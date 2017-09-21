Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

CITY |  Susanne Bartsch: Art-a-Porter

EVENTS EVENTS & GALAS SOCIAL — 21 September 2017
CITY |  Susanne Bartsch: Art-a-Porter



 

Celebrate Style With The Tampa Museum of Art

 

An emulsion of fashion and culture, CITY is the signature fashion event at the Tampa Museum of Art that raises funds annually to bring art and arts education programs for visitors of all ages to our community.

In 2017, CITY will be a “fashion event” in performance art style, a departure from a typical runway show, with Susanne Bartsch at the epicenter. Interactive vignettes – each created and styled by a different designer – will feature new looks inspired by Bartsch’s eccentric, avant-garde style and her impact on club kid culture, past and present.

Featured Designers: 

BabyLove’s Latex by Renee Masoomian | Casey Caldwell | Ben Copperwheat | Veritée Hill | LACTIC Incorporated | Muffinhead | SSIK by Kristina KISS | Hana Quist

 

About Susanne Bartsch

The Tampa Museum of Art is proud to present “the queen of New York City nightlife” Susanne Bartsch as the subject of this year’s CITY. Bartsch has been a pioneer on the NYC fashion, art and underground club scene since the 1980s, serving as a friend and muse to legions of game-changing fashion designers such as John Galliano, Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

Click here for more about Susanne Bartsch.

 

Tickets:

VIPs enjoy reserved seating for the main event a private cocktail hour before general admission begins. All tickets include hors d’oeuvres by Eddie V’s, open bar, desserts, valet parking and admission to the Bartschland afterparty.

$250 VIP Reception ticket | 7-10p, plus the Bartschland Afterparty 10p-1a.

$125 General Admission ticket | 8-10p, plus the Bartschland Afterparty 10p-1a.

$50 Bartschland Afterparty only | 10p-1a (tickets include open bar, light bites, and spinning by NYC DJ Amber Valentine)

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

 

Sponsorship:

Support of CITY puts you in front of a fashion-conscious, philanthropic audience and ensures you and your guests have reserved seats.

$20,000 Presenting (SOLD)
$15,000 Fashion (SOLD)
$10,000 Premier (Limited availability)
$ 5,000 Couture (Limited availability)
$ 2,500 Design (Limited availability)
$ 1,250 Supporting (Limited availability)

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A SPONSORSHIP.

 

 

Susanne Bartsch: Art-a-Porter
Friday, October 6
Tampa Museum of Art
Cornelia Corbett Center
120 W Gasparilla Plaza
Tampa, FL 33602

 

 

 

 

 

