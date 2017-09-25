METROstyle: Boots & Bags

Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

FEATURE STYLE — 25 September 2017
Boots ‘n Bags

Kick up your Fall fashion game with a pair of new suede or colorful booties and a new leather, fur or suede handbag to carry all the essentials.

 

 

All About Stripes
These Manolo Blahnik Statlow Striped Stretch-Suede Booties will coordinatewith jeans or a dress for a fall fashion statement. $1,055. A Neiman Marcus exclusive.
Available at www.neimanmarcus.com.

 

Fuzzy Fur
Stay nice and warm with a Altuzarra Ghana Mink Fur Top-Handle Bag. $3,495. A Neiman Marcus exclusive.
Available at www.neimanmarcus.com.

 

Colorful Steps
Turn heads with every step in these embroidered velvet and stretch suede Sacha London platform boots. Pink, green, yellow and purple never looked so good. $184.
Available at Deborah Kent’s. www.deborahkents.com.

Flower Power
Make a statement with this Neiman Marcus 110th Anniversary GG Marmot Small XXV Velvet Shoulder Bag. $2,700.
Available at Neiman Marcus. www.neimanmarcus.com.

 

Walk This Way
Strut the streets of the Bay area in this Topshop Miranda Studded Red Bootie. $135.
Available at Neiman Marcus. www.neimanmarcus.com.

Seeing Red
The perfect bag to accompany any outfit is this Gucci Supermini GG Marmot Leather Shoulder Bay. $890.
Available at Nordstrom. www.nordstrom.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

