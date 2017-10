Gulfcoast Eye Care

Brenda Liffland, O.D. and Rebecca Sims, O.D.

Specialties: Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Disorders, Emergency Care, Vision Testing, Eyeglass Prescriptions, Contact Lenses, Management of Dry Eye Disease

Dr. Brenda Liffland and Dr. Rebecca Sims are both Board-Certified Optometrists who specialize in medical eye care as well as evaluation for glasses and contact lenses. They are certified to provide pre- and post-operative refractive surgery care and has additional expertise in treating glaucoma and dry eye disease.

Dr. Liffland received her Doctorate of Optometry (OD) from Nova Southeastern University. She has been honored with the Alcon Glaucoma Service Award of Excellence and has been selected as a member of the Beta Kappa Sigma International Optometric Honor Society.

Dr. Sims received her Doctorate of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. She completed internships at Bayhead Eye Center in Sanford, Florida and Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, and has been treating patients in Florida for 15 years.

Committed to eye care excellence, Dr. Liffland and Dr. Sims provide residents of Tampa Bay and beyond the most advanced eye care available with the highest quality patient care. Please call one of our 3 convenient locations to schedule an appointment or visit GulfcoastEyeCare.com.

2650 Tampa Rd. | Palm Harbor, FL 34684 | p. 727.785.4419

6036 Park Boulevard | Pinellas Park, FL 33781 | p. 727.549.2105

1515 9th Ave. N | St. Pete, FL 33705 | p. 727.895.2020

www.GulfcoastEyeCare.com

