DR. JONATHAN P. URSHAN, D.C., B.A.

Dr. Urshan Health and Weight Loss Center

Specialties: Wellness and Weight Loss

Florida native Dr. Jonathan Urshan, founded the Dr. Urshan Health and Weight Loss Center in Tampa to not only assist people in reaching their weight loss goals, but to improve each client’s overall health and improve their quality of life in a short amount of time.

A firm advocate of a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Urshan’s interest in foundational health stemmed from watching his mother’s battle against, and triumph over cancer. After graduating from the University of South Florida, Dr. Urshan completed his last four years of schooling in Texas where he received his doctorate. After spending time in Southern Guerrero, Mexico, where he opened two successful clinics, Dr. Urshan returned to Florida. He opened the doors to the first Dr. Urshan Health and Weight Loss Center in Tampa, featuring an innovative and effective program with an emphasis on wellness and weight loss.

Dr. Urshan and his team create health and weight loss plans that are individually tailored to each client; by starting with a thorough computer generated body composition analysis and a complete work-up. Dr. Urshan is able to customize a program that detoxifies the body, decreases inflammation and improves one’s immune system in a comprehensive 40 day program. One of the hallmarks of his method, of which he is most proud, is the ability to create that optimal state of healing without using any pharmaceutical drugs, shots or pre-packaged foods (the weight loss is just a by-product of the program).

While weight loss may be the ultimate goal for some of his clients, Dr. Urshan knows that the weight loss is simply a visible indicator of the internal improvements. Patients have decreased hypertension (high blood pressure), lowered cholesterol levels and many have eliminated the need for prescription medication. His plans support individuals with diabetes, under-active thyroid and autoimmune diseases.

Committed to helping as many people as possible, Dr. Urshan has offices in both Hillsborough and Pinellas County and is opening a new Health and Weight Loss Center in Brandon. Dr. Urshan finds that the highest marker of his success is through the success of his clients, helping them achieve their goals quickly and continue to live healthier lives while keeping the weight off.

3605 Madaca Lane, Tampa, FL 33618 | p. 813.518.7570 | 13123 66th Street, Largo, FL 33773 | p. 727.800.4070 | www.GetThinTampa.com

