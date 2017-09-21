Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

The Art of Fashion - Neiman Marcus salutes The Dalí

 

Neiman Marcus salutes The Dalí with a fashion show and private viewing of the jewelry creations of renowned artist Salvador Dali, in celebration of the Museum’s special exhibition Dalí & Schiaparelli, which opens October 18, 2017. Cocktails + hors d’ oeuvres will be served.

Cost: $25
Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Time: 7-9 pm
Location: Neiman Marcus
International Plaza
2223 N. Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607

Ticketshttp://thedali.org/event/the-art-of-fashion/

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog

