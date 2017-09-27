The Newly Renovated W Fort Lauderdale
By Ronda M. Parag
Following a recent renovation of nearly $55 million, the new and refreshed W Fort Lauderdale is the ideal escape for a sun and fun weekend. The renovations include new décor in the guest rooms, suites and residential suites with new furniture, light fixtures, flooring in a soothing palette of ocean blues and rose gold accents. The new décor designed by Meyer Davis Studio, along with the W Brand’s global design team, stays true to the hotel’s waterfront location, offering stunning views of the ocean and Intracoastal. With unique layouts, many of the rooms and suites have oversized balconies and expansive windows showcasing the spectacular views.
Located directly across from the Atlantic ocean, the hotel offers both great spots for sunning under a beach umbrella on the sand, or at the rooftop WET deck pool. The WET East now offers new sleek loungers, umbrellas and day beds. Relax and enjoy a cocktail and lunch at the full-service poolside bar.
The Living Room (also known at other resorts as the lobby), was updated to allow the pool’s reflection down the walls along with new bright blues and crisp whites, to reflect the light on the furnishings. Mix in metallic accents and the Living Room shimmers at night. The Living Room is a great spot for guests to sit and relax and feel right at home and order a bite to eat from the select menu.
Each week the W Fort Lauderdale has a nightly line-up of entertainment in the Living Room. Monday kicks off with hand and arm massages by Bliss Spa technicians and guests can create a personalized organic body scrub. The bar serves up tasty crafted cocktails and is certainly a place for guests and locals to mingle. Tuesday is Bollywood Night, with complimentary henna designs and Wednesdays feature artists painting live throughout the evening. On Thursday, the DJ spins tunes that are selected by guests in Off the Wall Thursdays. A great place to kick off the weekend with complimentary cigars, mojito and rum specials and a bit of Latin music is on Friday, with Heat Wave. Saturdays feature a live DJ with a throwback to the 80s and Sundays are wrapped up with live jazz in Saxxxy Sundays.
Dining options include Stephen Starr’s STEAK 945 and a new SUSHI Bar with its menu created by Sushi Chef, Shuji Hiyakawa, a protégé of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Later this fall, James Beard nominee, Stephen Starr, will add a new restaurant allowing guests to dine outside with ocean views. M
Visit www.WFortLauderdaleHotel.com for more information or the latest packages.
Photo Gallery
click on images to enlarge or view as a slideshow
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
A Foodie In ParadiseAugust 04, 2017
Stylish Splendor in South BeachAugust 03, 2017
Celebrate Cyber Summer Travel OffersJune 21, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach ResortJune 08, 2017
Crown Jewel On The Beach Opens To Rave ReviewsMarch 16, 2017
Weekender: Escape to LuxuryFebruary 09, 2017
For Friends Who Want to Travel, Stay and Play TogetherJanuary 06, 2017
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Sun and Sand is GrandJuly 28, 2016
Glamorous Family VacationJuly 13, 2016
Weekender: Paddle Into ParadiseJuly 05, 2016
Mexico For Romance and Family MemoriesApril 04, 2016
Weekender: B Central To All Things DisneyFebruary 26, 2016
Weekender: The End of the RoadJanuary 20, 2016
Getaway: CuracaoNovember 13, 2015
Unplug and ReconnectSeptember 10, 2015
Curacao Hosts Three Day North Sea Jazz FestivalAugust 18, 2015
Relax Boca StyleJuly 08, 2015
5 Exotic Getaways That Are A StealJuly 08, 2015
Easy Escape to Gaming Fun and Fine DiningMay 18, 2015
All Day and All Night FunMarch 18, 2015
Springtime in TallahasseeMarch 12, 2015
Stylish Island Beach EscapeFebruary 15, 2015
St. Augustine Celebrates 450 YearsDecember 29, 2014
Endless ExperiencesOctober 31, 2014
Casual Beachfront EleganceSeptember 10, 2014
Exploring America’s First FrontierSeptember 08, 2014
Paradise (No Passport Required)April 12, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World
October 10, 2017
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
October 10, 2017
The Best Education Apps (iOS)
October 09, 2017
CHILDREN’S ORTHOPAEDIC & SCOLIOSIS SURGERY ASSOCIATES
October 09, 2017
DR. JONATHAN P. URSHAN, D.C., B.A.
October 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.