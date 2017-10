The Newly Renovated W Fort Lauderdale

By Ronda M. Parag

Following a recent renovation of nearly $55 million, the new and refreshed W Fort Lauderdale is the ideal escape for a sun and fun weekend. The renovations include new décor in the guest rooms, suites and residential suites with new furniture, light fixtures, flooring in a soothing palette of ocean blues and rose gold accents. The new décor designed by Meyer Davis Studio, along with the W Brand’s global design team, stays true to the hotel’s waterfront location, offering stunning views of the ocean and Intracoastal. With unique layouts, many of the rooms and suites have oversized balconies and expansive windows showcasing the spectacular views.

Located directly across from the Atlantic ocean, the hotel offers both great spots for sunning under a beach umbrella on the sand, or at the rooftop WET deck pool. The WET East now offers new sleek loungers, umbrellas and day beds. Relax and enjoy a cocktail and lunch at the full-service poolside bar.

The Living Room (also known at other resorts as the lobby), was updated to allow the pool’s reflection down the walls along with new bright blues and crisp whites, to reflect the light on the furnishings. Mix in metallic accents and the Living Room shimmers at night. The Living Room is a great spot for guests to sit and relax and feel right at home and order a bite to eat from the select menu.

Each week the W Fort Lauderdale has a nightly line-up of entertainment in the Living Room. Monday kicks off with hand and arm massages by Bliss Spa technicians and guests can create a personalized organic body scrub. The bar serves up tasty crafted cocktails and is certainly a place for guests and locals to mingle. Tuesday is Bollywood Night, with complimentary henna designs and Wednesdays feature artists painting live throughout the evening. On Thursday, the DJ spins tunes that are selected by guests in Off the Wall Thursdays. A great place to kick off the weekend with complimentary cigars, mojito and rum specials and a bit of Latin music is on Friday, with Heat Wave. Saturdays feature a live DJ with a throwback to the 80s and Sundays are wrapped up with live jazz in Saxxxy Sundays.

Dining options include Stephen Starr’s STEAK 945 and a new SUSHI Bar with its menu created by Sushi Chef, Shuji Hiyakawa, a protégé of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Later this fall, James Beard nominee, Stephen Starr, will add a new restaurant allowing guests to dine outside with ocean views. M

