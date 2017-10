METROMixer held at The Iberian Rooster

Guests joined in the fun and celebrated summer at Tampa Bay METRO magazine’s METROMixer, hosted by Compass Land & Title, held at the Iberian Rooster on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. The men and women featured in the recent FACES of METRO Tampa Bay were toasted and guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

click on gallery images to enlarge or view as a slideshow

Photography by Mike Dupre

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication