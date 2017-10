Geoffrey M. Kwitko, M.D.

F.A.C.S., F.A.A.O., F.I.C.S., F.I.S.O.D., F.N.O.S.S.

Specialties: Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery, Thyroid Eye Disease

For more than 26 years Geoffrey M. Kwitko, M.D. has brought world class cosmetic eyelid surgery to the Tampa Bay area. Dr. Kwitko is board certified and fellowship trained in Oculoplastic, orbital, and neuro-ophthalmology. He is the former chief of surgery at Memorial Hospital and former chief of ophthalmology at St. Joseph’s Hospital as well as a clinical assistant professor at the University of South Florida.

Dr. Kwitko has lectured extensively in the USA and abroad teaching other ophthalmologists his techniques of cosmetic eyelid surgery and orbital surgery and regularly teaches courses at the prestigious American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting.

Dr. Kwitko was awarded the American Academy of Ophthalmology honor award in 2003 and had been elected a “Best Doctor” by his peers every year since 2003.

Dr. Kwitko also specializes in thyroid eye disease, tearing problems, dry eye, and reconstructive surgery including eyelid and orbital cancers.

Dr. Kwitko is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Academy of Ophthalmology, International College of Surgeons, International Society of Orbital Disorders, and the Neuro-ophthalmic Surgical Society.

Dr. Kwitko had been in practice in south Tampa since 1991 and has earned a reputation for solving difficult ocular problems in his area of expertise.

Dr. Kwitko has been married to Paula for 32 years and has 2 sons Michael 29 and Daniel 27. In his spare time Dr. Kwitko enjoys skiing and playing competitive ice hockey and is fortunate enough to be able to play hockey with both his sons. One day he hopefully will be able to play hockey with his grandchildren, but not too soon!

Dr. Kwitko’s office accepts most insurance and will file your insurance for your convenience.

