3837
Tampa General Hospital
Division of Neonatology
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-3437
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Neonatology
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-7451
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Neonatology
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-898-7451
Pediatric Epilepsy and Neurology Specialists
South Tampa Medical Center Bldg, Ste 140
508 S Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-873-7367
Pediatric Neurology Associates
2508 W Virginia Ave, Ste B
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-878-2191
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pediatric Neurology
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2583
West Coast Child Neurology
5106 N Armenia Ave, Ste 5
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-7816
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Pediatric Surgery
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 501
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4170
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Division of Pediatric Surgery
Outpatient Care Center, Ste 501
601 5th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-4170
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pediatric Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-1628
Children’s Urology Group
4712 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-874-7500
Children’s Urology Group
4712 N Armenia Ave, Ste 200
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-874-7500
17541 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Lutz, FL 33548
Phone: 813-964-1800
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
1850 Crossings Blvd, Unit 100
Odessa, FL 33556
Phone: 813-475-7100
BayCare Medical Group
2506 W Virginia Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-3720
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
10729 Queens Town Dr
Riverview, FL 33579
Phone: 813-672-3497
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
1942 Highland Oaks Blvd, Ste B
Lutz, FL 33559
Phone: 813-948-6133
4712 N Armenia Ave, Ste 102
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-5716
BayCare Medical Group
Van Dyke Pediatrics
4683 Van Dyke Rd
Lutz, FL 33558
Phone: 813-968-7171
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Healthy Weight Clinic
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
811 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-685-4553
Jacobson Pediatrics
3910 Northdale Blvd, Ste 204
Tampa, FL 33624
Phone: 813-570-6971
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Pediatrics
2 Tampa General Cir, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
10729 Queens Town Dr
Riverview, FL 33579
Phone: 813-672-3497
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
4446 E Fletcher Ave, Ste A
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-6700
Tampa General Hospital
Pediatric Center at Healthpark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-259-8700
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Internal Medicine
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 5th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3638 Madaca Ln
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-6610
5th Avenue Pediatrics
2855 5th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Phone: 727-323-2727
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
4446 E Fletcher Ave, Ste A
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-6700
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491
Rosenthal Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine
3450 E Fletcher Ave, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-2313
Tampa General Hospital
Pediatric Center at Healthpark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-236-5114
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
1850 Crossings Blvd, Unit 100
Odessa, FL 33556
Phone: 813-475-7100
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
5621 Skytop Dr
Lithia, FL 33547
Phone: 813-571-6800
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491
Pediatric Health Care Alliance
3222 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-872-8491
Florida Medical Clinic
2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 205
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Phone: 813-528-4898
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital
USF Health Pediatric Hospitalist Services
3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-4000
USF Health
Division of General Pediatrics
17 Davis Blvd, 1st Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-8700
Florida ENT & Allergy
5105 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-879-8045
Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center
2908 W Azeele St
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-875-3223
508 S Habana Ave, Ste 180
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-353-8809
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477
Associates for Behavioral Medicine
14437 University Cove Pl
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-972-7946
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Outpatient Clinic
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
9912 Little Rd
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Phone: 727-869-4100
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7121
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-903-3600
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
Department of Psychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 420
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8477
3212 Cove Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-963-7498
1001 S MacDill Ave, Ste 100
Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-254-5101
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Traumatic Brain Injury Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Lakeland Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Department of Psychiatry
4237 S Pipkin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33811
Phone: 863-701-2470
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
10770 N 46th St Ste E
Tampa, FL 33617
Phone: 813-631-7100
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100
USF Health
Silver Child Development Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-2614
806 W De Leon St, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-0224
Moffitt Cancer Center
Supportive Care Medicine Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4630
Rothman Center for Pediatric Neuropsychiatry
880 6th St S, Ste 460
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Phone: 727-767-8230
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Powers Center of Hope
7401 Temple Terrace Hwy, Ste A
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-985-8888
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Women’s Center at the Primary Annex
Mental Health Services
13575 Lake Terrace Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Phone: 813-972-2000
USF Psychiatry Center
3515 E Fletcher Ave, Ste E
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-8900
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Bldg E
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100
3333 W Kennedy Blvd, Ste 106
Tampa, FL 33609
Phone: 813-354-9444
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7122
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center
Behavioral and Addiction Medicine
1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-687-1275
North Tampa Psychiatric Associates
Brookshire Professional Park
16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-7188
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Off-site Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
10770 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-631-7100
North Tampa Psychiatric Associates
Brookshire Professional Park
16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-968-7188
USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute
4001 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-974-4355
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Psychiatry
Bldg 30
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
6700 S Florida Ave, Ste 13
Lakeland, FL 33813
Phone: 863-937-9816
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 888-860-2778
Tampa General Hospital
Rehabilitation Center
6 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-7900
Tampa General Hospital
Specialty Center at HealthPark
5802 N 30th St
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-236-5200
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon
910 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-4413
Florida Medical Clinic
3000 Medical Park Dr, Ste 190
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-977-7794
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon
910 Oakfield Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-681-4413
4620 N Habana Ave, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9362
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
2 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-2920
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Sleep Disorders Program
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
4620 N Habana Ave, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-9362
Moffitt Cancer Center
Thoracic Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Tampa General Hospital
Cancer Center
3 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4308
Florida Hospital Tampa
Division of Radiation Oncology
3100 E Fletcher Ave
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7238
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-7124
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1432
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Department of Radiation Therapy
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
Moffitt Cancer Center
Department of Radiation Oncology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8424
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-251-5822
St. Joseph’s Hospital
Department of Radiology
3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-870-4919
St. Anthony’s Hospital
Department of Radiology
1200 7th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-825-1188
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8425
Tampa General Hospital
Florida Interventional Specialists
Annex Pavilion, Ste J342
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4570
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 888-663-3488
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-251-5822
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Department of Radiology
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
Phone: 727-398-6661
Moffitt Cancer Center
Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-1573
University Diagnostic Institute
3301 USF Alumni Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-3351
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-253-2721
Tampa General Hospital
Radiology Associates of Florida
2700 Universtiy Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-251-5822
University Diagnostic Institute
3301 USF Alumni Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-3351
Tampa General Hospital
Florida Interventional Specialists
Annex Pavilion, Ste J342
1 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-4570
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Rheumatology
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Adult and Pediatric Rheumatology
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 101
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-978-1500
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Tampa Bay
13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Ste 502
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-971-9743
McIlwain Medical Group
4700 N Habana Ave, Ste 201
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-345-2380
33920 US Hwy 19 N, Ste 241
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Phone: 727-773-9793
USF Health
Carol and Frank Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Rheumatology
13330 USF Laurel Dr, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-974-2201
Tampa General Hospital
Rehabilitation Center
6 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-7900
James A. Haley VA Hospital Medical Center
Sleep Disorders Program
13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-972-2000
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of General Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Tampa General Medical Group
Transplant & Specialty Services
409 Bayshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-844-5544
USF Breast Health Program
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 140
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-793-4272
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Florida Hospital Tampa
Department of Surgery
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 500
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7030
995 16th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-894-4738
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
USF Breast Health Program
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 140
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-793-4272
Moffitt Cancer Center
Cutaneous Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8482
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-4673
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-6769
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Breast Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-3980
Moffitt Cancer Center
Gastrointestinal Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8459
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-974-2201
Florida Hospital Tampa
Department of Surgery
LifeHope Medical Office Bldg, Ste 500
3000 Medical Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Phone: 813-615-7030
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Cutaneous Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8482
Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center
Cutaneous Oncology Program
10920 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8482
Lakeland Regional Health
Hollis Cancer Center
Division of Urologic Oncology
3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Phone: 863-603-6565
Florida Urology Partners
1209 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-3007
Florida Urology Partners
1 Davis Blvd, Ste 604
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-258-9565
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Urology
2 Tampa General Cir, 6th Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-2213
Florida Urology Partners
2708 W Saint Isabel St
Tampa, FL 33607
Phone: 813-877-7434
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Department of Urology
2 Tampa General Cir, 2nd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-250-2213
Florida Urology Partners
4710 N Habana Ave, Ste 400
Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-875-8914
Moffitt Cancer Center
Genitourinary Oncology Program
12902 Magnolia Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-745-8418
Florida Urology Partners
1209 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-253-3007
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929
USF Health
South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare
Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
2 Tampa General Cir, 3rd Fl
Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-259-0929
995 16th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Phone: 727-894-4738
Mildred Barnett
Allergy and Immunology
Thomas B. Casale
Roger Williams Fox
Mark Christian Glaum
Alan Barton Halsey
Craig Andrew Kalik
Dennis K. Ledford
Richard F. Lockey
Jack Parrino
Mandel Reid Sher
Anesthesiology
Amrat Anand
Zsolt Balazs
John C. Basile
Enrico M. Camporesi
Sibat F. Chaudary
Vincent Guarini
Christopher Knop
Sarat B. Lingam
Devanand Mangar
Emery Navori
Willem J. Nel
Sumedha A. Panchal
William Quartuccio
John (Hans) Schweiger
Vimal V. Shah
Reginald B. Simmons
Hector Vila, Jr.
Luminita Vladutu
Cong Wang
Brooke Williams
Albrecht Wobst
Cardiovascular Disease
Douglas Ebersole
James Irwin
Arthur J. Labovitz
Arlene Lobo
Benedict S. Maniscalco
Fadi A. Matar
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Jorge E. Marcet
Critical Care Medicine
W. McDowell Anderson
Allan L. Goldman
Marian Menezes
Carlos J. Rozas
Mark Rumbak
John (Hans) Schweiger
Frank W. Walsh
Dermatology
Elizabeth Arrington
Basil S. Cherpelis
James B. Connors
Peter A. Donelan
Lowella E. Esperanza
Neil Alan Fenske
John Robert Hamill, Jr.
Daniel James Hogan
Timothy Francis Kelly
Kathleen Leber
Nancy Ling
Richard A. Miller
Christopher G. Nelson
Albert J. Nemeth
Philip D. Shenefelt
James Spencer
Emergency Medicine
Mark Glenn Moseley
Jennifer Pearson
Endocrinology and Metabolism
Bryan McIver
Family Medicine
Colin S. Beach
Adam A. Brunson
Eric Emmanuel Coris
Bruce Edward Day
Thomas E. Esposito
Corey H. Evans
Juan Falla
Roy W. Finley
Eduardo C. Gonzalez
Frederic J. Guerrier
Richard J. Ina
Gigi Claire Lefebvre
David Alan Levine
Paul Lewis
John V. Murray, Jr.
Kalman W. Pila
Martha Ann Price
Christopher J. Purcell
Arnold M. Ramirez
Cheryl Reed
Richard G. Roetzheim
Robert B. Rosequist
Jeffrey John Sourbeer
Joseph P. Springle
Frank Allan Thompson
Kevin B. Witt
Laurie J. Woodard
Kira Katherine Zwygart
Gastroenterology
Patrick G. Brady
Soojong H. Chae
Michael D. Harris
Jay J. Mamel
Luis R. Pena
Joel E. Richter
Geriatric Medicine
June Y. Leland
Hae Kyoung Park
Geriatric Medicine/Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Jonathan Taylor Stewart
Hand Surgery
Thomas L. Greene
Daniel P. Greenwald
John M. Rayhack
Jeffrey D. Stone
Infectious Disease
Sally F. Alrabaa
Don H. Bercuson
Lindell A. Busciglio
Margarita Rosa Cancio
Beata C. Casanas
Sandra Gompf
John N. Greene
Daniel Haight
Douglas Allen Holt
Brent W. Laartz
Cynthia Mayer
Jose Montero
Richard Oehler
Charurut Somboonwit
John Toney
Scott S. Ubillos
Ana Paula Velez
Todd S. Wills
Internal Medicine
Donald Behnke
Bryan Bognar
Nathan Brinn
Kent R. Corral
Mark Allen Davis
Jon G. DiPietro
Denise K. Edwards
Kathleen Moss Grizzard
Bruce A. Kahan
Jeffrey A. Kooper
John D. McCormick
Harris H. McIlwain
Hugo J. Narvarte
Kevin O’Brien
Mayra Rivera
Elizabeth A. Warner
Brian Zilka
Susan M. Zimmer
Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine
Erika Abel
Charles M. Edwards
Bjorn Holmstrom
Deborah A. Humphrey
Jose (Joe) L. Lezama, Jr.
Cuc Thi Mai
Daniel Poetter
Alexander Reiss
Medical Oncology and Hematology
Khaldoun Almhanna
Melissa Alsina
Claudio Anasetti
Lodovico Balducci
Rachid Baz
Paul A. Chervenick
Martine Extermann
Hugo F. Fernandez
Karen K. Fields
Hyo (Heather) S. Han
Eric B. Haura
Julie A. Kish
Rami S. Komrokji
Jeffrey E. Lancet
Alan F. List
Loretta Loftus
Javier Pinilla-Ibarz
Lubomir Sokol
Daniel M. Sullivan
Kenneth S. Zuckerman
Neurological Surgery
Siviero Agazzi
Thomas B. Freeman
Mark Greenberg
Donald A. Smith
Fernando L. Vale
Harry R. van Loveren
Neurology
Daniel Bell
Selim Ramin Benbadis
Mark C. Cascione
Edmund Guy Grant, Jr.
Robert A. Hauser
Erasmo Passaro
Juan R. Sanchez-Ramos
Gregory C. Scott
Stephen M. Sergay
Nuclear Medicine
Claudia G. Berman
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ignacio Armas
Beth B. Benson
Caryn L. Bray
Madelyn Butler
Carol S. Cox
Laura S. Dill
Jennifer Gilby
Steven D. Gitomer
Sandra (Sandy) Goodman
Steven L. Greenberg
Mitchel S. Hoffman
Shelly W. Holmstrom
Lennox Hoyte
Jennifer R. Irani
Michael W. Jaeger
Galen Bruce Jones
Mary Lee Josey
Kathleen Kilbride
Charles J. Lockwood
Judette Marie Louis
Catherine M. Lynch
Frank B. Marsalisi
John H. Marston
Joan McCarthy
Valerie C. Mechanik
David Charles Minton
Michael Morris
Anthony O. Odibo
Santo Paniello
Sonja L. Perkins
Shayne M. Plosker
Martina Reiss
Christopher Sloan
Amy L. Solomon
Samuel Tarantino, Jr.
James C. Von Thron
Irene Wahba
Robert M. Wenham
Valerie E. Whiteman
W. Gregory Wilkerson
J. Kell Williams
Jerome (Jerry) Yankowitz
Timothy R. Yeko
Christopher L. Young
Ophthalmology
Craig Berger
Steven M. Cohen
Mitchell D. Drucker
David A. Eichenbaum
Bradley Fouraker
Lewis Groden
Nancy Kirk
William (Bill) P. Mack
J. Justin Older
Scott E. Pautler
Peter Reed Pavan
Marc C. Peden
Thomas J. Pusateri
Ivan J. Suner
Stephen A. Updegraff
Robert Weinstock
Orthopaedic Surgery
Richard V. Abdo
Thomas L. Bernasek
Brett R. Bolhofner
Joseph Borrelli, Jr.
William G. Carson, Jr.
Michael P. Clare
Mark A. Frankle
Seth I. Gasser
Thomas L. Greene
Kenneth A. Gustke
Dolfi Herscovici, Jr.
Anthony F. Infante, Jr.
G. Douglas Letson
Steven Lyons
Mark A. Mighell
Roy W. Sanders
John M. Small
Arthur K. Walling
Marc A. Weinstein
Arif A. Alidina
Loren J. Bartels
Kestutis Paul Boyev
Gary L. Clayman
Lance M. Cohen
Christopher J. Danner
Sanford R. Dolgin
Joseph B. Farrior III
Douglas W. Klotch
Donald C. Lanza
Thomas Vincent McCaffrey
Mitchell B. Miller
Jonathan M. Morgan
Christopher D. Muller
Tapan Ashvin Padhya
Miguel A. Rivera
Alla Solyar
Joseph R. Steiniger
Mark Tabor
Daniel Vincent
Pathology
Rachel Careccia
Jane Messina
John Millns
Charles V. Perniciaro
Bruce M. Wenig
Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
Alan Barton Halsey
Mandel Reid Sher
George Garcia Alvarez
Robert Dickerson
Michael A. Garcia
Tricia L. Pockey
Linda Jo Rice
Pediatric Cardiology
Joel T. Hardin
James C. Huhta
Richard Manuel Martinez
Pediatric Critical Care
Thomas A. Nakagawa
Hector Pabon
Nick William Parilla
Dan Riggs
Albert Saltiel
Michelle M. Smith
Arabela C. Stock
Richard E. Weibley
Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems
Carol Lilly
Eric Q. Tridas
Pediatric Endocrinology
Terry J. DeClue
E. Verena Jorgensen
Anne Lenz
Henry Rodriguez
Allen W. Root
Dorothy I. Shulman
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Daniel T. McClenathan
Michael Wilsey
Michele P. Winesett
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Gregory A. Hale
Michael L. Nieder
Damon Reed
Pediatric Infectious Disease
David Michael Berman
Juan Dumois
Patricia Emmanuel
Carina Rodriguez
Pediatric Nephrology
Valerie M. Panzarino
Pediatric Neurological Surgery
Carolyn M. Carey
George Jallo
Gerald F. Tuite
Pediatric Ophthalmology
Steven M. Cohen
Derek B. Hess
J. Bruce Hess
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
Jeffrey B. Neustadt
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Thomas M. Andrews
Wade Russell Cressman
Karin Hotchkiss
Kathleen Wasylik
Pediatric Pulmonology
Deanna Green
Tony Kriseman
Pediatric Rheumatology
Robert W. Nickeson, Jr.
Mandel Reid Sher
Pediatric Specialist/Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine
Diane M. Straub
Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Jeffrey L. Alvaro
Michael Bengtson
Glenn Catalano
Mark A. Cavitt
Jillian Glass
Kristopher Edward Kaliebe
Steven Noah Kanfer
Tanya K. Murphy
Amaya Ramos
Saundra Stock
Pediatric Specialist / Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Terri Ashmeade
Michael E. Fant
Akhil Maheshwari
Anthony E. Napolitano, Jr.
Roberto A. Sosa
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy
Jose A. Ferreira
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General
Raymond J. Fernandez
Maria A. Gieron-Korthals
J. Richard Gunderman
Pediatric Surgery
Paul M. Colombani
David W. Kays
Charles Paidas
Pediatric Urology
Mark E. Kolligian
Ethan G. Polsky
Pediatrics/General
Yanina J. Abaunza Fiallos
Melody N. Baade
Mark Borden
Lori A. Bowers
Nathan Brinn
Robert A. Buzzeo
Christina J. Canody
Jose E. Colon
Sharon M. Dabrow
Denise K. Edwards
Gerard R. Hough
Robyn Jacobson
Karalee Kulek-Luzey
Mudra K. Kumar
Tanya Liberato
Carol Lilly
Fred I. Lipschutz
Luis Maldonado
Hugo J. Narvarte
Roopal A. Patel
Pamela M. Patranella
Emily T. Perkins
Christopher D. Reiner
Monica Sams
Jennifer Cohen Takagishi
Ignatius I. Tan
Christopher L. Tappan
Margarita P. Torres
Cynthia W. White
Alyssa Zwarych
Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine
Karen S. Paltoo
Antoinette C. Spoto-Cannons
Plastic Surgery
Dennis S. Agliano
Edward H. Farrior
Karen E. Wells
Psychiatry
Jeffrey L. Alvaro
Debra Barnett
Mildred Barnett
Glenn Catalano
Maria C. Catalano
Mark A. Cavitt
Eugene M. Dagon
Robert C. Fernandez
Praveen K. Gootam
Laura Grimsich
Jaffrey Hashimie
William M. Hervey
Matthew Huska
Kristopher Edward Kaliebe
Steven Noah Kanfer
Barbara Lubrano
Tanya K. Murphy
Sean A. Phillips
Pauline S. Powers
Meghan Ross
Deborah C. Roth
Orlando Ruano
Bonnie Saks
Deborah Sanchez
Susan Kay Schultz
Edmund C. Settle
Michael Finbar Sheehan
Heather Simpson Khanna
Hardeep Singh
Amanda Grant Smith
Jonathan Taylor Stewart
Anne G. Tyson
Julia Winston
Pulmonary Medicine
W. Michael Alberts
W. McDowell Anderson
Allan L. Goldman
Daniel Lorch, Jr.
Marian Menezes
Richard S. Powell
Carlos J. Rozas
Mark Rumbak
Daniel Jacob Schwartz
Mark Anthony Smith
Frank W. Walsh
Radiation Oncology
Alison Ruth Calkins
Harvey M. Greenberg
Louis Benjamin Harrison
Sarah Hoffe
James L. Pearlman
Andrea (Andy) Trotti III
Radiology
John A. Arrington
Gregg A. Baran
Matthew H. Berlet
Glenn Call
Junsung Choi
Cliff R. Davis
Robert Gatenby
Rajendra Kedar
Carlos R. Martinez
Jaime L. Montilla-Soler
Frederick Reed Murtagh
Krishna Nallamshetty
Raul Otero
Dexter Stallworth
Bruce R. Zwiebel
Rheumatology
John D. Carter
Bernard F. Germain
Dennis K. Ledford
Harris H. McIlwain
Anthony Sebba
Joanne Valeriano-Marcet
Sleep Medicine
W. McDowell Anderson
Daniel Jacob Schwartz
Surgery
Michael H. Albrink
Daniel Anaya
Victor Bowers
Charles E. Cox
Christine Laronga
Alexander S. Rosemurgy II
Larry R. Williams
Surgical Oncology
Daniel Anaya
Charles E. Cox
C. Wayne Cruse
Brian J. Czerniecki
Jason B. Fleming
Susan Jane Hoover
Christine Laronga
Mokenge P. Malafa
Douglas S. Reintgen
Alexander S. Rosemurgy II
Vernon K. Sondak
Jonathan Scott Zager
Urology
Graham F. Greene
Howard B. Heidenberg
Mohamed A. Helal
David J. Hernandez
David A. Hochberg
Jorge L. Lockhart
Frank D. Mastandrea
Julio M. Pow-Sang
Malcolm Root
Vascular Surgery
Martin R. Back
Brad Larvin Johnson
Murray L. Shames
Larry R. Williams
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
JOSEPH J. CASTELLANO, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.C.S.October 09, 2017
LUIS E. CRESPO, M.D.October 09, 2017
EDWARD H. FARRIOR, M.D., F.A.C.S.October 09, 2017
GEOFFREY M. KWITKO, M.D.October 09, 2017
JEFFREY L. TEDDER, M.D., F.A.C.S.October 09, 2017
LARRY WILLIAMS, M.D. AND MINDI GIGLIO, D.O.October 09, 2017
ACADEMIC ASSOCIATES IN ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGYOctober 09, 2017
HILARY DALTON, D.M.D., M.S.October 09, 2017
BRENDA LIFFLAND, O.D. & REBECCA SIMS, O.D.October 09, 2017
MEENAKSHI JAIN, M.D., FACOGOctober 09, 2017
WILLIAM P. MACK, M.D.October 09, 2017
Michael Manning, M.D.October 09, 2017
JONATHAN M. MORGAN, M.D.October 09, 2017
Tower Radiology CentersOctober 09, 2017
THE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE GROUPOctober 09, 2017
Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.October 03, 2017
METROstyle: Boots & BagsSeptember 25, 2017
A Home Built Upon Trust and Friendship.August 29, 2017
What You Need to Know About Eyebrow MicrobladingAugust 23, 2017
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne BartschJuly 26, 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever NeedJuly 21, 2017
METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille RenovationJune 17, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach ResortJune 08, 2017
METRO Style: Beach BoundMay 18, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Sandpearl SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Pallavi Luxury SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Spa SudevaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Massage StudioMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Red Bamboo Medi SpaMay 09, 2017
Neiman Marcus Launches Givenchy BeautyApril 27, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting PartyApril 25, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown TampaApril 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the YearMarch 30, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.March 14, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’March 01, 2017
SUMMER CAMPS GUIDE 2017February 24, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!January 19, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & DecorDecember 14, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & FringeNovember 04, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic SettingNovember 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
Pia TrujilloOctober 14, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon CooperOctober 12, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All TimeSeptember 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the WeekSeptember 26, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Third Annual AHA Red Sofa Tour Visits Both Sides of the BaySeptember 08, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 BoxsterSeptember 08, 2016
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World
October 10, 2017
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
October 10, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.