Council Oak Steaks & Seafood Celebrates 10th Anniversary

In celebration of their 10th Anniversary, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be offering a special curated menu to celebrate from Monday, September 25 – Thursday, September 28 (the restaurant’s anniversary date).

The special menu is $125 per person and will offer BBQ Spiced Scallops, Baby Iceberg Salad, a 30-ounce Cowboy Ribeye and House Made Tater Tots. Traditional Beignets served with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry sauces will be served as dessert.

Guests will receive a bottle of Louis Martini Sonoma Cabernet along with a bottle of Council Oak steak sauce.

Call 813-627-7600 for Reservations or visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

