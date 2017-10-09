A Florida Son
Tom Petty Leaves Us With A Legacy of Music
(October 20, 1950 – October 2, 2017)
Thomas Earl Petty was born October 20, 1950, in Gainesville, Florida, the first of two sons of Kitty (Avery) and Earl Petty. As a young man, Petty worked with the grounds crew for the University of Florida, but never attended as a student. An Ogeechee lime tree that he purportedly planted while employed at the university is now called the Tom Petty tree.
It was his Gainesville years that cemented Tom Petty’s love for music. In Gainesville, Petty started a band known as the Epics, later to evolve into Mudcrutch.
Although the band, which featured future Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, were popular in Gainesville, their recordings went unnoticed by a mainstream audience. Petty and Campbell would later collaborate with Tench and fellow members Ron Blair and Stan Lynch, resulting in the first lineup of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Petty was found unconscious at his home, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, early in the morning of Monday, October 2, 2017. He was taken to the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, where he died at 8:40 pm PDT that evening.
Tom Petty was the voice of multiple generations. His songs were the background to our childhoods, friendships, relationships, growing up and growing pains. His lyrics kept many of us from feeling alone, and his notes aligned with our shared heartbeats.
Here is a list of Tom Petty songs for every situation and cornerstone in life…
A Bold Look At The Art Of Fashion Icon Susanne BartschJuly 26, 2017
THE ART OF THE BRICKJune 23, 2017
Margaritas, Barenaked Ladies and FireworksApril 28, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s RiverwalkMarch 09, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To TampaFebruary 27, 2017
On Exhibit at the Tampa Museum of ArtFebruary 16, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 CelebrationFebruary 06, 2017
Calling all Art, History and Charity LoversJanuary 16, 2017
93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2016December 18, 2016
Two New Art Leaders in St. PetersburgDecember 08, 2016
Getting A Groove OnOctober 11, 2016
Art: Tampa Museum of Art Showcases Folk ArtSeptember 12, 2016
Fashion & Art: A Discussion With Norma KamaliJuly 22, 2016
Fashion and Surrealism at The Dali MuseumJuly 18, 2016
METRO ART: Canvassing The BayMay 18, 2016
Exploring the Evolution of Portraiture ArtMay 03, 2016
Cultivating Culture in Tampa BayMarch 09, 2016
New Cirque du Soleil Show Comes To TampaFebruary 22, 2016
Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop EveDecember 15, 2015
Christmas Town at Busch GardensDecember 11, 2015
The Vinoy Renaissance Host Alt-Pop Duo MS MRDecember 02, 2015
Ready, Set, Shop at JLT’s Holiday Gift MarketNovember 13, 2015
A PASSION FOR ARTSeptember 18, 2015
Bay Area Unites for 7th Annual FARA Energy BallSeptember 14, 2015
Tampa Theatre 2015 WineFestSeptember 01, 2015
Beat the Summer HeatJuly 09, 2015
Rockwell: A True ArtistApril 07, 2015
Time for the MoviesMarch 27, 2015
Gasparilla Music Fest Finding its Groove in 4th YearMarch 03, 2015
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts WinnersMarch 01, 2015
45th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the ArtsFebruary 25, 2015
YES & NOFebruary 18, 2015
Straz Center Previews Broadway SeriesFebruary 12, 2015
Book of Mormon Opens at The Straz CenterJanuary 19, 2015
Rooftop Eve PartyDecember 17, 2014
Art and Fashion CollideOctober 21, 2014
Celebrate the Panama CanalSeptember 08, 2014
Collaboration Between MuseumsAugust 21, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World
October 10, 2017
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
October 10, 2017
The Best Education Apps (iOS)
October 09, 2017
CHILDREN’S ORTHOPAEDIC & SCOLIOSIS SURGERY ASSOCIATES
October 09, 2017
DR. JONATHAN P. URSHAN, D.C., B.A.
October 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.