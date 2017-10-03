Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!Check out our Youtube!

Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.

EVENTS & GALAS FEATURE SOCIAL — 03 October 2017
Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.

 

8th ANNUAL

OKTOBERFEST TAMPA TRADITION

We’ll be celebrating with German cheer, dancing and singing to cooler weather and colder beer along the Hillsborough river downtown at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park this October 13th, 14th, and 15th. Oktoberfest Tampa 2017 is a time to unwind and make new friends. Learn new customs and sing a few songs. Help us tap the inaugural keg Friday, October 13th, as we open the doors to Tampa’s largest Oktoberfest.

Friday, OCTOBER 13:     4:00pm – 11:00pm 

Saturday, OCTOBER 14:     11:00am – 11:00pm 

Sunday, OCTOBER  15:    11:00am – 6:00pm

 

Oktoberfest Tampa is a family-friendly event and offers FREE admission to kids 12+ under. We have a kids zone area with kid-friendly games until 8pm Friday and Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.  To view families spending time at Oktoberfest Tampa in previous years, visit us here.

Oktoberfest Tampa is a dog friendly event.  See some of Tampa’s funniest, four-legged friends enjoying Oktoberfest Tampa here.

All beer, any kind of beer is $5 for a Half Liter (16oz) and $10 for a Liter (31.5oz)!   You must have a commemorative Stein in order to purchase 1 Liter.

The VIP Experience is the best way to fest at Oktoberfest Tampa! You start with your own Express Entry VIP Box Office, where you’ll receive your commemorative,  1 Liter Acrylic Stein, which gets you free refills of your favorite beer, or beverage, of choice in your own VIP shade tent with a private bar!  You heard right – NO LINES!

 

More info:  http://OktoberfestTampa.com/FAQ

For VIP Tickets, please visit:  http://OktoberfestTampa.com/VIP 

 

 

VENUE:

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog  |  A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication

 

 

Advertisements

Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World

Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World

October 10, 2017
METROstyle: Boots & Bags

METROstyle: Boots & Bags

September 25, 2017
CITY |  Susanne Bartsch: Art-a-Porter

CITY |  Susanne Bartsch: Art-a-Porter

September 21, 2017
METROMixer held at The Iberian Rooster

METROMixer held at The Iberian Rooster

September 21, 2017
Best Doctors in Tampa Bay

Best Doctors in Tampa Bay

September 15, 2017
A Home Built Upon Trust and Friendship.

A Home Built Upon Trust and Friendship.

August 29, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017

METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017

July 31, 2017
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch

A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne Bartsch

July 26, 2017
The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

The Last Sports Car You May Ever Need

July 21, 2017
Get Kool with The Rowdies

Get Kool with The Rowdies

July 01, 2017
METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille Renovation

METROHome Tour: Historic Pass-a-Grille Renovation

June 17, 2017
Getaway: Naples Grande Beach Resort

Getaway: Naples Grande Beach Resort

June 08, 2017
METRO Style: Beach Bound

METRO Style: Beach Bound

May 18, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival

SeaGrapes Wine and Food Festival

May 10, 2017
59th Annual Tampa Bay Heart Ball

59th Annual Tampa Bay Heart Ball

April 26, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting Party

April 25, 2017
Pride & Passion: Cirque de Mascarade

Pride & Passion: Cirque de Mascarade

April 24, 2017
METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

METRO Home: High Life Living in Downtown Tampa

April 07, 2017
METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

METROHome Details: Greenery, The Color of the Year

March 30, 2017
METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

METROHome Tour: A Redesigned, Rebuilt and Refined Davis Islands Estate.

March 27, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.

March 14, 2017
Start Your Engines!

Start Your Engines!

March 10, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s Riverwalk

Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s Riverwalk

March 09, 2017
Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

Fashion Inspired by ‘Greenery’

March 01, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa

The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To Tampa

February 27, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

February 22, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Art

February 16, 2017
Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor City

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor City

February 07, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration

Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 Celebration

February 06, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!

January 24, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!

January 19, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

BEST OF METRO 2017: Arts & Entertainment

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & Beauty

January 04, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

BEST OF METRO 2017: Style & Decor

December 14, 2016
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXI

December 07, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

Ring in 2017 Rooftop Style

December 06, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

Best of Metro 2017: Dining & Spirits

December 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

Getaway: Wine Country Extraordinaire

November 30, 2016
METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

METRO Style: Floral & Fringe

November 04, 2016
METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture

November 03, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXI

November 01, 2016
METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

METROHome Tour: Contemporary Design Within a Historic Setting

November 01, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro Pub

October 25, 2016
Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

Q & A: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Head Coach Jon Cooper

October 12, 2016
Getting A Groove On

Getting A Groove On

October 11, 2016
METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

METRO Home Tour: Relevant Design For All Time

September 27, 2016
METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

METRO Style: Haute Fashion of the Week

September 26, 2016
METRO PIX: Martinis For Moffitt

METRO PIX: Martinis For Moffitt

September 23, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy Ball

September 12, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk Art

September 12, 2016
Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

Drive: The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

September 08, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

It’s A Sweet, Sweet Life

September 06, 2016
Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

Home Tour: Deep In the Heart of South Tampa

August 10, 2016
EVENT: The Beach Tampa

EVENT: The Beach Tampa

August 03, 2016
Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

Where Everything That Happens Around The Table Is Considered Sacred

August 02, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With It

Gettin’ Tiki With It

July 29, 2016
Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

Home Details: Outdoor Entertaining

July 26, 2016
10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

10 Family Fun Adventures Before The Summer Ends

July 25, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma Kamali

July 22, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

Foodie: Pushing Culinary Boundaries

July 21, 2016

Share

About Author

Chad Vorbrich

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply