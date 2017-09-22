Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood Celebrates 10th Anniversary

FOODIE — 22 September 2017
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood Celebrates 10th Anniversary

 

 

In celebration of their 10th Anniversary, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be offering a special curated menu to celebrate from Monday, September 25 – Thursday, September 28 (the restaurant’s anniversary date).

The special menu is $125 per person and will offer BBQ Spiced Scallops, Baby Iceberg Salad, a 30-ounce Cowboy Ribeye and House Made Tater Tots. Traditional Beignets served with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry sauces will be served as dessert.

Guests will receive a bottle of Louis Martini Sonoma Cabernet along with a bottle of Council Oak steak sauce.

Call 813-627-7600 for Reservations or visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog, a Metro Life Media, Inc. publication.   #TampaBayMetro

 

Advertisements

Celebrate National Gumbo Day

Celebrate National Gumbo Day

October 10, 2017
Damn The Weather: Soothing Cocktail Recipes

Damn The Weather: Soothing Cocktail Recipes

September 08, 2017
A Foodie In Paradise

A Foodie In Paradise

August 04, 2017
7 Tips to Master the Grill This Summer

7 Tips to Master the Grill This Summer

July 14, 2017
10 Vegan Ice Cream Recipes That Are Better Than The Real Thing

10 Vegan Ice Cream Recipes That Are Better Than The Real Thing

June 16, 2017
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties Unforgettable

May 27, 2017
The Independents: Locale Market

The Independents: Locale Market

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

The Independents: Cask Social Kitchen

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean Hai

The Independents: Ocean Hai

April 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor Hotel

The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor Hotel

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Anise Global Gastrobar

The Independents: Anise Global Gastrobar

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & Vine

The Independents: Birch & Vine

April 25, 2017
The Independents: Roux

The Independents: Roux

April 25, 2017
Delectable Cuisine On The Green

Delectable Cuisine On The Green

April 24, 2017
A Spring-Inspired Easter Brunch

A Spring-Inspired Easter Brunch

April 06, 2017
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.

Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.

March 15, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

March 14, 2017
Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

February 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb Recipes

Delicious Lamb Recipes

February 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!

January 27, 2017
Creating A Culinary Destination

Creating A Culinary Destination

January 10, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

5 Festive Cocktail Recipes

December 24, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy Meals

August 04, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016
The Noodle Craze

The Noodle Craze

July 18, 2016
National Mojito Day Cocktails

National Mojito Day Cocktails

July 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The Mill

May 25, 2016
Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

Behind the Bar with Dean Hurst: All About the Spirits

May 19, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand Tasting

May 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink Recipes

May 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZoo

What To Do: Got To WaZoo

May 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard Award

May 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizze

April 25, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey Salt

March 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

Easter Egg Dyeing Guide

March 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This Spring

March 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!

March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day

February 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in Tampa

February 19, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

Aye … Party Like A Pirate!

January 29, 2016
FarmTable Kitchen

FarmTable Kitchen

December 31, 2015
Holiday Drink Recipes

Holiday Drink Recipes

November 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the Holidays

Sensational Sides for the Holidays

November 20, 2015
Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor

November 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday Season

Great Wines For The Holiday Season

November 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween Cocktails

Sweet Halloween Cocktails

October 30, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

Tampa Chef Performs In The Big Apple

October 05, 2015
Chef Inspires Passion

Chef Inspires Passion

September 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENS

September 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon Flight

September 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

Must Try: The Fabled Rococo Burger

September 11, 2015
Stillwaters Tavern

Stillwaters Tavern

September 09, 2015
Cheers to an Endless Summer

Cheers to an Endless Summer

August 28, 2015
Savory Starters on the Grill

Savory Starters on the Grill

August 22, 2015

Share

About Author

Ronda Parag

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.