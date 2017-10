Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.

8th ANNUAL

OKTOBERFEST TAMPA TRADITION

We’ll be celebrating with German cheer, dancing and singing to cooler weather and colder beer along the Hillsborough river downtown at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park this October 13th, 14th, and 15th. Oktoberfest Tampa 2017 is a time to unwind and make new friends. Learn new customs and sing a few songs. Help us tap the inaugural keg Friday, October 13th, as we open the doors to Tampa’s largest Oktoberfest.

Friday, OCTOBER 13: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday, OCTOBER 14: 11:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday, OCTOBER 15: 11:00am – 6:00pm

Oktoberfest Tampa is a family-friendly event and offers FREE admission to kids 12+ under. We have a kids zone area with kid-friendly games until 8pm Friday and Saturday and 6pm on Sunday. To view families spending time at Oktoberfest Tampa in previous years, visit us here.

Oktoberfest Tampa is a dog friendly event. See some of Tampa’s funniest, four-legged friends enjoying Oktoberfest Tampa here.

All beer, any kind of beer is $5 for a Half Liter (16oz) and $10 for a Liter (31.5oz)! You must have a commemorative Stein in order to purchase 1 Liter.

The VIP Experience is the best way to fest at Oktoberfest Tampa! You start with your own Express Entry VIP Box Office, where you’ll receive your commemorative, 1 Liter Acrylic Stein, which gets you free refills of your favorite beer, or beverage, of choice in your own VIP shade tent with a private bar! You heard right – NO LINES!

More info: http://OktoberfestTampa.com/FAQ

For VIP Tickets, please visit: http://OktoberfestTampa.com/VIP

VENUE:

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication