CHILDREN’S ORTHOPAEDIC & SCOLIOSIS SURGERY ASSOCIATES

Specialties: Pediatric & Adolescent Orthopaedic Surgery

Children’s Orthopaedic and Scoliosis Surgery Associates, L.L.P. (COSSA), specializes in pediatric orthopaedics. Our team performs orthopaedic and scoliosis surgery at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, which was recently named Tampa Bay’s top-ranked hospital in pediatric orthopedics for 2017-2018 by U.S. News & World Report.

Here’s the scenario: Your four year-old son just fell out of a tree and broke his arm. Naturally you frantically rush him to the closest ER for diagnosis and treatment, then follow-up with a general orthopaedic doctor. Years ago that might have been the best answer, but today a pediatric orthopaedic specialist is best suited to treat your child. They know how to minimize pain and improve outcomes for children, which are different than adult bones. As the sub-specialty of pediatric orthopaedic surgery has grown since the 70s, so has the ability of its highly trained specialists to assess and treat children based on their inherently different and individual needs.

COSSA is a group of six board certified pediatric orthopaedic surgeons, and a seventh fellowship trained physician will be starting in October. They understand the inherent differences in treating children versus adults. Because they only treat children, they routinely see injuries and conditions that are rarely or never encountered in a general orthopedic surgical practice. Thus a general orthopaedic surgeon may not realize that treating a four-year- old child’s fracture can be different from that of a 12- year-old or a six-month-old. One of the most salient principles in pediatric orthopaedics is taking into account that the patient has growth remaining, therefore anticipating how a specific treatment option may impact future growth.

This plays a significant role in both selections of treatment as well as duration. A pediatric orthopaedist is better able to determine not only the correct treatment, but also the appropriate length of treatment based on the child’s stage of development. Fractures are just one component of pediatric orthopaedics. COSSA provides comprehensive care for scoliosis, sports medicine, fractures and trauma, congenital anomalies, hip preservation, hand and upper extremity and the foot and ankle. We utilize the best technology available, and continuously seek the highest level of treatment advances in all areas of pediatric orthopaedics. Our offices are located in St. Petersburg and Tampa, with satellite clinics in Sarasota, East Lake and Pasco.

625 6th Ave. S., Suite 450, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 | 2727 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 720, Tampa, FL 33607 | www.chortho.com

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog